2016 Strategies Review: A tale of two halves

Friday, Jan 06 2017 by
0 comments
7
2016 Strategies Review A tale of two halves

2016 was a tale of two halves for the 60 guru-inspired investment strategies tracked by Stockopedia. A year earlier, growth strategies had been the big winners in a flat market, but that changed in 2016. For a start, there was a revival in natural resources sectors that spurred the performance of value strategies. But then came the EU referendum, after which index valuations took off across the board. It was a year when the the legends of finance once again showed how different investment styles can respond dramatically to wild swings in investor sentiment.

Prior to the EU referendum on June 23, it had been a fairly muted year for indices like the FTSE All Share (below). But after a pull back following the Brexit vote, some of them went on to perform well. That said, it’s undeniable that there is still a lot of uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and corporate earnings.  

586f7a5886d16FTSE_All_Share.png

Before diving into how the guru strategies fared, it’s worth saying that performance stats over short timeframes need careful handling. For most investors, constant tracking and benchmarking is only useful up to a point. Not only can it be misleading, but it’s this sort of thing that causes so much short-termism and underperformance in professional fund management. For long-term investors, over-analysing what the FTSE 250 did over the past six months is next to no use at all. Ed covered some of these ideas on benchmarking in his recent NAPS article.

But what is interesting is having a look at how different investment styles responded to the agony and ecstasy last year. For those new to Stockopedia, since late 2011 we’ve been tracking the returns from a range of approaches used by some of the world’s best known investors. They are categorised as either Quality, Growth, Value, Bargain, Income or Momentum.

Each strategy has its own set of rules, and we constantly screen the market for companies that meet those rules. At the end of each quarter, the companies meeting the rules are scooped up into a portfolio for each strategy, which we track. Note, however, that these models aren’t always realistically investable, and sometimes there may be few companies that meet the rules of some of them. In addition, we don’t account for the drag of trading costs or the bonus of dividend…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
7 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends



(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Ben Hobson

Ben Hobson

Strategies Editor at Stockopedia. My goal is to help private investors learn and invest with confidence through the articles, ebooks and other resources we publish on site. I also occasionally bunk off to interview famous investors at expensive restaurants. I studied History at Aberystwyth University, trained as a journalist and covered business news and corporate finance before settling in as one of the first staff members at Stockopedia.  Away from Stockopedia I'm a mountain bike junkie. more »

Follow

785
Followers
13
Following

Stock Picking Tutorial Centre


Related Content
Quarterly Strategies Review Q3 2016 Growth strategies bounce back

Guru Screens Rate of Return
Guru Screen's Rate of Return?
Gurus & Guru Strategies 12th Jul '16

Guru Strategy Review Q2 2016 Defensives win as turmoil strikes

Guru Strategy Review Q1 2016 Value strategies boosted by Natural Resources

The quickest of glances at Stockopediarsquos screens
The quickest of glances at Stockopedia’s screens
Gurus & Guru Strategies 30th Nov '15


Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis
Foliobuilder