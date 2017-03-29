A reminder of a topsy turvy madness in small cap valuations
Here’s a small mind experiment. I’ve got two investments to offer you. They are almost identical in what they do and priced at a similar valuation, but the first (company A) is very profitable and spits off lots of free cashflow, while the second (company B) is losing money and requires constant cash funding through debt and share issues. Which company would you rather invest in? Clearly, only a madman would prefer to invest in company B. But I hope to show you that there are very many madmen around…
Quality & Value - uneasy bedfellows
Any rational investor should prefer investing in higher quality companies to lower quality companies. So he’s likely to bid up the price of higher quality companies to a premium valuation, while lowering his bids on the lower quality companies to a discount. In theory this is the way the market should work.
In order to investigate whether the theory holds true I’ve created a few scatter plots using the Stockopedia StockRanks. On the horizontal axis I’ve used the Value Rank, while on the vertical axis I’ve used the Quality Rank. These ranks score every stock in the market as a percentile from zero (worst) to 100 (best). So the cheapest stocks have a Value Rank of 100, while the most expensive stocks have a Value Rank of 0. Each blue circle on the plot represents a single company, plotted along each axis according to its own pair of rankings.
If we plot Value against Quality for UK mid and large caps (greater than a market capitalisation of £350m) we see a picture emerge.
I’ve regressed a line on the above scatter plot to show the trend. It’s a weak trend, but it does back up our general thesis - that higher quality companies tend to be more expensive, while lower quality companies tend to be cheaper. The real holy grail in investing is finding high quality companies that are cheap (up in the top right corner of the plot), but the market is pretty smart and doesn’t give you too many opportunities there. In fact plenty of very successful value investors (such as Terry Smith of FundSmith fame, or the legend Warren Buffett himself) have learnt that paying up for Quality is one of the only ways to buy the best stocks in the market.…
16 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Ed -
For both diagrams, for what looks like a random distribution of data points, to show trend lines requires a huge leap of believing.
Your conclusions may be right, but the analysis behind it looks to me shaky. Happy to be proven (statistically speaking) wrong.
Very interesting work. I wonder where the switch takes over. I did something similar a while back and found the first kind of relationship (high Q low V) when looking at stocks in the range £100M-£10B. I didn't look at stocks outside that range. So I would be interested to know whether the craziness sets in before or after £100M. :-)
In a different kind of analysis I remember noticing that stocks in the range £2B-£10B seem to be more "benign" (had less fat tails/lower kurtosis). That wasn't a very scientific look at the time but now I wonder why.
It's something that perhaps we should all bear in mind more often. Stocks of different sizes do tend to behave quite differently.
In reply to Ramridge, post #1
Ramridge - those are the actual regression lines. They do have a low R squared, but the trend is real.
To echo Ramridge, those scatterplots don't appear to scream 'statistically significant'. What are the r-squared values?
Also a comment on buying lottery tickets - isn't that essentially the business model of the venture capital industry? i.e. deploy capital into a whole bunch of investments, and if you're lucky your jackpot winnings on a single investment are more than enough to offset all the duds.
Of course, with that approach it helps if you start off as a millionaire.
Very useful piece of work ; I have done a considerable amount for stocks > £100m and obtained very similar results to your first scatter map which suggests the dividing point is nearer £100m than £350m.It would be helpful if you were able to find the time to run the exercise again, you do after all have the expertise and access to all the data .Many Thanks.
IMHO: A factor that comes into play with micro caps is the investment term.
There are many more short term speculators.
A solid stock with no news forthcoming against a potential sentiment spiker tends to have a money shift.
Edward is this why Stockopedia has performed better with smaller companies?
If you look at the performance figures for SR 90+, the performance drops at every stage you increase the market cap, is > 1m is better than >10m, >50m, >100m and >350m.
I'm not sure I would call Bioventix (LON:BVXP) dull and steady. Both Lord Lee and Leon Boros are long term holders, even if there do go down which probably goes against what many investors do.
It would be interesting to see the scatter plot coloured by cyclical/sensitive/defensive, particularly for the large cap plot.
It would be interesting to see what happens next.
So, let's say you repeat the Value vs Quality plot using data 1 or 2yrs old. Then pick the companies in the top right corner (cheap, quality) then repeat the plot using their stock ranks now. If you're right that this is fertile territory for stock picking we should see the dots migrate left as they reach the correct valuation (and meaning we make a nice return). I guess overall it will show the same thing as a QV screen, but it'd be interesting to see that represented this way, i.e. how many dots stay still (value traps?) vs.how many become more expensive.
I have to agree with Ramridge to a large extent - I'd be very wary of attaching much significance to any regression lines from those plots.
However, what does stick out is that there are very few (in fact almost none) low Quality Rank/ Low Value Rank shares amongst mid-large caps, but a lot amongst the small and micro caps.
Peter
For the purpose of these regression analyses, it would also make sense to weigh companies by market cap. It doesnt make sense that a 3M market cap gets the same weight as a 100M market cap.
In reply to peterg, post #10
I agree. The regression lines look quite spurious as the errors are enormous. I think it makes perfect sense for there to be a large number of low Q & V rank shares amongst the small cap stocks. Pre-revenue speculative blue sky stocks are going to measure as low Q & V regardless of whether they are fairly priced or not.
If you just look at the highest quality stocks, e.g. above 75, the top graph is more clustered on the left (high Q is expensive) while the bottom graph is more clustered on the right (high Q is cheap). Interesting though I'd be wary of reading anything into it.
Nice piece. That there is no meaningfully positive regression between quality and value is evidence enough that the market isn't "efficient" in pricing smaller caps.
The analysis would be more robust if bottom lefthand side of small cap dots were removed (ie low quality, high value). As well as angel dust companies there will be a fair smattering of distressed cos that have high valuation due to damaged earnings (although maybe your value rank adjusts for this with EV/sales etc type measures...not a great valuation metric in isolation though - I should look before commenting as don't use the Stockopedia ranks).
In small caps I think there is a tendency to worry more about the sustainability of margins. This is as the fragility of market place they are in is often much more evident than for a bigger company. The very fact that smaller caps are more understandable leads to easier skepticism. This is particularly true when sales are not spectacular.
Pre-revenue speculative blue sky stocks are going to measure as low Q & V regardless of whether they are fairly priced or not.
That is a good point, Trigger
I think many may be missing the real insight of the scatter plots. The real significance is not that there's a low R-squared with their trend lines, but how far these plots are from what we should expect.
As lavinit explains.... "That there is no meaningfully positive regression between quality and value is evidence enough that the market isn't "efficient" in pricing smaller caps"
The really significant point is that these scatter plots are not significantly downward sloping from top left to bottom right. As I tried to explain in the intro, if the market were efficient, then good companies would be at premium valuations, and junk companies would be at discount valuations - i.e. downward sloping. We do see a very weak correlation with this idea for mid/large caps (R2 = 2%), but a stronger correlation with the completely opposite idea in small caps (R2 = 20%).
Over the last 4 years we've seen good/cheap stocks outperform expensive/junk stocks. Efficient market theory says the market should have adjusted to wipe out this spread. But it hasn't.
If the market were fully efficient, this 'spread' between high and low ranking shares would disappear and you wouldn't see the outperformance of the higher ranking shares.
I'm sure me banging on about this stuff will help the market tend towards efficiency in some tiny way.... perhaps in 10 years time as the robots take over I can post another scatter plot that shows a downward sloping trend line with a very high R-squared. Perhaps the statisticians will then approve... but will they have missed the boat ?
It is an interesting article. I have just looked at the top QV ranked UK shares and to be honest I don't fancy many of them (I think QM is better), how can Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) be so highly ranked, I really have to question SR figures there. I suppose Purplebricks (LON:PURP) could be your company B, loss making, needing funding, complete junk yet the share price is up over 100% in the last year. Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) is down 57%. So I think you are correct more people probably would buy Purplebricks (LON:PURP) than Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON).
I am a bit confused if the market has it so wrong why are SR 90+ outperforming the lower ranks on average?
Actually looking at VM, QM and QV, QV is the worst performing and VM is the best.