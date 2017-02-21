A stripped down strategy for finding growth shares this ISA season
Fast growing small-cap stocks have been in great demand since last summer. Some share prices have been electrified in the upbeat conditions - rewarding those who invested in what were hidden gems.
Growth stocks often fly when confidence is high. In the run up to ISA season this year it’s likely that these blistering gains will be catching the attention of investors looking to deploy funds. So in the search for these companies, what exactly should a growth stock strategy be looking for?
Several of the growth screens tracked by Stockopedia have notched up returns of well over 20%, and ever 30% over the past twelve months. They’re modelled on some of the most successful and closely-followed investors around. But for sheer pace and consistency in recent years, it’s hard to beat with the performance of a screen based on “rules” used by Robbie Burns, the Naked Trader (up by 36% pre-costs).
When I say “rules”, Robbie claims to me that he doesn’t really have any hard and fast rules. But what he definitely does have is a distinct style of investing that appeals to a lot of people. Look under the bonnet and you find a classic growth-at-a-reasonable price (GARP) approach that targets rapid growth but resists overpaying for it.
Growth investing strategies have been flying since the EU referendum
Rapid and reliable earnings growth
Like all growth investors, Robbie looks for a track record of historic profitability and the expectation that earnings will keep growing. Likewise, he uses sales growth and even dividend growth as a pointer to firms that are not only growing, but are confident that they can keep up the pace.
Modest debt is also a key feature here. Low or no gearing is highly desirable because debt is one of the biggest killers of small firms that are potentially vulnerable to deteriorating conditions. As a rule of thumb, Robbie Burns looks for net debt that’s less than three-times operating profit.
Growth at a reasonable price
Growth and value are occasionally seen as being at two ends of the investing spectrum, but GARP investors see thing differently. Typically this means thinking about how the market is pricing a stock’s earnings and profitability outlook. Racy multiples can point to frothy prices, which not only limits the upside potential but can also be a risk…
Robbie publishes his trades on nakedtrader.co.uk. Looking on there he doesn't seem to hold any of the six stocks listed above. He sold Alumasc at the end of January. He has bought Redrow but not Henry Boot.
This tends to back up his point that he doesn't follow any easily replicable rules. I wonder if following his actual trades will show an outperformance of the screen?
Great article Ben.
As you say Robbie Burns advocates using stop losses, and in particular "trailing" stop losses, so that you don't have to worry about reseting the stop loss if the stock rises, as it automatically adjusts.
The fact that Robbie Burns suggested using a trailing stop loss, made this one of the factors I had when choosing my brokerage account, that they had to offer trailing stop losses.
I live in France and I asked my high street bank if they had trailing stop losses on their brokerage accounts , and they didn't know what I was talking about. I had to explain the concept to them !
I finally opened an account with an online bank that offered trailing stop losses, and I use them all the time.
I have followed Robbie's blog for a while. He does use stop losses but often sells well before then. Yes I have commented before that the screen does not bear much relation to his actually trading.
One reason for his successful is his selections are very good, last year I went through his sells and over 70% were in profit and some of the losses were very small. He is not put off by losses, I see he has bought back NCC (LON:NCC) even though he had suffered 2 sizable losses.
Stop losses are not guaranteed, his big losses are when the share falls before the market opens due to a profit warning, ST Ives (LON:SIV) is a case in point, stop loss 210p sold 151.4p.
Robbie does advocate the use of stop losses within an approach that encourages an investor to be objective and basically clinical about selling shares that have not met expectations. Similarly shares in profit are analysed equally dispassionately. This disciplined approach is not easy to follow, in my opinion, given most investors' optimism! His track record is very transparent, but I would not in any way criticise his methods when surprise profit warnings reflect the reality of investing in shares.
In reply to nfoley, post #2
Please tell us which one! I've struggled too in this respect.