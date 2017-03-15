Beating the biases that can stop you profiting from the market
ISA season and the new tax year are as good a time as any for a spot of portfolio spring cleaning. But in making the decisions to add new positions and cut back others, there are potential pitfalls to be aware of. Billions of years of evolution have wired humans to think and act in certain ways - but they’re not always well suited to the stock market.
Psychologists have identified hundreds of cognitive errors and emotional biases at work in the human mind. For the most part, they fall into two categories:
- Cognitive pitfalls that lead us into defective reasoning.
- Emotions (like loss aversion and overconfidence) that lead to bad decision making.
The good news about the first group is having them pointed out is apparently often enough to overcome them. With that in mind, there’s a subset of those pitfalls that are of particular interest to investors. They fall under the banner of Belief Perseverance, or cognitive dissonance.
One look at the phrase Belief Perseverance will probably have some investors nodding knowingly. These are the subtle cognitive errors that lead us to cling on to beliefs, opinions and convictions even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary - and they can be costly.
Let’s have a closer look...
1. Confirmation bias
We’ve covered it before, but Confirmation bias is a big challenge for investors. After making a decision, it leads individuals to gravitate to information and opinion that agrees with what they already think. In simple terms, there’s a risk of falling in love with a stock and losing all objectivity about it.
With easy access to vast amounts of information and discussion on the internet, it’s never been easier to seek out and find confirming views. With broker research becoming more increasingly accessible, it’s equally possible to find comfort in the words of favourable analysts. But these too are prone to cognitive errors (see Conservatism bias next).
The associated risks are huge. Confirmation bias can create a false sense of confidence and a willingness to join herds of other besotted investors who are seduced by a story. Contrarian investment strategies (such as those used by David Dreman) have been created to take advantage of those suffering from Confirmation bias, so avoiding it is essential.
2. Conservatism bias
Conservatism bias is when individuals prioritise their original beliefs and expectations even if new…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
9 Comments on this Article show/hide all
I agree with the above.
I also think that having a sound decision making processes, and always following them is the best approach.
Eg I have a process that I must follow before deciding whether to sell, or continue to hold, a share. Just before making the decision, I have to complete two sections. These are "Best reasons to continue to hold" and "Best reasons to sell"
Hi Ben,
Thanks for the interesting article.
Is there some contradiction between the following two statements in your article?
"Like Confirmation bias, Conservatism bias puts the investor (and analyst) at risk of under-reacting to new and perhaps more accurate information. This lagging reaction is known to be a cause of price momentum."
“One quality investors prefer is an increase in the stock’s price. Because of the representative bias, investors expect an increase in a stock’s price after witnessing the price increase in the past. That is, people tend to project the previous trend into the future.”
My personal experience suggests that the best investment advice I ever read was, "Never fall in love with any holding". As for the sophisticated psychological stuff, it's beyond me.
In reply to pka, post #2
Although the evidence for individual behavioural biases is compelling there's no grand unifying theory of how they fit together. But I'm not sure conservatism and the representative bias are necessarily contradictory.
Conservatism says that people will ignore new information and carry on doing what they previously did. The representative bias says that if the price has gone up (or down) previously people will expect it to carry on going up (or down). So basically people ignore new news and assume that a share price will continue to do whatever it did in the past.
The issue with under-reaction is that it can work both ways: both good and bad news isn't fully priced in. There's a bit of evidence that this is to do with limit orders - so good news triggers a price rise, which is throttled by automated sell instructions while bad news triggers a price fall which is halted by automatic buy instructions. But the evidence is mixed as to whether this is psychological issue or a technical one. Probably a bit of both.
timarr
timarr is too modest to mention it directly, but anyone interested in how psychological biases intersect with finance should check out his blog, it's a great read:
http://www.psyfitec.com/
Ben, your article today gave me just the very impetus I needed to clamber off the fence and sell, at a loss, a share I had held irrationally for some time, despite all the obvious signs. I do hate to sell anything at all and to crystallise a loss cuts me to the quick, but this company, Interserve, has gone too far and so fallen out of my basket of criteria. It could have been a lot worse had I not banked a fair few divis over the years and just once, sold high and bought back. It would have been less galling had I not bought more after the rest of the world it seems had smelled a rat. but, despite the slight feeling of a slapped leg, I have to own that I do feel a lot better already. Many thanks
In reply to bestace, post #5
Here here - timarr's blog is one of the best on the web on behavioural finance. I've lost (gained) weeks in there. http://www.psyfitec.com/
"Constantly challenge assumptions about a stock"
There is a problem here though. It's very difficult to run a winner with a mindset of constantly challenging why you own it.
In reply to shipoffrogs, post #8
Yes I agree, it's easy to get talked out of a share. I recall Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) so many negative comments last year. I think you can read far too much, think you need to make your own judgement. Look at the most successful shares over the last year or so and see there is usually people finding reasons not to invest, quite amusing reading old reports. Also the more a share goes up the more people will say it's too expensive and sometimes they are right but often they keep on going up, read Mark Minervini interview, buy high and sell higher. But this is what makes the market. Biggest mistake I and many others make is selling out too early. I'm looking more at charts to guide me when to sell.