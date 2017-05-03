Chart of the day (03/05/17): Vernalis Plc (LON:VER)
LON:VER currently trading at 19.672
Vernalis Plc has stayed on THE STOP HUNTER weekly Traders Club report now since Sep'16, making it one of the longest running 'short' stock ideas we've had over the last year. In that time it has produced over 100% return and just wont drop off! It is a good example to compliment my blog series on Stockopedia as to how you can put the fundamentals and technicals together to make a solid trading strategy.
Fundamentally the outlook for the stock remains poor. On Stockopedia it holds just a StockRank of 1 and trades in the biotechnology / medical research sector that has also been under performing.
Technically the stock looks dire. It hit the radar last Sept as it broke through the Ichimoku cloud, backed up by various indicators. Trailing the stock down using a predefined technical analysis stop loss strategy / trade management strategy has kept the trade alive to generate the substantial gains. There have been various 'sell in' opportunities to take advantage of the continuing downward momentum.
Technically you would not favour the long side going forward. It would take a major fundamental event to turn the outlook on LON:VER bullish once more.
Short / Medium term technical levels (based off daily chart Fibonacci & Ichimoku levels):
Commentaries, information, courses, content on this site or provided on any other form of social media by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd and any other materials or services provided by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd ARE NOT and DO NOT amount to financial or investment or trading advice upon which reliance should be placed and DO NOT fall under any matter regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:Commentaries, information, courses, content on this site or provided on any other form of social media by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd and any other materials or services provided by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd ARE NOT and DO NOT amount to financial or investment or trading advice upon which reliance should be placed and DO NOT fall under any matter regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders. The Company markets three products, including Tuzistra XR in the United States prescription cough cold market; Moxatag, which is a once daily amoxicillin approved in the United States for tonsillitis and pharyngitis, and frovatriptan, which is an acute treatment for migraine. The Company also has four over prescription cough cold products under development and a pipeline of new chemical entity (NCE) development programs and research collaborations. more »
2 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Thanks for your series, I am enjoying this as I have started to take the technical analysis more seriously.
Thanks and no problem. In the Equity space, I find a combination to different degrees of the fundamentals / sentiment and technicals works great for me.