Chart of the day (03/05/17): Vernalis Plc (LON:VER)

Wednesday, May 03 2017 by
2 comments
2

LON:VER currently trading at 19.672

Vernalis Plc has stayed on THE STOP HUNTER weekly Traders Club report now since Sep'16, making it one of the longest running 'short' stock ideas we've had over the last year. In that time it has produced over 100% return and just wont drop off! It is a good example to compliment my blog series on Stockopedia as to how you can put the fundamentals and technicals together to make a solid trading strategy.

5909a3123bde5Chart-vernalis-342017.png

Fundamentally the outlook for the stock remains poor. On Stockopedia it holds just a StockRank of 1 and trades in the biotechnology / medical research sector that has also been under performing.

Technically the stock looks dire. It hit the radar last Sept as it broke through the Ichimoku cloud, backed up by various indicators. Trailing the stock down using a predefined technical analysis stop loss strategy / trade management strategy has kept the trade alive to generate the substantial gains. There have been various 'sell in' opportunities to take advantage of the continuing downward momentum.

Technically you would not favour the long side going forward. It would take a major fundamental event to turn the outlook on LON:VER bullish once more.

Short / Medium term technical levels (based off daily chart Fibonacci & Ichimoku levels):

5909a09741bfdvernalis_030517_b.JPG


Commentaries, information, courses, content on this site or provided on any other form of social media by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd and any other materials or services provided by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd ARE NOT and DO NOT amount to financial or investment or trading advice upon which reliance should be placed and DO NOT fall under any matter regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).


Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

Commentaries, information, courses, content on this site or provided on any other form of social media by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd and any other materials or services provided by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd ARE NOT and DO NOT amount to financial or investment or trading advice upon which reliance should be placed and DO NOT fall under any matter regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
3 thumbs up
1 thumb down
Share this post with friends


Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders. The Company markets three products, including Tuzistra XR in the United States prescription cough cold market; Moxatag, which is a once daily amoxicillin approved in the United States for tonsillitis and pharyngitis, and frovatriptan, which is an acute treatment for migraine. The Company also has four over prescription cough cold products under development and a pipeline of new chemical entity (NCE) development programs and research collaborations. more »

LSE Price
19.13p
Change
-3.2%
Mkt Cap (£m)
104
P/E (fwd)
n/a
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Analyze LON:VER's Stock Report »
Vernalis (LON:VER LON:VER)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is Vernalis fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More »


2 Comments on this Article show/hide all

underscored 10:33am 1 of 2

Thanks for your series, I am enjoying this as I have started to take the technical analysis more seriously.
| Link | Share
Stephen Hoad 10:40am 2 of 2
1

Thanks and no problem. In the Equity space, I find a combination to different degrees of the fundamentals / sentiment and technicals works great for me.
| Link | Share

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad is the founder of The Stop Hunter and the resident Technical Strategist at Stockopedia.com. He has worked in the City of London for nearly twenty years at some of the top Investment Banks and Trading Houses. His career that has taken him from global risk management (front office, market, quantitative), to successful commodities options trader, to own account proprietary trader.His professional experience in the world of trading and risk management is vast and he has extensive knowledge of financial markets, especially in the fields of Commodities, FX and Equities. He has a strong quantitative background and is a qualified Technical Analyst. He also holds an MSc in Financial Markets & Derivatives and a BA (Hons) in Business & Economics. His career has taken him worldwide and he has lectured in London, the Far East and at Princeton, USA.He is an expert in technical analysis, systematic/automated trading, derivatives products, financial and quantitative theory, risk management and regulatory practices. He also has experience of dealing and trading with China. He is currently a member of GARP, PRMIA and the STA. Now trading from his offices in Canterbury, Kent, he undertakes consultancy work in the City and is a part-time University lecture teaching at Queen Mary, Kings College, LSE.Author of the book: #Trading Thought: Mind Medicine for Traders and Investors more »

Follow

28
Followers
0
Following


Stock Picking Tutorial Centre


Related Content
Yearly stock review 1
Yearly stock review 1
Goldplat 5th Oct '16

Aligning timings
Aligning timings
Vernalis 8th Dec '14

Cough cold portfolio gathers momentum

Small Cap Value Report Tue 2 May 2017 Part 2 PLA PVG DGB

Technical Analysis Part 4 Candlestick Charts
Technical Analysis (Part 4): Candlestick Charts
Technical Analysis Tue 11:01am


Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis