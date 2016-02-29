Chart of the day (19/04/17): Amazon Inc (AMZN)

Wednesday, Apr 19 2017 by
0 comments
2
Chart of the day 190417 Amazon Inc AMZN

The behemoth that is Amazon keeps on soldiering onward and upward. Along with Facebook looks to be the pick of the FANGS at the moment. Can Amazon break out of its current range and target 1000 before the year is out? The flag pole break out seen in early April could give some clues to a potential target at those levels.

The price over the last week or so has been in consolidatory mode around 900. Technically the stock remains strong above the Ichimoku cloud and forming a potential continuation pattern. Momentum from the stochastic and RSI also looks strong in the shorter term.

Fibonacci support if prices should reverse the bullish trend may be found at the 38.2% area which also coincides with the top of the cloud at 840 as well as with price support from March and large volume support at those price levels (not shown on chart), then at 800 (61.8%).

58f7596f9d68bA1.png



Commentaries, information, courses, content on this site or provided on any other form of social media by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd and any other materials or services provided by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd ARE NOT and DO NOT amount to financial or investment or trading advice upon which reliance should be placed and DO NOT fall under any matter regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. The author may own shares in any companies discussed, all opinions are his/her own & are general/impersonal. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
2 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends


Amazon.com, Inc. offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx. The International segment primarily consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through internationally-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com.au, www.amazon.nl, www.amazon.es and www.amazon.co.uk. The AWS segment consists of sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies and academic institutions. The Company's products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. It manufactures and sells electronic devices. more »

NSQ Price
$899.2
Change
-0.5%
Mkt Cap (£m)
343,890
P/E (fwd)
102.8
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Analyze NSQ:AMZN's Stock Report »
Amazon.com Inc (NSQ:AMZN NSQ:AMZN)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is Amazon.com Inc fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More »


(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad is the founder of The Stop Hunter and the resident Technical Strategist at Stockopedia.com. He has worked in the City of London for nearly twenty years at some of the top Investment Banks and Trading Houses. His career that has taken him from global risk management (front office, market, quantitative), to successful commodities options trader, to own account proprietary trader.His professional experience in the world of trading and risk management is vast and he has extensive knowledge of financial markets, especially in the fields of Commodities, FX and Equities. He has a strong quantitative background and is a qualified Technical Analyst. He also holds an MSc in Financial Markets & Derivatives and a BA (Hons) in Business & Economics. His career has taken him worldwide and he has lectured in London, the Far East and at Princeton, USA.He is an expert in technical analysis, systematic/automated trading, derivatives products, financial and quantitative theory, risk management and regulatory practices. He also has experience of dealing and trading with China. He is currently a member of GARP, PRMIA and the STA. Now trading from his offices in Canterbury, Kent, he undertakes consultancy work in the City and is a part-time University lecturer. more »

Follow

20
Followers
0
Following


Stock Picking Tutorial Centre



Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis