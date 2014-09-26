Chart of the day: FTSE 100 technical outlook

Thursday, Apr 20 2017 by
7

Since Theresa May announced the snap election, the FTSE 100 has taken a turn south. Is this the start of a more significant correction? Sentiment has been hanging on the chance to drive it further down for a more serious sell off, but the bulls have been hanging in there. We’ve seen a similar picture across the globe in the major indices and made trading difficult.

FTSE 100 in the short-term: price has moved under the cloud and momentum could favour a further move south although volume levels have remained consistent. Resistance may be found at 7050 area, then at 6800. A bullish correction could possibly see 7200 then the highs targeted once more at 7400

Short term technical levels (based off daily chart Fibonacci & Ichimoku levels):

58f86f68396dadaily_ftse_nos.JPG


58f86f335170ddaily_ftse.jpg

In the medium term on the weekly chart, things look less interesting. Price has only corrected in the longer term 7000 to 7400 range and remains above the cloud. Momentum is teeing itself up for more bearishness and eyes should be kept on a break below 7000 if a more significant move is to materialise. Downside resistance may be found in the 6700/6800 are just above the cloud and at key Fibonacci levels.

Medium term technical levels (based off weekly chart Fibonacci & Ichimoku levels):

58f86fcf3780eweekly_ftse_nos.JPG

58f86fe939813weekly_ftse.jpg



Commentaries, information, courses, content on this site or provided on any other form of social media by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd and any other materials or services provided by Stephen Hoad or THE STOP HUNTER Ltd ARE NOT and DO NOT amount to financial or investment or trading advice upon which reliance should be placed and DO NOT fall under any matter regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
FTSE 100 Index
Price
£7118.54
Change
0.1%
Mkt Cap (£m)
n/a
Analyze FTSE:UKX's Stock Report »
FTSE 100 Index (FTSE:UKX FTSE:UKX)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



About Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad

Stephen Hoad is the founder of The Stop Hunter and the resident Technical Strategist at Stockopedia.com. He has worked in the City of London for nearly twenty years at some of the top Investment Banks and Trading Houses. His career that has taken him from global risk management (front office, market, quantitative), to successful commodities options trader, to own account proprietary trader.His professional experience in the world of trading and risk management is vast and he has extensive knowledge of financial markets, especially in the fields of Commodities, FX and Equities. He has a strong quantitative background and is a qualified Technical Analyst. He also holds an MSc in Financial Markets & Derivatives and a BA (Hons) in Business & Economics. His career has taken him worldwide and he has lectured in London, the Far East and at Princeton, USA.He is an expert in technical analysis, systematic/automated trading, derivatives products, financial and quantitative theory, risk management and regulatory practices. He also has experience of dealing and trading with China. He is currently a member of GARP, PRMIA and the STA. Now trading from his offices in Canterbury, Kent, he undertakes consultancy work in the City and is a part-time University lecture teaching at Queen Mary, Kings College, LSE.Author of the book: #Trading Thought: Mind Medicine for Traders and Investors more »

Follow

20
Followers
0
Following


