Global Agro-Chemical Disease (Botrytis) solution from UK Listed Company

Eden Research (EDEN.L and www.edenresearch.com ) provides a "natural" solution to the problem of Botrytis, a disease that affects grapes and other agricultural products. They also resolve the issue of powdery mildew! They have spent in excess of 8 years with Research and Development and securing European patents which are now in place and protect their solution, named 3AEY. 3 AEY can act as a preventative measure or a measure to eradicate the onset of Botrytis and is now commercially available through major global agro-chemical distributors.

UPDATE 22/1/2017

The Sunday Times Newspaper today reports that Eden Research "Saves French Wine" . The article focuses on a deal done with Sumi-Agro with Eden selling its 3AEY solution to them which will be branded as Mevalone.

This deal means that Eden's product will be sold via distributors in Italy, Spain and France who currently control 50% of global wine production. EU approved, patented and non-toxic, Eden has surely demonstrated the way forward both in these geographical markets and other wine producing markets around the world.

Revenue will surely be delivered this year from sales to France, in addition to Spain and Italy and a question might be, how high will profits be? As a biotech company, forward P/E projections from Shore Capital, their house broker, should be interesting.

UPDATE: 03/12/2016

Today the Daily Mail reports significant issues in Veneto, the area of Italy with the sole right to the production of Prosecco. Given that Prosecco now outsells Champagne in the UK and that the UK accounts for 25% of all Prosecco consumption, this is major news for consumers and potentially terrible news for UK Supermarkets.

Surely this is covered in their geographical rights. The only Prosecco area and look at the volumes!

Pesticide issues in Veneto sound similar to the recent issues in Bordeaux (highlighted below in The Times newspaper article) and this time, the article does link to the UK Supermarkets and the responsibilities they face!

Pressure on Agro-Chemical distributors from farmers and EU regulations, pressures on farmers from Agro-Chemical companies and EU regulations, pressures on Supermarkets (not only UK) to protect both their customers and their own reputation.

What a PR opportunity for the Company to build the investor case for private investors and perhaps, funds like the Biotech Growth Trust http://www.biotechgt.com/

UPDATE ENDS



Given this is so, it was horrifying to see that the Times Newspaper reported this…