Global Agro-Chemical Disease (Botrytis) solution from UK Listed Company

Monday, Nov 07 2016 by
3 comments
2

Eden Research (EDEN.L and www.edenresearch.com ) provides a "natural" solution to the problem of Botrytis, a disease that affects grapes and other agricultural products. They also resolve the issue of powdery mildew!  They have  spent in excess of 8 years with Research and Development and securing European patents which are now in place and protect their solution, named 3AEY. 3 AEY can act as a preventative measure or a measure to eradicate the onset of Botrytis and is now commercially available through major global agro-chemical distributors.

UPDATE 22/1/2017

The Sunday Times Newspaper today reports that Eden Research "Saves French Wine" . The article focuses on a deal done with Sumi-Agro with Eden selling its 3AEY solution to them which will be branded as Mevalone.

This deal means that Eden's product will be sold via distributors in Italy, Spain and France who currently control 50% of global wine production. EU approved, patented and non-toxic, Eden has surely demonstrated the way forward both in these geographical markets and other wine producing markets around the world.

Revenue will surely be delivered this year from sales to France, in addition to Spain and Italy and a question might be, how high will profits be? As a biotech company, forward P/E projections from Shore Capital, their house broker, should be interesting.

UPDATE: 03/12/2016

Today the Daily Mail reports significant issues in Veneto, the area of Italy with the sole right to the production of Prosecco. Given that Prosecco now outsells Champagne in the UK and that the UK accounts for 25% of all Prosecco consumption, this is major news for consumers and potentially terrible news for UK Supermarkets.

Surely this is covered in their geographical rights.  The only Prosecco area and look at the volumes!

Pesticide issues in Veneto sound similar to the recent issues in Bordeaux (highlighted below in The Times newspaper article) and this time, the article does link to the UK Supermarkets and the responsibilities they face!

Pressure on Agro-Chemical distributors from farmers and EU regulations, pressures on farmers from Agro-Chemical companies and EU regulations, pressures on Supermarkets (not only UK) to protect both their customers and their own reputation.

What a PR opportunity for the Company to build the investor case for private investors and perhaps, funds like the Biotech Growth Trust  http://www.biotechgt.com/

UPDATE ENDS

Given this is so, it was horrifying to see that the Times Newspaper reported this…

Eden Research plc is a technology development and commercialization company. The Company focuses on plant protection, animal and human health, and biocides. The Company's segments include Biocides, Human health and Agrochemicals. It offers a range of product categories, such as Foliar Diseases Control, including Botrytis, Botrytis Trail Data and Powdery Mildew; Soil Pest, including Nematodes and New Nematode Data; Protected Glass House Crops, including Spider Mites, Spider Mite Trail Data, Whitefly, Whitefly Trail Data and Powdery Mildew; Vascular Diseases Control, including Esca, Eutypa and Pierce's Diseases, and Post-Harvest Applications. Its encapsulation technology harnesses the biocidal efficacy of naturally occurring chemicals produced by plants (terpenes) and can also be used with hydrophobic compounds both natural and synthetic. The technology uses yeast cells to deliver a slow release of natural compounds for agricultural and non-agricultural uses. more »

LSE Price
10.13p
Change
 
Mkt Cap (£m)
18.7
P/E (fwd)
16.9
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Eden Research (LON:EDEN LON:EDEN)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



loudenr 3rd Nov '16 1 of 3
6

I suggest anyone considering investing in Eden Research reads Shareprophets before taking the plunge. I don't know if what is written is correct or not but at least you can form your own view
Carey Blunt 5th Nov '16 2 of 3
7

Stockrank = 11
Earning manipulation risk = High
Has never made a profit, loses over a million a year, stayed afloat last year with a £2 Million placing which it's now burning through,
Tom Winnifrith says it's a fraud and it's under investigation for fraud.

Make your own minds up, I know I have.
orisoulfulsoul 7th Nov '16 3 of 3

Thanks for the heads up......
