How Imagination Technologies showed the risks of Momentum Traps
Today’s share price collapse at Imagination Technologies saw the stock fall as far as 66% during trading - and many private investors will be feeling the pain. It was triggered by news that Imagination’s biggest client Apple is set to pull out of a long standing licensing deal with the company.
Before today, Imagination showed the worrying signs of being a Momentum Trap. In its favour, its shares were supported by positive price momentum and brokers had been upgrading their earnings forecasts in recent months. But it was still financially weak and the stock looked expensively priced. Today’s slump shows just how Momentum Traps can suffer when sudden disaster strikes. So what were the warnings signs and how can investors be aware of them?
What’s the deal?
Imagination supplies the technology behind the Graphics Processor Units used in Apple's most popular devices. Last year, Apple paid £60.7 million in fees and royalties for the privilege. That accounted for about half of Imagination’s total revenue. This year the figure will be closer to £65 million.
But the deal will now end over the next 15 to 24 months, although legal wrangles and negotiations could ensue. In a statement, Imagination questioned Apple’s ability to bring the technology in-house without infringing on its intellectual property rights. It suggested that talks were now focused on “potential alternative commercial arrangements for the current license and royalty agreement.”
But Apple isn’t just Imagination’s biggest customer, it’s also one of its biggest shareholders, with a reported stake last year of 8.48%. Indeed, just a year ago Apple confirmed that it had been in talks to buy Imagination, but those discussions apparently went nowhere. If Apple now starts selling down its stake in the company, it could put extra downward pressure on the price.
Strong momentum...
A sequence of profit warnings and poor interim figures wrapped up a dire year for Imagination in 2015. But a restructuring of the business helped the share price recover through 2016, and the stock ended the year up 88%.
These changing fortunes were reflected in increasingly optimistic broker forecasts. Since last September, the broker consensus EPS forecast for 2017 has risen from 5.4p to 6.3p (last month).
Together, these two momentum indicators contributed to a rise in Imagination’s Momentum Rank from just 8 (out of 100) in January 2016 to…
Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and microcontroller), and multi-standard communications to enable connectivity. It sub divided its technology segment into five segments, which include PowerVR, MIPS, Ensgima, IMGworks and IMG Systems. Its products are categorized into PowerVR Multimedia, MIPS Processors, Ensigma Communications, Platform and Technologies, and Creator. Its products include PowerVR Graphics, Ensigma Explorer Radio Processing Unit (RPU), Ensigma Security, OmniShield Technology, PowerVR Ray Tracing and MIPS Warrior Processor Cores, among others. Its technology is present in various markets, such as mobile phone, computing, home electronics, hand held multimedia, automotive and networking. more »
3 Comments on this Article show/hide all
You see "momentum" is a dirty word in investing!!! I remember lots of other once great stocks that had "momentum" and then crashed and burned suddenly (Carter and Carter). Momentum can be a dangerous way to get into fashionable areas of the market that blow up. It can potentially add value but I think it should be treated with extreme caution.
Just my view as I know many on Stockopedia would have a different view. Also fair enough that the quality and valuation filters on Stockopedia picked up Imagination as weak.
Imagination - I was never a big fan of this given that it didn't appear to have core technology for mobile devices. ARM by contrast designed the core low power processing chip. Imagination designed graphic chips which aren't as important as the main processor.
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #1
I think height is bad.
I think the key takeaway here is not so much being wary of momentum traps but being wary of businesses with just one or a very small number of large customers.