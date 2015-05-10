How to find companies with strong competitive moats

In medieval times, castles that were best protected from sieges were those with the widest, deepest moats. On the investment battlefields of the stock market, moats are a figurative pointer to some of the strongest, most durable companies. But how do you find them?
The ‘economic moat’ is a metaphor first used by the billionaire investor Warren Buffett, to describe the type of business he likes to buy. These days it’s often used as a measure of durable competitive advantage.
The idea is that a select few companies not only churn out persistently strong returns, but they have extra advantages that make it difficult for rivals to copy them. As a result, their investors can benefit from superior returns that are compounded over the long term.
What makes a moat?
One of Buffett’s examples is the American auto insurance giant Geico, which is owned by his Berkshire Hathaway group. In recent years he’s regularly noted: “The company’s low costs create a moat – an enduring one – that competitors are unable to cross.”
In Geico’s case, the moat is the sheer scale of the business that allows it to dominate the market by operating at low cost. But moats aren’t always about size, scale and cost. They can be market leading brands or products that consumers are reluctant to stop using. Classic examples are big drinks manufacturers like Coca-Cola and Diageo and FMCG companies like Reckitt Benckiser.
Sometimes they’re businesses with large distribution infrastructure that would be difficult and expensive to replicate. Others have products and services with ‘networking effects’, which encourage customers to feel part of an exclusive club. Or they may have brands that customers closely identify with. Examples here range from Facebook to Harley-Davidson to Apple.
In his book, The Little Book that Builds Wealth, Pat Dorsey, a fund manager and former Morningstar analyst, explained: “Just as moats around medieval castles kept the opposition at bay, economic moats protect the high returns on capital enjoyed by the world’s best companies. If you can purchase their shares as reasonable prices, you’ll build a portfolio of wonderful businesses that will greatly improve your odds of doing well in the stock market.”
Digging around for a moat
Huge amounts of research - such as this from Credit Suisse’s Michael Mauboussin - have looked at…
7 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Worth referring to this article I wrote a few years ago too which goes into Dorsey's moat model in more detail - http://www.stockopedia.com/content/the-5-key-signs-of-an-economic-moat-63538/
This article on moats is also worth a read:
http://intrinsicinvesting.com/2017/04/04/how-moats-make-a-difference/
It makes the point that a moat is always great to have but it's worth making a distinction between those moats where the company can reinvest profits at high ROCE and those which can't.
I'd suggest Zytronic (LON:ZYT) might fall into the latter category, having averaged 18% for both ROCE and operating margins over the last 6 years, but its top line growth has been pretty anaemic at less than 1% CAGR.
Assuming that state of affairs continues into the future, Zytronic (LON:ZYT) may be able to throw off bucketloads of cash in the form of dividends, but they would be an even better prospect if they had an extended flightpath of opportunities to expand where all those cash profits were being reinvested at 18% ROCE.
In reply to bestace, post #2
I was thinking about Zytronic (LON:ZYT) also but was not sure.
Some small companies I would consider to have moats are Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP), Bioventix (LON:BVXP), Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM), Treatt (LON:TET), and one not so small now Burford Capital (LON:BUR).
I don't agree about Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.) there are several other builders you could have as well. I would have thought Ashtead (LON:AHT) would be a better choice. But all of them will suffer in a recession and are high cyclical.
I've recently been looking at internet portal shares as these usually have very significant moats driven by the network effect. Whilst Rightmove (LON:RMV) and Moneysupermarket.Com (LON:MONY) make your list, two others which don't are worth attention.
Auto Trader (LON:AUTO) doesn't qualify for the screen due to technical reasons in that ROE is n/a as net equity is negative (i.e. net liabilities). However the level of net liability compared to the enormous free cash generation is low and financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA is now 1.8 and falling) is conservative. The historic data on Stockopedia is slightly misleading as before 2014 the company was in private equity ownership and the large operating profit was being "shifted" out through high debt and interest charges which were paid off during the IPO and won't feature going forward. Auto Trader (LON:AUTO) has just started on the share buyback and dividend path that Rightmove (LON:RMV) has trailblazed and is similarly dominant in the car market as Rightmove (LON:RMV) is in the housing market.
Just Eat (LON:JE.) is an earlier stage example of the internet portal and is therefore potentially more exciting. It fails the screen on ROE (just, at 9.9%) and 5-year ROCE Avg which is impacted as it has invested to build the business and brand. Now operating in 12 countries where it is no.1 in each and profitable in 8 of them, it has the potential in my view to emulate the internet portal model on a larger scale but is priced to match with a PE of around 30 currently.
I recommend reading the investor presentations for each of these shares. They all demonstrate highly desirable characteristics which are derived from the network effect providing a quasi monopoly position; pricing power, predictability of earnings and revenue growth, high operating margins and free cash flow generation, high returns on capital employed and little or very little need to reinvest in the platform. All simple and easy to understand businesses.
Regarding valuation, all are expensive on PE ratios north of 20. However it should be noted that Rightmove (LON:RMV) is on a similar PE to that which it was when it IPO'd 11 years ago in 2006. Since that time, in total shareholder return terms it has 11-bagged for a CAGR of around 25%. Auto Trader (LON:AUTO) and Just Eat (LON:JE.) have produced similar returns on a CAGR basis since IPO, albeit on shorter timeframes (2 and 3 years respectively) and in somewhat of a bull market.
This article and discussion resonates with me a lot as my whole approach is based around identifying companies with these characteristics. Indeed quite a bit of my portfolio and watchlist has been mentioned in the article and comments.
While I think you can identify these sorts of businesses quite well using the sort of simple screen in the article I would highlight the benefit of simple forward looking qualitative analysis to plug the gaps that focussing on bhistoric metrics leaves.
E.g.I think the point in the intrinsic investing article highlighted by Bestace is very important. I think a key factor behind long term quality is the scope to continue to reinvest capital profitably (or 'growth prospects'). It's difficult to judge this solely with backward looking metrics. I would look at the long term Fcf growth rate and the long term share price chart to have an idea about historic growth but would also want to think about the potential opportunities that lie ahead, how likely success is to be replicated in the future and the long term growth prospects and defensiveness of the markets in question.
Similarly I think a good judgment about the sustainability of a competitive advantage requires some analysis bespoke to the specific market in question. For instance, growing market share is an important indicator in my view. At a high level the question is whether there are barriers to competitors replicating the business model - an incumbent advantage. I agree with Ragehammer about network effects for online platforms - these are powerful in my view though one has to be careful about the potential for technological disruption in those sorts of markets. A more general category of moats which hasn't really been mentioned is intellectual property - relevant to a lot of technology businesses (I think some IP type qualitative factors might be mentioned in Ed's previous article)
Great article.
To me 'moats' are just what we used to refer to as competitive advantage years ago with sustainable competitive advantage being the holy grail that is going to ensure the business thrives in the long term.
I think on this basis a key aspect is the 'competitive' aspect. So, I believe that we need to compare Taylor Wimpey to the other house builders rather than companies from other sectors that it isn't competing with. I think that the Stockopedia comparison tool is an excellent tool for this and I probably should use it more. When you do this it is hard to see that it really stands out as being significantly better than the other house builders so no moat there for me.
Similarly with the airlines. But here, ideally, we also would need to compare to carriers from other countries like Norwegian and also consider state owned carriers. I would say that Wizz probably have a competitive advantage right now for the countries they serve but it may not be sustainable. If Norwegian or Ryanair decided to take them on do they have some special asset that would be able to repel the attack? By contrast, IAG do have a moat in the form of business at Heathrow where their dominance of a limited critical resource, landing slots, prevents direct attack by competitors. But IAG do of course have other problems.
So, I think that using the Stockopedia compare tool for sector peers is a great way to potentially identify companies that really do perform very differently from their sector and may be achieving that by a moat.
The other aspect is the companies that have little competition in their sectors. The general screening mentioned above may identify some of these. Rightmove and Spirax Sarco are examples.
But the problem is that as well as the 'false positives' there are the ones that got away missed by the screener. As mentioned above by Ragehammer, Auto Trader has a fairly substantial moat but its figures aren't good enough to qualify for the screen. So, you can have a good moat but not be easily identifiable by the screener.
So, I think the approach of looking for the significant out performance sector by sector using the comparison tool or a screen tailored to the characteristics of each sector may be worth considering, (as well as keeping an eye out for the companies that have few competitors in the first place).
Ideally we want a moat, scope to grow profits & an attractive buy in valuation.
Autotrader has been around for as long as I can remember, so I'm not sure how much growth can be left in the UK. Also, people advertise used cars on e-Bay so if Autotrader get too greedy with fees, customers can move to ebay.
[Disclosure: ebay shareholder]
I don't see Wizz Air having any kind of sustainable moat at all. OK, they might be the only airline going to some eastern European destinations, but with them & the competition ordering new planes, I think there might be more competition on some of these routes soon. On my last trip to Poland I flew out on Ryan Air & back on Wizz.
Besides, the steady supply of new people coming to work in the UK will dry up if Brexit goes as expected.