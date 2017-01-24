How to find growth stocks in bullish markets

Investing in fast growing companies can produce stunning returns - and that’s exactly what we’ve seen in recent months. Growth strategies have been in a sweet spot since the EU referendum, but the popularity of many growth shares means that some now look pretty expensive. So if you were a buyer now, how could you tackle this challenge?
Part of the answer is in understanding how many growth investing strategies work. Take a look at those used by popular British investors like Robbie Burns and the late Jim Slater, and you’ll see some common themes.
Typically, they look at a number of ‘growth’ measures, particularly earnings growth, and mix them with positive price strength and a fair valuation. The key is that they want growth and momentum at a reasonable price - and it’s a strategy that has a big following.
On the flipside, there’s another set of growth strategies that also look for common growth features. But the difference is that they pay no attention to valuation. Instead they take much more interest in price action.
This is undeniably a much more trader-oriented approach, with more precise rules on when to buy and sell. But it can open the door to fast-paced growth stocks that might appear expensive, but show signs of momentum that will carry their prices higher.
A key feature of growth strategies with a focus on price action is they often use both fundamentals and chart signals. It’s a combination that doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, one of the leading players in this field is Charles Kirkpatrick, whose growth strategy is actually quite straightforward - and it’s one that’s performing very well right now.
How to find growth stocks at any price...
Kirkpatrick is a legend among growth investors. Back in the 1960s he was inspired by academic research into the predictive power of relative price strength. And while no-one paid much attention at the time, Kirkpatrick went on to devise a handful of very successful strategies. He continues to track them through his newsletter, The Market Strategist.
One of those strategies is a growth checklist that uses relative rankings based on two main features. First is a focus on stocks in the top 10% of the market for relative price strength over the past 130 days. Second is a focus on stocks in the top 10% of…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
1 Comment on this Article show/hide all
Pity that you haven't yet interviewed Mark Minervini. His growth investment strategy stands on two pillars, momentum (price and volume actions) and strong fundamentals.
I have followed his method since early 2016 and haven't looked back since.