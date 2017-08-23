How to hunt for small-cap shares that analysts have overlooked
Analyst research plays an important role in helping investors decide which stocks to own - but it has flaws. One problem is that popular companies often get a lot more research coverage than lesser-known firms. This distortion can put too much focus on well-known names - but it may also create opportunities to profit from stocks that analysts have missed.
In his book One Up on Wall Street, the well known American investor Peter Lynch, wrote: “If you find a stock with little or no institutional ownership, you’ve found a potential winner. Find a company that no analyst has ever visited, or that no analyst would admit to knowing about, and you’ve got a double winner. When I talk to a company that tells me the last analyst showed up three years ago, I can hardly contain my enthusiasm.”
Lynch’s point was that out-of-favour stocks that are overlooked by the City can be a source of great returns for investors prepared to do their homework.
Small-caps struggle for research
In the UK, company size is very influential in determining how much research a firm gets. For analysts (and their employers) large-cap company research offers a much greater prospect of lucrative brokerage and corporate deal-making fees, so it makes sense for them to cover those companies.
As a result, smaller companies generally have far fewer analysts covering them. Some don’t have any at all, while others only have their house broker to rely on. With scant research and few, if any, earnings forecasts, investors face a much more difficult task understanding them.
Yet this lack of research is actually a key reason why investors - including institutional fund managers - make the case for investing in this part of the market. They claim the price inefficiencies caused by fewer investors knowing the value of smaller companies is a major reason for buying them.
In my recent interview with Dan Nickols, who runs the Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies Fund, he confirmed this view. In fact, he said the introduction of the new MiFID II regulations, which will tighten the rules surrounding fees paid for research, will actually exacerbate the dearth of research among smaller companies.
Profiting from the ‘neglected firms’ effect
Academic research into the ‘neglected firm effect’ has found evidence that this kind of inaccurate pricing can be profitable for investors prepared to do the research themselves.…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
3 Comments on this Article show/hide all
the only problem with most of these stocks could be the spread as only one stock as a market cap of over 400 million, i like the idea of finding small gems and as (jim slater would quote elephants don't jump ) meaning small stocks have a greater chance of doubling or more if selecting the right ones as opposed to larger market cap shares.did like the article and will check these companies out.
Yes main issues are probably spread and lack of liquidity. BILN has looked good value for some time now but investors looking at structural steel may prefer ~Severfield as it has a tighter spread and is more liquid. Agree though that this could be a fruitful area for further research. If a stock stays cheap for too long (despite good figures) management may be happy to sell out or get taken over which can crystalise decent gains for investors.
The shares are neglected for whatever reason. By definition there is no momentum . Absent a significant change in performance the chances are they will continue to be neglected. Not an attractive investment opportunity.