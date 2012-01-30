Introducing the RiskRatings

We have just this morning released a suite of new features to the Stockopedia site - including the RiskRatings and the StockRank Styles. I will be explaining these features in an extensive webinar at 1pm today (Thursday 4th May) - (Replay link is here). The following piece is the copy from our RiskRatings Ebook which can be downloaded for iPad, Kindle, PDF or read online here. I will be publishing another post about the StockRank styles in due course.
The RiskRatings are Stockopedia’s classification of the market volatility of every company’s share price. We have designed the RiskRatings to be both a useful predictive measure of future volatility, but also an easy to use measure for accessing the “low volatility anomaly” - the unusual fact in equities, that lower volatility securities tend to outperform high volatility securities over the long term.
The five classifications (from least to most volatile) are Conservative, Balanced, Adventurous, Speculative and Highly Speculative. At any time 10% of the market will be classified as Conservative, 15% Balanced, 20% Adventurous, 25% Speculative and 30% Highly Speculative.
In general, larger, more predictable and more profitable companies (such as Microsoft or Unilever) tend to be classified as Conservative, while younger, news driven, early revenue companies (such as Snap Inc or Sirius Minerals) will be classified as Speculative.
Volatility is the most common measure of risk used in quantitative finance to assess risk adjusted returns. The use of volatility as “risk” is somewhat controversial, and criticised by many value investors. The common complaint is that "risk is not volatility, it is the likelihood of capital loss".
But modern portfolio theory, and most private investors, more broadly define Risk as the possibility of upside gain as well as downside loss. While value investors have struggled to quantify the likelihood of capital loss, Quantitative Investors have proven that price volatility is one of the best predictors of future upside and downside financial risk.
While the RiskRating is the essential rule of thumb for this purpose, we do recommend using the full suite of financial indicators available on Stockopedia to measure standard financial risks - including Bankruptcy Risk, Earnings Manipulation Risk and other Quality factors.
Risk and Return - theory vs practice
Most investors believe in the theory that risk and return are joined at the hip. The…
69 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to DavidWithers, post #43
Yes in your folios, go to Ranks then Edit then profile then select RiskRank and add then save changes. If you don't have more than 15 columns already it will be added.
In reply to Aislabie, post #49
Orchard Funding (LON:ORCH) is Style Neutral and has a SR of 16. To see how they are made up you need to go into each rating.
In reply to Aislabie, post #47
"I hate trying to justify my bad decisions but I am not sure what the stockranks are seeing that makes me a sucker."
It's just in the class of stocks that are labelled as sucker stocks - which have historically underperformed on average. There's nothing wrong with holding these kinds of shares if you have an insight into the company. I think I'd be worried if my entire portfolio was labelled sucker stock... but if it's the odd one, and I really do have alpha-insights on those stocks, then I wouldn't be worried.
You can see how poor this "sucker stock" class of share has been on the Style's help page - http://help.stockopedia.com/product-guide/stockran...
In reply to HumourMe, post #46
Thanks HumourMe
I'll use the number of new highs & new lows to gauge market sentiment.
In reply to PhilH, post #48
Thanks PhilH
I agree that it would be a good idea to make the graph of risk performance accessible via the site, and also to allow us to set our own start date.
In reply to herbie47, post #50
Yes in your folios, go to Ranks then Edit then profile then select RiskRank and add then save changes. If you don't have more than 15 columns already it will be added.
Thanks. The StockRank Style is also available in the same place.
I wonder how a leveraged conservative superstock portfolio would get on?
In reply to herbie47, post #51
This is odd. I have just gone back and checked on ORCH and find it to have a SR of 11 and to be classed as "Adventurous " and a "Sucker stock"
I wonder how we can be different
In reply to Aislabie, post #57
I don't know, I have tried it with just UK and with Europe areas and it is still 16 and Adventurous and Style Neutral. I'm looking at Orchard Funding (LON:ORCH).
In reply to underscored, post #56
If you used (say) 2:1 leverage then you would double the volatility. There's no such thing as a free lunch. Once you apply leverage you convert your conservative portfolio into something racier.
In reply to herbie47, post #58
It's to do with your site settings for Rankings Set.
Herbie is using the Local (default) or Global setting and aislabie is using Regional
This alters how the stocks are compared to one another
In reply to PhilH, post #60
You beat me to it Phil - darn.
@herbie - that is indeed the correct answer. If you are using regional or global ranks (as your site setting) then you may see a different classification.
Ultimately it comes down to how close the stocks are to a certain style versus the universe of stocks being compared against.
We considered making these absolute, but ultimately the Styles have to map to the StockRanks displayed... so we've kept the integrity by including 3 levels of StockRank style.
In reply to Edward Croft, post #61
Thanks, so how do I change the settings?
Site Settings in the menu under "You" in top right hand corner
In reply to PhilH, post #63
OK thanks, I have tried that. Does make quite a difference on some. But if you are just buying shares in one market, say the UK should you not just have local (default) setting?
In reply to herbie47, post #64
Yes - that would be recommended. Your ranking set should really reflect the universe you are trading. But it depends on personal preference.
In reply to Edward Croft, post #65
Orchard Funding (LON:ORCH) is 21 SR on global setting, 16 on local and 11 on regional. Which makes quite a difference.
I presume regional is Europe?
In reply to herbie47, post #66
So, for ORCH The Europeans think I am a sucker but the global citizens do not - I can live with that!
You can ignore StockRanks for lenders. They don't work properly. Good for most sectors.
Ed,
Congratulations to you and the Stocko team for the latest Risk and Style enhancements. I am sure both will be a very useful ready reckoner in accessing a stock and should help the Stocko community outperform the market. Risk (Volatility) in particular is a market anomaly that I will take more note of when screening stocks.
After some Googling I came across these articles by Wes Gray of Alpha Architect who have assessed the importance of various anomaly factors. Volatility comes well down their factor importance list and gets a Bronze rating, (after Value/Momentum etc)
http://blog.alphaarchitect.com/2017/02/01/berkin-a...
In a more recent Alpha article Volatility gets a more in depth analysis and after much academic debate their conclusion too is to; “screen out high-volatility (or high-beta), high-risk stocks”.
http://blog.alphaarchitect.com/2017/02/21/swedroe-...
Maybe of interest to those of you who wish to dig deeper into this topic. Ian