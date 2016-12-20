Investor behaviour, santa rallies and other seasonal trends
Back in 1972, Yale Hirsch did a huge favour for investment writers everywhere. In his research for the Stock Trader’s Almanac, he discovered the existence of the Santa Rally - and it’s been a indulgent source of Christmas-inspired stories ever since. Over several decades, the myth that markets generally rise through the second half of December has never gone away - and it’s not the only seasonal trend in the stock market that still lives on.
For those who believe that markets are efficient, the idea of seasonal trends - or anomalies - may seem like a fairytale. How can it be that shares persistently perform better in January, or on Fridays, or on the days before major holidays, or in late December? For that matter, why would shares generally perform comparatively badly in October, or on Mondays, or the days after major holidays? There are various possible reasons, but in general, nobody really knows.
How seasonal anomalies ruin efficient market theory
Take the January Effect. Distinct from the Santa Rally, the January Effect is a trend for stocks to outperform in the first month of the year. Research into this dates back to the 1940s. For example, one study of New York Stock Exchange data between 1904 and 1974 found that the average monthly return in each January in those years was 3.5%. The average return in the other months was 0.5%. That’s an eye-catching difference.
That particular piece of research was mentioned in an article by the behavioural finance theorist, Richard Thaler. Between 1987 and 1990, Thaler wrote a regular column called Anomalies in the Journal of Economic Perspective. They were masterful takedowns of ‘efficient market’ theory. He would set out research that very strongly suggested that human behaviour causes crazy price trends at times. This, he said, was completely at odds with the efficient markets hypothesis, which assumed there was an infinitely elastic supply of arbitrageurs and traders ready to buy or sell whenever prices vary from their intrinsic values.
In fact, in a follow-up article to his assessment of the January Effect, Thaler explored a host of other seasonal anomalies. Among them were weekend and holiday effects, and in each case he showed that share prices do see seasonal trends. He pointed to research finding that stocks go up more on Fridays than they do on Monday, and that pre-holiday periods are very strong for share prices.
Why…
13 Comments on this Article show/hide all
..... and a great Christmas to you also!
Yes indeed - have a great Christmas Ben.....
It might not be worth buying before a Santa rally and selling after due to costs,but you can postpone sales that you would otherwise have made earlier until early January.
Interesting. Presumably "sell in May and go away" is part of it
Happy Christmas to you
Before the New Year comes and goes,
Take a tip from one who knows,
And tie your nightie to your toes.
Interesting article, Ben.
You wrote: "Thaler was clear in his writing that despite the presence of seasonal anomalies, they were next to impossible to exploit. That was particularly the case for private investors faced with regular trading costs. The bid-ask spreads and dealing fees, particularly in small-caps, meant that there were never going to be fabulous opportunities."
Actually it is possible for a private investor to take advantage of seasonal effects such as the Santa Rally and the January Effect. If one has an investment portfolio with Alliance Trust Savings (ATS), one can buy and sell OEICs at the appropriate times for a fixed fee of about £10 per transaction that is independent of the amount bought or sold, and there is no initial charge or bid-offer spread made on most of those OEICs if bought or sold via ATS. Two charges of £10 would represent 0.2% of a £10k investment or just 0.02% of a £100k investment. I know that investing in OEICs is not encouraged by Stockopedia (for obvious reasons), but I feel obliged to point this out. I mention ATS only because I use them and am therefore familiar with them - the same might be true of some other companies providing access to OEICs at low cost.
In reply to pka, post #6
Interesting post Ben, and PKA you took the words out of my mouth, as a very short term trader, who runs a model of high turnover but low margin, I'm looking for a 1-2% swing to make a profit, sometimes only holding a share for a few hours. This means I look at prices very regularly and I've seen and exploit these trading patterns.
I often find myself buying shares late on a Monday or on a Tuesday and then selling on a Friday. Monday can be a funny day as news over the weekend can create uncertainty as to which way the market will move, once the pattern has been established I can buy with a bit more confidence and wait till Friday which I tend to find is a positive day.
I've also spotted that volumes are lower during summer & Christmas holidays, which coincide with less political activity/news so prices move less, and can slowly drift.
In reply to jonny71, post #7
Hi Jonny71,
You wrote: "as a very short term trader, who runs a model of high turnover but low margin, I'm looking for a 1-2% swing to make a profit, sometimes only holding a share for a few hours".
I wish you good luck, but I think what you're doing is not wise. It is well known that most day traders lose money in the long run, partly because they are killed by transaction costs. Even if you confined yourself to only buying shares in very big companies with the smallest bid-offer spreads of, say, 0.1%, you would lose 0.5% stamp duty plus 0.1% bid-offer spread plus stockbroker's fee for each purchase and sale of a share, i.e. a minimum of 0.6%.
In reply to pka, post #8
Hi PKA, that's not my experiance over the last 144 trades since April this year, I've been 'playing' the stock market for the last 20 years I've make more profit this year than the last 20 years put together.
We've all got our preferred way of trading, I'm doing something new and it's working, you are right picking the right companies is key, but understanding the market, global factors, macro economic factors all come into play.
sounds like a polished version of a feel good factor.
maybe forget the needle..and buy the haystack.
It seems to be todays advice for warrens estate.
Yuletide felicitations to everyone and a prosperous new year
Red x
In reply to pka, post #6
Hi Pka
I have an account with Alliance Trust but do not find it possible to get limit orders on.
Do you manage to get limit orders on with ordinary stocks?
Seasonal trends also exist with sectors and the construction sector has had an incredible record between nov- feb for 20 years
In reply to Metatron, post #11
"I have an account with Alliance Trust but do not find it possible to get limit orders on.
Do you manage to get limit orders on with ordinary stocks?"
I've never tried, so i don't know whether it's possible.
