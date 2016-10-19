Mechanical Bull's StockRank Portfolio - 2016 Performance Review
Following Ed’s New Years update on his NAPs strategy, I will give an update on my own version of a high Stockranks based strategy. I have been applying this now for over 3.5 years, more or less from the time that the Stockranks were first launched. So quite possibly I have been using a rules based Stockranks strategy longer than anyone.
The basic strategy is pretty simple. Buy stocks with the very highest Stockranks (which also score highly on the Screen of Screens) and sell them when they go below a certain level. There has been a bit of tinkering with the rules over time. The most important change has been the lowering of the sell threshold from 90 to 80, which means that stocks tend to be held for longer with less churn overall. This year I have gone a stage further and if it drops below 80 but the stock is showing signs of momentum I will top slice and maintain a position until the momentum peters out.
Other tweaks include incorporating PEG by creating a rank from to low to high and combining with the Stockrank based score so selections are weighted to low PEG stocks. I have also taken inspiration from one element of the NAPs approach, namely the bid spread, and similarly weight selections towards tighter spreads. Unlike NAPs, I am not overly concerned about diversifying across all sectors, although I do try to avoid having more than two stocks in the same industry peer group. Finally, I make reasonable attempts to avoid suspected fraudulent listings. Maybe all these tweaks make for a secret sauce with a more complicated recipe, but the main ingredient is a high Stockrank, which remains unchanged.
So how is it all working out? I am no longer maintaining my blog's fantasy portfolio, but what I can show is the indexed change in the total valuation of my (and my wife’s) UK trading accounts for every week since 26 October 2013 (index = 100).
This chart includes dividends and all trading and other costs, so this is a good reflection of what kind of returns are achievable in the real world. However, there has been some movement of cash into my accounts, mainly over the first couple of years, as well as a couple of big cash withdrawals over the last year. I don’t think these have had…
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. The author may own shares in any companies discussed, all opinions are his/her own & are general/impersonal. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Mechanical Bull
Very interesting post, thank you for doing that. I liked your reflections about hot stockrank stocks and have had similar experiences.
Regards
Howard
A quite stunning performance - congratulations ! I agree with a more frequent rebalancing approach to pick up the hot factors... even in an annually rebalanced portfolio, it's wise to rebalance a quarter of the portfolio quarterly.
Fascinating review, I'm in agreement that it is an impossible task to predict Macro stuff, all we can do is buy good cheap stuff and keep everything crossed,
Hi Mechanical Bull,
Congratulations on the excellent performance of your portfolio over 4 years.
If you had just bought stocks with the very highest Stockranks and with low spreads, without insisting that they score highly on the Screen of Screens and without weighting to low PEG stocks, how do you think that would have affected the performance of your portfolio?
pka
I can't give a definitive answer but I can say the following:
- The screen of screens probably doesn't make a big difference - it is just part of my personal style
- The low spreads idea appeals because the spread is a trading cost and it makes sense to minimise it. On the other hand smaller caps have a greater potential to outperform so there is a balance to be struck. I am toying with the idea of a size rank which seeks out smaller stocks with the tightest spreads. However, in terms of the above results I really can't say what the impact is.
- Backtesting suggests that combining QVM factors with a PEG between 0 and 1.5 makes a significant improvement to returns so I view this as a key ingredient to my secret sauce.
Cheers,
MB
I have a query on the Screen of screens screen, why don't any shares currently qualify from 2016, there are 2017 and 2015 ones? Looks a bit odd?
What broker do you use for NZ shares?
Not sure about the screen of screens, has not performed so well in last 18 months and you would have missed Sopheon (LON:SPE) one of the best performers since June 16.
In reply to Howard Adams, post #1
Any ideas on the best way to work out the hotness? I know there are top ranked stocks on the move displays on the home page but is there a better way?
Daniel
I use ASB securities. https://www.asb.co.nz/asb-securities.
I'm originally from NZ and have had an account with the ASB since I was young. The trading platform allows trading in both Australian and NZ shares which is great. I think you may need to provide an NZ address so I use my Mum's. So, not sure if it is a practical option for most people.
Cheers
MB
In reply to Mechanical Bull, post #5
Hi Mechanical Bull,
Many thanks for your reply to my question, pka