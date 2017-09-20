SIF Portfolio: Alliance Pharma could be the defensive prescription I need
Two weeks ago, I decided to hold back from adding more cyclical stocks into the SIF Portfolio.
My hope was that a defensive stock would become available in my screen results. This would allow me to reduce the portfolio’s long-running imbalance between cyclical and defensive stocks. I’m pleased to say that’s what has happened this week.
AIM-listed Alliance Pharma has been propelled into the Stock in Focus Screen following a strong set of interim results last week. This isn’t a company I’m very familiar with, so despite Stockopedia’s focus on the numbers, I’ve taken a little time to get up to speed with the firm’s story.
No R&D, just sales
Alliance Pharma is a pharmaceutical firm which specialises in buying products from other manufacturers and then marketing them. It doesn’t develop its own products. The company started trading in 1998, when it acquired a portfolio of 16 specialty brands from Novartis. It now has annualised revenues of more than £100m.
The group’s focus is on maximising the commercial returns from the products it acquires. Activities such as manufacturing and logistics are outsourced. Company founder John Dawson remains in charge of the business, which has grown through a series of 28 acquisitions.
One of the most significant deals was the £127.5m acquisition of a portfolio of products from Sinclair Pharma at the end of 2015. This added 27 products to the Alliance portfolio and contributed more than £40m of annual revenue.
Alliance now has a portfolio of 90 products, with sales in more than 100 countries. The bulk of these are “established niche prescription products”, which presumably have little in the way of competition.
Margins are high and the company appears to generate plenty of cash. Last week’s interim results showed that revenue rose by 8% to £50.3m, while underlying pre-tax profit edged higher to £11.9m. Net debt fell by 17% to £63.4m, and shareholders were rewarded with a 10% hike to the interim dividend.
The share price has doubled over the last five years and risen by 10% so far this year.
Stockopedia likes the shares too. At the time of writing, Alliance is the second-highest ranked firm in the Pharmaceuticals sector, with a StockRank of 80 and a style of Super Stock.
Improving value
Alliance Pharma’s StockRanks aren’t actually that…
Alliance Pharma plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates in various business areas, such as Hydromol, secondary care, community and consumer products, established products and international. The Company's therapeutic areas of focus include cardiovascular, central nervous system, child health, consumer health, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, oral health, oncology, stoma care, toxicology and travel health. The Company's product categories include prescription only medicines, over the counter medications, medical devices, cosmetics and nutritional supplements. The Company's products include SkinSafe, Lift Plus, AbsorbaGel, DeoGel, LaVera, ClearWay, Gelclair, ImmuCyst 81mg, Hydromol, MacuShield, Lypsyl, Anbesol Adult Strength Gel, MolluDab and Ashton & Parsons Infants' Powders. more »
Hi Roland. I agree with you and bought some following the recent results. One thing that I like about the company is that it is a bit more predictable than most drug companies because it is not spending on R & D, and we don't have to gamble on the unpredictable outcomes of clinical trials.
Interesting, but do you have any concerns about the fact that Stockopedia reports the Earnings Manipulation Risk as "High"?