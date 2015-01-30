SIF Portfolio: Can Air Partner fly higher in 2017?

This week’s stock is a company I’ve never paid much attention to before. Aviation services group Air Partner has only recently crept over my £50m minimum market cap. But having done so it’s now qualified for my screen.
Should I add this small cap to the SIF Portfolio? My view on the airline industry is fairly cautious, but Air Partner seems to focus on niche areas where growth is continuing. The group is also diversifying through acquisitions.
What does Air Partner do?
If you’re not familiar with Air Partner, here’s a summary of the group’s activities:
- Commercial and private jet charter and leasing services
- Freight aircraft charter
- Aircraft remarketing services
- Travel agency services
- Training and consultancy
The company’s private jet clients are high-net worth individuals and organisations. Commercial jet customers include sports teams, the oil and gas industry and governments. For example, Air Partner won contracts to organise European flights for Leicester City and Manchester City during the first half of the year. Another specialty is government aid work, including emergency evacuation flights.
Where does the cash come from?
In terms of revenue and profit, the bulk of Air Partner’s income comes from its charter operations. During the first half of the current year, commercial, private and freight services generated an underlying operating profit of £3.8m.
These underlying figures must be stated before central costs, because the group’s underlying operating profit was only £3.0m during the same period. To give you an idea of the scale of the business, Air Partner generated revenue of £22.2m from transactions worth £112.9m during the first half.
Is Air Partner good value?
Let’s take a look at some of the numbers behind Air Partner’s outstanding StockRank of 99.
The group’s ValueRank of 81 is the lowest of its three QVM ranks, but doesn’t highlight any particular concerns, in my view:
There are some clear attractions. The group’s 5% dividend yield and 12.1% earnings yield are very appealing. The price/free cash flow ratio of 4.3 is even better, but is so low I decided I should take a closer look.
The Stockopedia data suggest that Air Partner’s cash flow is quite lumpy. That’s not surprising for a business of this type where large one-off contracts can skew results, but it’s worth bearing in mind:
Looking at the actual accounts, acquisitions and working capital movements have both had a big impact on cash flow over the…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Air Partner plc is a United Kingdom-based aviation services company. The Company provides aviation services and solutions in air charter, specialist travel management, crisis and emergency planning, aircraft remarketing and aviation safety consultancy. The Company's segments include Commercial Jets Broking, Private Jets Broking, Freight Broking and Baines Simmons. Its commercial jets services include charter of large aircraft for over 20 people for governments, corporates and tour operators, among others. Its private jets services include charter of small aircraft and jets for approximately 20 people, for business and leisure by corporates, high net worth individuals and governments. Its freight services include charter of cargo transport aircraft and part-charter for regular and bespoke requirements. Its subsidiaries include Cabot Aviation Services Limited, which offers aircraft remarketing services, and Baines Simmons Limited, which offers aviation safety consultancy services. more »
2 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Rowland - Nice write up. I brought 2 lots of Air Partner (LON:AIR) earlier this week because they look to have potential. My buying notes below:
Too cheap for cash with EV/FCF of just 2.7. SR 99 and 97 QM. Close to 52 week high. Broker upgrade. Introduced a "Customer First" programme to improve customer experience, so important when dealing with high net worth clients. New safety acquisitions gives more visibility. Lord Lee holds and trusts CEO. 5% Divi. Sales likely to improve.
Lord Lee Interview: https://www.shareradio.co.uk/podcasts/my-portfolio...
Rowland, nice article. You might be similarly interested in Gama Aviation (GMAA). This trades currently at 131p, on a P/E of only 5 on consensus forecasts of 26.7p EPS for the year about to end on 31/12/16 from WH Ireland and Cantor. They also pay a dividend, expected to be around 2.4p or so.
In addition, it has only a small exposure to the cyclical aircraft/jet charter markets, being more concentrated on aviation services/maintenance etc than Air Partner.
GMAA is one of the five largest aviation service operators globally, It also has a decent Balance Sheet.
The share price, which has always been illiquid, has been decimated imo by an extremely badly handled selldown by an investment fund, with stop-losses being triggered and confidence consequently decimated.
Even if forecasts come in say 20% below forecasts assuming the worst, then GMAA would still be good value.
GMAA achieved 15.8p adjusted EPS in H1 at current dollar exchange rates, so with a stronger H2 forecast in the outlook statement I'm hopeful of a recovery to more sensible levels of 200p+.
The share price has recently begun to recover, and there has been hardly any stock available to buy online, whilst one can sell quite a lot of stock. This hopefully indicates that the seller has - finally - finished, and any decent interest may translate into a bigger bounce.
We await a year end trading statement in Jan'17.