SIF Portfolio January review: IGR, TOT, CAMB & PAF

My Stock in Focus screen is throwing up slim pickings at the moment. All five of the qualifying shares at the time of writing are already in the portfolio. I’m hoping for more choices next week. As this will be the last SIF portfolio article published in January, this week’s focus will be the portfolio’s monthly review.
There are four stocks up for review this month, each of which has spent at least six months in the portfolio. (Each company name is linked to my original article on the stock):
- Gift packaging and greetings firm IG Design
- Fresh producer group Total Produce
- UK car dealership group Cambria Automobiles
- African gold miner Pan African Resources
IG Design, Total Produce and Cambria Automobiles have now been in the portfolio for six months, so are due for review. Pan African Resources has been held for longer, so is kept under review each month.
IG Design
Giftware group IG Design had a StockRank of 97 when it joined the portfolio in July. It also qualified for the Jim Slater ZULU Principle, Naked Trader-esque and Value Momentum screens. All three of these have delivered annualised returns in excess of 20% since their inception, so my hopes were high for a solid performance.
IG Design hasn’t disappointed and trading has remained strong. The shares have risen by almost 50% following in-line trading updates in August and January, and upgraded guidance with the interim results in November. Paul Scott was impressed on both occasions and commented that the group might continue to grow into its valuation.
I share Paul’s view that this is a good company with good management, but this stock has now been in the portfolio six months and dropped out of the SIF screen. As a result, I’ll be selling it from the portfolio this week, in accordance with my rules.
One interesting point is that IG Design’s StockRank has fallen to 75 since it joined the portfolio. The shares now trade on 16.9 times current year earnings and the yield has dropped below 2%. Is the StockRank forewarning us that the value is already in the price? It will be interesting to see how the shares perform over the next six months.
IG’s share share price has risen by…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
IG Design Group plc, formerly International Greetings plc, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of gift packaging and greetings; stationery and creative play products, and design-led giftware. The Company's geographic segments include UK and Asia; Europe; USA, and Australia. The Company sells its products in over 150,000 stores across approximately 80 countries. It also offers a portfolio of licensed and customer bespoke products suitable for sale through multi channel distribution. The Company's products include crackers, pens and pencils, stickers, single cards and gift wrap. The Company offers its products under the brands A Star, B Stationery, Papercraft and Pepperpot. Its subsidiaries include Artwrap Pty Ltd, International Greetings UK Ltd, International Greetings USA, Inc, International Greetings Asia Ltd, The Huizhou Gift International Greetings Company Limited, Hoomark BV, Anchor International BV and Hoomark S.p.z.o.o. more »
Total Produce plc is a fresh produce distributor in Europe. The Company is engaged in the growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing and distribution of a range of fruits, vegetables and flowers. The Company's segments include Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone and International. Its segments are engaged in the procurement, marketing and distribution of fresh produce and some healthfoods and consumer goods products. Its Europe-Eurozone segment is an aggregation of 12 operating segments in France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. Its Europe-Non-Eurozone segment is an aggregation of six operating segments in Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, Poland and the Czech Republic. Its International segment is an aggregation of five operating segments in North America and India. Its subsidiaries include Total Produce Ireland Limited, which is a Fresh produce company, and Allegro Limited, which is engaged in Consumer products distribution. more »
Cambria Automobiles plc is a motor dealer, which is engaged in the sale and servicing of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged in the provision of car vehicle sales, vehicle servicing and related services. It is a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes. It operates on a dealership-by-dealership basis. It operates from approximately 30 sites with a total of over 50 dealer franchises. It operates dealerships across England, from the North West through the Midlands, down to Kent in the Southeast and across Exeter in the South West, trading under local brand names, such as Dees, Doves, Grange, Invicta, Motorparks and Pure Triumph. Its brand portfolio comprises Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Dacia, Ford, Fiat, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Mazda, Nissan, Renault, Seat, Triumph, Vauxhall and Volvo. It also provides ancillary services. It offers finance and insurance for the execution of the transaction along with service plans to maintain the vehicle. more »