SIF Portfolio: Jim Slater's tip expands my screen results
One of the comments on my article last week made me reconsider the merits of relaxing the screen during bull markets. Apparently this is something the late Jim Slater was known to do:
I really appreciate all of your comments each week. They always force me to double-check my arguments, which is invaluable.
John’s comment aligned with my own thinking that it might make sense to relax valuation criteria slightly during bull markets. The logic behind this change is fairly obvious. The returns from investing in quality stocks at a higher valuation might still be greater than those available from cash. By focusing on quality, downside risk should be mitigated.
I’ve not found a reference to this approach in my copy of The Zulu Principle, although I may have missed it. But I have found an exchange of letters on this topic between Jim Slater and Algy Hall, who writes about stock screening for Investors Chronicle.
You can find the letters here on Jim Slater’s official website, but these are the relevant highlights:
Jim Slater: “… The probable reason for this is that, in these difficult markets with very low interest rates and high valuations, it is necessary to stretch the price-earnings to growth (PEG) limit to about 1.3 and, in that way, avoid losing some of the best shares. …”
Algy Hall: “… rising market-wide valuations have caused you to adapt a method you have laid out in your excellent book, The Zulu Principle, by focusing more heavily on your ‘quality’ criteria and relaxing your ‘valuation’ requirement …”
The context to the discussion is that Hall’s IC screen is underperforming Slater’s Telegraph portfolio and contains a different selection of stocks. It turns out that Jim Slater has relaxed his valuation criteria, whereas Algy Hall has decided to relax the criteria for quality.
My own Stock in Focus screen is suffering from a record shortage of shares this week. Only three companies qualify at the time of writing, all of which are already in the SIF Portfolio. So I’ve decided to experiment. What choices would be available to me if I followed Jim Slater’s example and put quality ahead of value?
I wouldn’t change much
In last week’s article, I highlighted the four core factors which control my screen results:
- Earnings yield (EBIT/EV) = Value
- Piotroski F-Score =…
I'm horribly biased but Severfield (LON:SFR) is my 3rd largest holding as it is in a real sweet spot at the moment,
1 they're the market leader in their sector
2 they're growing margins fast, in part by increasing the "engineered" aspect of their steelwork
3 they're growing their order bank much faster than their turnover so storing up momentum
4 they've been accumulating cash fast
5 most competitors have weak balance sheets and mgrs. of big projects assess counterparty risk constantly
6 their end markets are buoyant for now..
So I'd say go for it !
Well done on tracking down the source of the comment I remembered! I read the correspondence in Algy Hall's column in the IC.
Algy himself noted that when he relaxed the quality criteria Globo qualified - a clear example as to why that change in approach was an error.
http://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/2015/12/17/sha...
In reply to JohnEustace, post #2
Thanks for the suggestion John!
Intuitively it seems more attractive to relax on value than quality. We'll have to see whether the results back up this approach...
Roland
In reply to rhomboid1, post #1
Rhomboid
I like Severfield too. My Buy in notes for January:
Newish competent CEO spearheading efficiency drive and employee share scheme. Recovery stock with stretching 2020 target to double profit. Ahead of expectations and earnings beat. Order book (+17%) and margin increasing. Increased Divi. Recent broker upgrades. QM 95 and SR 95. 52 Week High. No net debt. Ironically uncertainty over Britexit and currency weakness could reduce European completion in UK and make it easier to export. On a roll.
I hold Fulcrum too for different reasons though than its PEG and H and T look like a reasonable punt. Please though DYOR Ian