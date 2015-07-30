SIF Portfolio: Why I'm investing my own cash, plus RM, Costain & Taptica

As I mentioned last week, I’m in the process of shifting part of my own portfolio into the SIF portfolio stocks. In the interests of transparency, I thought I should explain what I’m doing in more detail this week.

I won’t be buying all of the stocks already in the portfolio, although I have bought some. But what I will do, in general, is to buy each new stock which joins the SIF Portfolio. I started this process last week by investing in McBride.

I’ve decided to do this for two reasons. I’ve been writing the Stock in Focus column weekly for nearly two years. During that time I’ve learned a lot about how the StockRanks system works and been impressed by the results achieved to date.

I’ve also been encouraged by the progress of my rules-based SIF portfolio in its first year, so I’ve decided to put some skin in the game by investing some of my own cash into this portfolio.

What I’m not doing is providing buy or sell recommendations. I do not guarantee to invest in any of the stocks I write about, and I’m free to sell those I do own at any time, without notice. The SIF portfolio fantasy fund will not be a direct match to my personal holdings and shouldn’t be treated as such.

I’m sorry to labour the point, but it’s all too easy for opinions to be taken as advice. That’s not what I do here.

What about a new stock?

The good news is that the Stock in Focus screen has identified several new stocks recently. Most of them must be ruled out as they duplicate existing holdings, but they are still worth a brief look:

Costain: This engineering and construction business overlaps too heavily with recent addition Morgan Sindall. But Costain was the company I wrote about in my first ever Stock in Focus column, in May 2015.

It’s turned out to be a great case study of a good, improving stock with high QVM scores: