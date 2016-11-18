Six red flags that could have saved you from the BT Profit Warning

Tuesday, Jan 24 2017 by
2 comments
20
Six red flags that could have saved you from the BT Profit Warning

Nearly £7 billion of value was wiped out today in BT, formerly British Telecom, after the phone giant revealed that an accounting scandal at its Italian subsidiary was much bigger than first thought. For around 1 million individual shareholders, this sort of massive collapse at a FTSE 100 blue chip is very rare, and very bad news.

We’ve taken a look at the Stockopedia StockReport, a page that’s packed full of algorithmic insights into the company’s finances - to see if these problems could have been anticipated.

This one page online summary of the company gives every investor the insights they need to avoid these kinds of large cap catastrophes.  Let’s take a closer look and learn to read some of the signs:

1 - A High Earnings Manipulation Risk

While BT’s shares have been tumbling for some time, today’s enormous 20% mark down was triggered by the escalation of an accounting scandal at their Italian subsidiary. Auditors KPMG uncovered a serious overstatement of earnings in its Italian subsidiary over a number of years.

"These investigations have revealed that the extent and complexity of inappropriate behaviour in the Italian business were far greater than previously identified and have revealed improper accounting practices and a complex set of improper sales, purchase, factoring and leasing transactions."

Can these kind of accounting scandals really be predicted?  Well yes, they often can.  The Stockopedia StockReport contains a neat metric called the Earnings Manipulation Risk. This indicator has been flagging as “High Risk” for BT for some time.

58879cd70d491BT1.png

Based on the work of Professor Messod Beneish, this forensic algorithm for finding accounting frauds has spotted a ream of high profile issues in the last two decades including Enron and Worldcom. By clicking the link on the indicator a set of risk factors is highlighted for BT including:

  • A disproportionate increase in receivables suggesting that the company may have been inflating sales figures by booking sales earlier or extending better credit terms to customers.
  • Unstable asset quality - which Beneish explains is a possible sign of improper capitalization of expenses and cost deferral.  Another common accounting fudge.
58879ce66bedaBT2.png

These sorts of accounting insights are just one click away on the Stockopedia StockReport.

2 - A Falling StockRank

BT had been one of the large cap stars in the UK market recovery from the global financial crisis.  From a low of 73.5p in 2009, the shares rocketed…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
20 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends


BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses. more »

LSE Price
303p
Change
-20.8%
Mkt Cap (£m)
38,097
P/E (fwd)
12.2
Yield (fwd)
4.4
StockRank
Analyze LON:BT.A's Stock Report »
BT (LON:BT.A LON:BT.A)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is BT fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More »


2 Comments on this Article show/hide all

Heisenberg 7:30pm 1 of 2

Thanks Ed

Absolutely no surprise in the statement:

"It’s worth noting though, that the majority of analysts covering the stock still retained ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy’ recommendations on it before today."

Very insightful article last week in the WSJ on research analysts & the role that the vast majority really play in the securities industry:

http://www.wsj.com/articles/new-wall-street-conflict-analysts-say-buy-to-win-special-access-for-their-clients-1484840659
| Link | Share
lightningtiger 59 mins ago 2 of 2
1

I am shocked, I really have a job to comprehend that this has actually happened to BT. This was my first job after leaving school, working as a technician, wiring up all the telephone exchanges, joining up new subscribers, fixing all the faults etc. It was a good secure job and a good company to work for., and a good pension too..
Now reading your report Ed, it is not at all surprising.
With so many flags showing on Stockopedia and a consistent down trend for about a year and the breaking news today,this will take British Telecom a ling time to recover.

| Link | Share

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Edward Croft

Edward Croft

CEO at Stockopedia where I weave code, prose and investing strategies to help investors beat the stock markets. I've a background in the City and asset management but now am more interested in building great stock selection tools for the use of investors online.   Traditionally investors online have had very poor access to the best statistics, analytics and strategies for the stock market and our aim is to set that straight.  High Quality fundamental information has been prohibitively expensive in the past and often annoyingly dull. People these days don't just want to know the PE Ratio and look at a balance sheet. They expect a layer of interpretation over data, signal from noise and the ability to know at a glance whether a stock is worth investigating or not. All this is possible using great design and the insights gleaned from quantitative research.  Stockopedia is where we try to make it happen ! more »

Follow

924
Followers
46
Following


Stock Picking Tutorial Centre



Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis
Foliobuilder