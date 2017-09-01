Small Cap Value Report (1 Sep) - RFX, AVG, EMAN, VTU, SAT
Good morning folks,
A couple of updates today and possibly I will return to something we missed from yesterday.
Thanks,
Graham
Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX)
- Share price: 163p (+14%)
- No. of shares: 30.8 million
- Market cap: £50 million
This pawnbroking/financial services chain is guiding for results significantly ahead of market expectations.
Ramsdens Holdings PLC, the diversified financial services provider and retailer, is pleased to announce that the strong foreign exchange results in the early summer months gained additional momentum through the traditional peak period of July and August. In addition, the Group is benefiting from its jewellery retail initiatives and these, along with the continued strong gold price, has helped the precious metals buying and pawnbroking segments.
I've suspected for a while that the foreign exchange market is rather uncompetitive (possibly due to customers not being interested enough to try to get the best rates). Well done to Ramsdens for making headway in this segment.
The other factors cited, jewellery retail and the price of gold, are also very relevant for H & T (LON:HAT) (in which I continue to hold a long position).
I think the sector as a whole is primed to do very well. Their jewellery retailing activities offer people bargains on high-end items, and so should be robust regardless of overall consumer sentiment. But the financial services side, especially pawnbroking and personal loans, is counter-cyclical versus the rest of the high street.
Ramsdens shares aren't the apparent bargain they were at IPO any more, and my instinctive scepticism toward new issues has cost me a bit here in terms of missing out on the opportunity!
Since forecasts will need to be updated for today's guidance, the shares aren't particularly expensive now either:
Avingtrans (LON:AVG)
- Share price: 256p (unch.)
- No. of shares: 30.7 million
- Market cap: £79 million
It's easy to make a mistake calculating the market cap here, as the number of shares outstanding has increased by 11.5 million, and these have only been admitted to trading today.
This was a reverse takeover such that shareholders in the target (£HAYT) now own nearly 38% of the combined…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Ramsdens Holdings PLC (Ramsdens) is a financial services provider and retailer. The Company operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchases of precious metals and Jewellery Retail. The Foreign Currency Exchange segment consists of primarily, the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes with prepaid travel cards and international bank to bank payments. The Pawnbroking segment is a form of asset backed lending where an item of value is given to the pawnbroker in exchange for a cash loan. Through its precious metals buying and selling service, Ramsdens offers to buy unwanted jewelry, gold and other precious metals from customers for cash. The Company is engaged in refurbishing items bought from customers and retailing them through its store network. The Company also provides ancillary services, including franchise fees, western union, sale and buy back of electronics, and credit broking. It has a portfolio of over 130 stores. more »
Avingtrans plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in the provision of engineered components, systems and services to the energy, medical and traffic management industries around the world. The Company operates in energy and medical segment. The energy and medical segment is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of machined and fabricated pressure and vacuum vessels and process plant and equipment for the power, oil and gas and medical markets. The energy and medical segment is also engaged in the designing and manufacturing of fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling. The Company's geographical locations include the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Rest of World. The Company's subsidiaries include Crown UK Limited and Stainless Metalcraft (Chatteris) Limited, which are engaged in precision engineering. more »
Everyman Media Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an independent cinema group in terms of cinema venues, screens and admissions. The Company's segments include film and entertainment, food and beverages, and other. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It has a portfolio of over 20 venues and approximately 40 screens operating under the Everyman brand. It shows a range of current and classic films alongside event cinema productions. The Company has its venues in the following locations, such as at the Mailbox in Birmingham; Hampstead, Baker Street, Barnet, Belsize Park, Canary Wharf, Islington, Maida Vale and Muswell Hill in London; Hampshire in Winchester; Surrey in Walton-On-Thames, Surrey in Reigate and others. The Company's subsidiaries include Everyman Media Holdings Limited and Everyman Media Limited, both of which are engaged in the cinema management and ownership. more »
35 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to tic_tac_toe, post #9
Everyman Media (LON:EMAN)
Thanks for the calculations. Is the Cenkos 2018 EPS forecast available in the public domain and do they show their workings?
Using (say) 61m shares in issue and the 5.8p you mention, would suggest they are looking at post tax profits of some £3.5m for 2018. To what level they've calculated Pre-opening expenses would be of interest.
Re Avingtrans (LON:AVG), I have been a holder of Hayward Tyler (LON:HAYT) and quite like the merged company. However, my by calculations, the cash and Avingtrans will roughly offset the net debt at HAYT and I assume that most of this debt will be repaid (most of it being under an RCF from RBS), leaving the new company will only a limited amount of gross cash after the acquisition. What I have been impressed with is Hayward Tyler's ability to win new orders depite its precarious financial position.
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #17
Good point, lots of the cash probably will get used to reduce HAYT's leverage. Thanks for pointing that out.
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #6
Cheers IG, I agree that Odeon can be fairly basic alright! I was there on a weekday myself recently, and like you I collected the tickets myself from a machine and did not interact with staff even once while I was there. The ticket was only a fiver (Bargain Wednesday), so I won't complain! But maybe there is space for a premium option such as Everyman.
In reply to Hot Socks, post #2
I have used Barclays Stockbrokers and have been very happy (if you don't want to trade non-UK stocks). But this week, they have switched me (and many of their clients) over to their new Smart Investor platform, which from my initial impression is a significant move in the wrong direction (and I would not recommend it). It also got panned in the Evening Standard city pages yesterday.
one name to look for is degiro - https://www.degiro.co.uk/
cheap trade costs, however execution isn't the best - often at the spread and pricing is delayed (pay extra for real-time). They offer AIM, but due to execution is probably better for more liquid names.
I do know that they plan to offer an ISA account at some point this year.
Any views on what the execution (particularly small caps) is like with XO?? - considering opening a second ISA.
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #20
You are not alone it seems, on Citywire forum there are many not very happy BS users.
I use Svs XO @ £7.5 per trade - no complaints on execution but they don't always offer LSE/Aim shares not quoted in GBP. So previously I was unable to buy both Taptica and Quarto which was annoying as Taptica did subsequently very well...
In reply to Hot Socks, post #2
I also use x-o for my ISA. They have a very good dealing charge and no custody charge. Their other charges are reasonable but have a read yourself and get a quote for things like bed and isa, they obviously have to make a living somehow and best if you don't get a surprise.
In reply to mrosbiston, post #21
Hi, I find the execution with XO to be absolutely fine; its the usual 15 seconds quote to click buy. Spread seems comparable with my other broker (Charles Stanley). The website is fairly basic in terms of features but perfectly easy to navigate. I've also found them to be fairly helpful on the phone, which I wasn't expecting given that its on the budget end; they even managed to get me a good reduction on the spread at one point when I was having difficulty purchasing a stock online a few months back. If starting from scratch, I would have no issue using them for my ISA as well.
In reply to willhampson, post #25
I should also add that I'm yet to see any restriction on purchases of AIM stocks. I have both Somero and Taptica in my account; the former just required me to complete an W-8BEN form (as was the same for CS). I find it cheap and cheerful at £5.95 p/trade.
In reply to mrosbiston, post #21
I've only ever used x-o for both a nominee account and my ISA. I chose them on price as they were the cheapest at the time. I like their no frills website. I have no complaints.
In reply to Graham N, post #19
Perhaps this is a growing trend - premium vs discounters. There was a recent discussion about David Lloyd vs GYM but this could be read across all sectors? Waitrose vs Lidl, Fevertree vs Schweppes, joules vs Primark et al? I see those in the middle getting squeezed and consumers will choose to either go bargain basement or premium (I type this whilst I'm in a cheap holiday park in Weston super mare, drinking La Bourdonnaisse rum I picked up on a recent trip to Mauritius)...
The data displayed for Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) is all wrong. Current price is 44p not 141.5p. Market cap is £171m not £519m.
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #20
Hi Wimbledonsprinter
Re: Barclays Smart Investor
What is it you don't like about the new site? I'd be interested to hear.
Barclays made a mess of transferring me over to the new site. I think the main problem was that I am an ex Barclays Bank customer. To log in to Smart Investor, Barclays gave me my old Banking ID. So when I tried to log in I was rejected because I had already transferred out (of the banking service, but not the Stockbrokers). They have now sent me a new passcode by post, which means that I will have to wait until the new code arrives before getting access to my accounts. In the meantime I have to deal over the phone. A complete mess.
Having said that, I want to give Barclays the benefit of the doubt for now at least because:
* telephone support are always sensible and helpful
* the 15 second price quote often gave me a price well within the spread. I don't know to want extent other brokers give a similar beneficial price
* the new prices look good to me - the reduced dealing charge with a lowish percentage charge will be good for me as I deal quite often
* transferring a SIPP, ISA and dealing Account is going to be a pain in the donkey
If I do move, AJ Bell Youinvest would be my most likely choice. They have always given me decent service.
In reply to bwakem, post #29
Fixed it, cheers
In reply to Julianh, post #30
Herbie47 (post 22) gives a very useful reference to the Citywire forum. Looking at the forum, I think I have come off lightly - there is a mass of complaints there.
I can access my account and can trade. But the system has become very clunky, it is easy to get logged out, a lot of the previous info is no longer available nor exportable. I am not clear how I keep up with CGT liabilities now. I agree the price offered before was often inside the spread - I have traded twice this week both through limit orders on an illiquid stock (so not enough to form any judgement) but the fill was exactly on the limit. But all this and costs going up.
I am looking to move now - but not urgently. Will open up another account(s) first and try them out.
In reply to Julianh, post #30
Hi JulianH,
Barclays seem to have had a lot of problems with B Stockbrokers customers who also had links, but not existing accounts, with B Bank. I got stuck as I used to have powers of attorney for my parents, who banked at Barclays, and so the Bank had my old address. Stockbrokers had my current address and communicate with me with no problem. I was sent my new "membership number" correctly, but no passcode, sent 3 times. Finally someone realised the problem (and I'm pretty sure she had seen something similar several times before) and checked my records with the Bank, and found they had a different (wrong) address even though I have no account, and so had never thought to tell them I'd moved years ago.
Now I'm finally in I think it will do what I need OK - once they've sorted out the excess number of toothing problems, but I'm left with the feeling that I'll be paying higher fees and gone through this mess for what? Nothing of any advantage to me that I can see. It's a classic example of if it ain't broke don't fix it. I suspect it will cost them a lot of customers, and I doubt the new increased fee structure will compensate for that. In practice I'll certainly stay for a while. If they can get it working OK it will do what I need, and the hassle of moving accounts really won't be justified, but any loyalty and satisfaction I may have felt towards them after about 20 years with Schwab/Barclays has been used up.
Peter
thanks for all the helpful steers on platforms - like some others I have been on Barclays Stockbrokers and got moved to Smart Investor and I'm not keen on the new website which is what triggered me to look around at what else is available.
Thank you for the Sat Sol review. Much appreciated.