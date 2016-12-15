Small Cap Value Report (10 Feb 2017) - ECM, GNK, JE.

Good morning,
It looks like a quiet news day in terms of the universe of stocks we usually cover here. I'll see what I can come up with - or let me know if you have any suggestions.
Cheers,
Graham
Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)
Share price: 499p (-1%)
No. shares: 441m
Market cap: £2,200m
Trading Update (for the four month period ending to 31 January 2017)
Revenue growth looks like this:
This company has always seemed to have a bit of a low profile among investors, but it's a really good distributor - "the world's leading high-service distributor for engineers", dealing in over half a million products.
The shares have gone on a tear higher this year (they started January around 220p) so it's not in the bargain bucket by any means, but it claims to be the leading distributor in the UK, Europe and Asia-Pac. That's a position which is worth a premium rating, in my book.
Non-GBP income means that this is one of the stocks which has provided fantastic GBP devaluation protection for investors:
We continue to expect FY 2017 revenue and profits to see a significant benefit from foreign exchange(2) and additional trading days(3).
Checking the footnotes in today's statement:
Our profits remain sensitive to movements in exchange
rates on translation of overseas profits. Positive currency movements
increased H1 profit before tax by around £7 million. Assuming current
(31st January) rates persist for the rest of the year, the
full year currency benefit will be around £18 million. Every 1 cent
movement in the Euro will have a circa £0.9 million impact on profits.
Every 1 cent movement in US $ will have a circa £0.3 million impact on
profits
So that's a huge FX benefit, and the final footnote tells us that there will be a £10 million benefit to revenues from additional trading days in this financial year.
So the results are a bit messy but ECM has "typically" earned at least £60 million per year in net income, and Stocko suggests that the forecast for 2017 is £82 million.
No matter which way you look at it, it's on an above-average PE rating, but it's a very solid business which should hopefully continue to trade well for many years to come.
Greene…
Any thoughts on SUS (S&U) who made a trading update today. Are they a good company for the forthcoming financial environment we will find ourselves in?
FIH (LON:FIH) in takeover bid this morning.
They reached an agreement with privately listed company Staunton Holdings Limited at 300p per share. Shares have increased c.25% this morning.
Congratulations to any shareholders!
I bought ECM hoping it might half-repeat it's stellar 44% revenue beat from last quarter - nope! Good results but not good enough for the market - still it boosted up initially & managed to sell at a tiny gain.
Menawhile, I failed to buy Shares' tip - Jaywing - yesterday morning, thinking the spread was too high - up 15% yesterday & 9% so far today! CRAP TRADER! Be bolder & faster!
Twitter is down over 10% today - described by the FT as an absurd UNDER-reaction to the Q4 figures. There are lessons perhaps for anyone tempted by the Snap IPO. Richard Holway (of TechMarketNews) certainly thinks so.
In reply to FREng, post #4
That'll be because every time twitter fails it rebounds on takeover bid rumours, so some investors are probably holding on for that. The only person I can see taking over twitter is Trump himself.
Investors have taken your comments to heart re Brainjuicer (LON:BJU) - Brain juicer (which I hold) - you suggested that "today's valuation does not leave much margin for error" - and lo! - they are down at least 6% today, despite carrying a good StockRank.
I think it's time I sold.
Michael
ST Ives (LON:SIV) came out with results on Wednesday, I notice Paul didn't cover it. It's one I have on my radar, although I have never owned, nor would want to really hold long-term. However it does look like a share that you can buy when it's cheap and sell when it recovers. Thoughts?
The problem with Brainjuicer (LON:BJU) is twofold. Shares wise, they are very illiquid and therefore, the price moves either way quite dramatically on small volumes. Business wise, they don't have a very high proportion of recurring revenues and therefore, the so called ad hoc nature of revenues means there is always the risk that they will not meet guidance.
There are many plus points though. The most compelling to me (not covered by Graham yesterday) is that they could easily be a takeover target for a larger US group looking to acquire their System 1 technology. For now though, the investment case relies on the company continuing to generate ad hoc sales (and let's face it, that is true of most businesses) which have been growing nicely in recent times. Personally, I believe they are in the right space at the right time and am therefore happy to continue holding.
In reply to runthejoules, post #5
I agree - I've said before Twitter is toxic as an investment. It makes no money, brings huge reputational risk and quite a few people have already looked it over and walked away. It will find a buyer eventually I guess - perhaps someone who can use the huge accumulated losses to offset their tax bill? Though even that could depend on whatever changes to corporation taxes Trump comes up with.
As for Snap going to IPO with shares that have no voting rights, that is well beyond the pale in my view.
A share I would value some comments on is Van Elle (LSE:VANL) It looks good to me but some are more perceptive than me but I can't see much wrong with it and have just bought in.
Charles
In reply to BH1991, post #2
Hi, I bought some shares last week. I don't understand this takeover news means?
Can anyone explain please.
Hi Graham. I know they couldn't be further from small cap but if you have the time I'd be really interested to know what you think of £RB results today as well as the takeover announcement. They are a core holding for me but wondering if they are looking a bit pricey now....
Hi Graham, if you have time - and I know its far from a small cap - but I would be very interested to hear your views on Just East (LSE:JE.) and the news that broke today re the CEO stepping down for family reasons. Many thanks in advance.
Hi there ben, I was planning to have a look at RB anyway so I think I will go ahead and do that.
Will, JE is a Paul specialty but I will make a note of that in the report.
Cheers
Graham
In reply to cafcash49, post #10
cafcash49 Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) are featured as a "buy" (at 111p) in Investors Chronicle this week:
http://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/2017/02/09/tips-and-ideas/share-tips/tips-of-the-week/dig-in-to-van-elle-x0GjxrhrMxmgiq2tbErfGO/article.html
Robbie Burns also mentioned in his newsletter yesterday, that he bought more on the dip, following results.
The IC article says the dip on H1 results were, "due to days earlier the company was informed of a possible liability related to payments due to a former employee. No further details have been made available, although analysts don't expect the issue to affect ongoing business."
The RB and IC effect means the shares are up to 120.5 today.
(Disclosure: I held before the results, and topped up on the dip.)
I wonder whether Just Eat (LON:JE.) will be affected by the court decision today about the employee status of Pimlico Plumbers' "self employed" staff. Other cases are pending. The gig economy may be starting to come unbuttoned.
In reply to wildshot, post #1
Re: S&U (SUS)
Agreed. I'd be very interested in what you think of them Graham. As far as I know Paul has never covered them because he doesn't look at financials. And the Stockopedia rankings don't seem to do S&U (or financials in general) justice. A quality rank of 34 for a company that has a very high return on capital, very high operating margin makes no sense to me.
S&U seems to be a very well run company. Their total return (share price increase plus dividends CAGR over five years is 29%. The share price has fallen since the Brexit vote, presumably because investors are concerned that car sales will fall if there is a post Brexit recession or as a result of the increase in the price of new cars following the fall in the value of the £. Nonetheless, S&U's results look great to me and their main business - financing for the purchase of used cars - might not be affected by any fall in the sales of new cars.
In reply to cafcash49, post #10
Can't see anything wrong with Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) except it was maybe too illiquid due to its size. I bought in a few weeks ago but got out 12% down as it drifted lower. If it continues to sink I may look for another entry point.
In reply to tabhair, post #7
Hi Tabhair,
I reported fairly thoroughly (and negatively) on ST Ives (LON:SIV) here on 19 Jan 2017.
It's not a good stock at all in my view - poor balance sheet, and profit warnings, unsustainable divis, etc.
I can't see any reason to get involved.
Regards, Paul.