Small Cap Value Report (10 Jan 2017) - BOO, SOM, CALL, TPT, WINE, GAW

Tuesday, Jan 10 2017 by
14 comments
30

Good morning!

Graham is travelling today, so it's just me reporting.

There's tons to cover, so I'll do my best to wade through as many RNSs as time permits. The list so far that I hope to report on today is:

  • BooHoo - another excellent trading update
  • Somero Enterprises - good trading update & increased divis
  • CloudCall - good trading update
  • Topps Tiles - Q1 trading update
  • Majestic Wine - Xmas trading update
  • Games Workshop - Interims
  • Focurite - update

Others that I probably won't get time to report on (but you never know), include TCM, PGH, KBT, CARR, and H&T. I might do quick comments on those at the end if there's time.


Market getting toppy?

It's all feeling a bit frenzied at the moment, isn't it? I'm starting to get worried about a correction in the markets. That said, I can justify the valuations of everything in my portfolio quite easily, and I keep away from speculative stuff on daft valuations. So everything should be OK in the long run, even if there is a market correction.

These days, my portfolio is generally newsflow-driven. So I tend to buy after positive trading updates & results. That tends to make my portfolio quite resilient when market corrections occur. This could be because people are loath to sell shares in companies which are performing well, even in a market downturn. You can see this from the chart of Beam Me Up Scotty, my fantasy portfolio, which wasn't affected at all by the sharp market correction in Jan 2016, and didn't suffer too much on the Brexit vote either.

Talking of market corrections, I spotted a fascinating chart, posted by Urban Carmel on Twitter, see below. This chart shows very clearly how intra-year sell-offs are usually very good buying opportunities. The S&P usually finishes the year strongly up from its intra-year low.

So, unless there are serious macro-economic problems (like the credit crunch in 2007-8), then buying market corrections seems to be a very good strategy. Whereas of course our natural, emotional response to a market sell-off, is to panic sell. Usually that urge needs to be suppressed, as it can be very costly. I can't be the only person who has, quite frequently, capitulated and sold a poorly performing share absolutely bang on the 5 year low. Only to see it rocket upwards immediately after I've hit the sell button! Then bought back in, 20% higher.

So perhaps we should be taking some…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
30 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends


boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites. The Company markets through a range of media, including television (TV) advertising, billboards, social media and digital media. The Company's subsidiaries include boohoo.com UK Limited, boohoo.com USA Inc and boohoo.com Australia Pty Ltd. more »

LSE Price
146p
Change
1.7%
Mkt Cap (£m)
1,612
P/E (fwd)
63.1
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Analyze LON:BOO's Stock Report »
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO LON:BOO)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

Somero Enterprises, Inc. is a manufacturer of laser-guided equipment. The Company's equipment automates the process of spreading and leveling volumes of concrete for commercial flooring and other horizontal surfaces, such as paved parking lots in North America. The Company's products include S-22E, S-15R, S-15M, STS-11M, S-840, S-485, CopperHead XD 3.0, Mini Screed C, PowerRake 3.0, 3-D Profiler and SiteShape. Its Somero Floor Levelness System monitors Laser Screed performance, operator performance and reports alert percentages of issues. The Somero SiteShape System allows for grade shaping automatically using users' motor grader, dozer or other grading machine. The Somero 3-D Profiler System allows automatic paving of contoured sites using a Somero Laser Screed equipment. The CopperHead XD machine encounters applications, such as chaired rebar, low slump and poor subgrades. The Somero eXtreme Platform (SXP) allows users use their Laser Screed equipment. more »

LSE Price
237p
Change
9.0%
Mkt Cap (£m)
122.2
P/E (fwd)
10.1
Yield (fwd)
3.2
StockRank
Analyze LON:SOM's Stock Report »
Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM LON:SOM)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is Boohoo.Com fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More »


14 Comments on this Article show/hide all

Laughton 10:39am 1 of 14
5

Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) - Just a quick mention, as the market cap of over £1.6bn is now way above my usual phasing-out upper range of £300-400m.


Hopefully you will continue commenting on this one Paul as I know many of us really appreciate considered analysis from an ex "insider".
| Link | Share | 1 reply
runthejoules 11:03am 2 of 14

Would love your thoughts on GOCO Paul - up 9% today on ok results. I'm a novice investor, might people be buying in because insurance is defensive?
| Link | Share | 1 reply
stanislawski 11:06am 3 of 14
3

In reply to Laughton, post #1

Seconded re continued coverage of boohoo! 

I only heard about Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) through this column and it has been excellent. Just yesterday I looked at the history of ASOS to see if this was getting dangerously high in price and concluded nt yet.

Please do keep covering this stock.
Thank you.
| Link | Share
grumpy5 11:06am 4 of 14

Brumby is an ex- colleague of mine. His field of expertise is brewers/pubcos/ & leisure - on which he is v good. I would not rely on him too much for retail!
| Link | Share | 1 reply
andyhorton 11:53am 5 of 14
3

Hi Paul, I dropped out of Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) around the 120p level feeling that it was peaking. Wrong wrong wrong! Still gave me a tidy profit though. I've read your comments regularly over the past year and always been impressed with your insight and to date, having done my own research too - I have made good gains on Cloudcall (LON:CALL), Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) and your old favourite Revolution Bars (LON:RBG). Thank you for highlighting these opportunities and long may you prosper!
| Link | Share
Paul Scott 11:59am 6 of 14
2

In reply to runthejoules, post #2

Hi runthejoules,

I don't report on comparison website shares.

They fall into my "unnecessary intermediaries" category - i.e. not sure if profits are sustainable. The whole sector would just disappear overnight if insurance companies, etc, decided to revert to direct marketing to customers.

Others may disagree, but I have to cut down on the number of companies I report on somehow (as the entire market is too much for me to handle), so insurance/financials are one of the sectors I tend not to cover. Also resources, pharmas/biotechs, property, and one or two other sectors are not covered here.

Sorry about that.

Although I have no objection to facts-based comments from readers, flagging up positive results from companies that I don't cover here. Although no blue sky crap please lol!

Regards, Paul.
| Link | Share
Steve Hill 12:07pm 7 of 14
2

Hi Paul

I completely agreed with your recent advice that the reason growing companies look expensive is because brokers underestimate EPS growth.
At the moment BOO is on a PEG of 2.92 because EPS is expected to grow by 24.5% next year, despite EPS growing by 71.6% this year & growth is accelerating.
This is clearly a very, very conservative estimate, with my own very basic EPS estimate's for next year Boo is trading at a PEG below 1, which puts it into Value territory.
However I may be missing something, any thoughts ?
| Link | Share
vik2001 53 mins ago 8 of 14
1

what worries me is more and more people are shopping online, will the day comes when the normal high street shops will slowly start closing down due to online competition. But the biggest concern being will these high street shops be replaced by £2.99 chicken shops :)
| Link | Share | 1 reply
Paul Scott 32 mins ago 9 of 14
1

In reply to grumpy5, post #4

Hi grumpy5,

Yes, you're right, Mark Brumby mainly covers leisure/pubcos, etc. Maybe I got muddled up about him liking BOO? He's utterly brilliant though, and sometimes hilariously funny in his morning notes.

Readers can sign up free for his daily note, which I highly recommend, it's one of my core research note reads every morning. Sign up link is here.

Regards, Paul.
| Link | Share
herbie47 29 mins ago 10 of 14

In reply to vik2001, post #8

They already are closing down, most of the retailers that have gone had poor internet sales and websites. Many councils are pushing up the rates only the nation chains and charity will be left in some high streets. I don't even know what a chicken shop is. Even Argos are pulling out of high street locations and going more into DIY shops or out of town shopping centres.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
Will Marsh 28 mins ago 11 of 14

Dear Paul

Just a quick thank you for covering Somero & boohoo. Somero was one the first shares I bought after subscribing to stockopedia (never heard of it until you mentioned it)and I'm delighted. Boohoo I also bought at float and sold att 118p. Being an amateur enthusiast I have tried over the last 18 months to buy stock which has fairly robust fundamentals and a bit of a dividend, which Somero does. In particular I listened to the Podcasts you did with the directors who seemed sensible to me. On Balance I still feel its reasonably priced given downturn risk and will hold for now. I supose you can only do so much to reduce investment risk but being a bit diciplined certainly helps.

Anyway I am very grateful for you opinions and narratives over the year, the only share I bought you dissaproved of was HAT, but I must confess to still feeling guilty to buying them after reading your opinion
| Link | Share
vik2001 23 mins ago 12 of 14

In reply to herbie47, post #10

a chicken shop is those nasty fast food chains that crop up anywhere and everywhere when a shop normally becomes free.

the news is out there that boohoo is expanding, looking to take on the states, surely a good time to buy. im taking a small holding.
| Link | Share
tabhair 9 mins ago 13 of 14

Can anyone explain to me why a share like Gattaca (LON:GATC) is getting killed?
| Link | Share | 1 reply

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter

 Are Boohoo.Com's fundamentals sound as an investment? Find out More »



About Paul Scott

Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

Follow

1135
Followers
25
Following


Stock Picking Tutorial Centre

Most Popular Now
Games Workshop
Games Workshop
Games Workshop 2nd Jan

Behavioural tips for a newnbspyear
Behavioural tips for a new year
Behavioural Finance Thu 6:22pm

Peeling Potatoes Stocks
Peeling Potatoes Stocks
Produce Investments 2nd Jan

The Rise of the Machines Investment ideas

Looking at Tarsus
Looking at Tarsus
Tarsus Wed 11:19am



Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis
Foliobuilder