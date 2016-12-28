Small Cap Value Report (10 Jan 2017) - BOO, SOM, CALL, TPT, WINE, GAW
Good morning!
Graham is travelling today, so it's just me reporting.
There's tons to cover, so I'll do my best to wade through as many RNSs as time permits. The list so far that I hope to report on today is:
- BooHoo - another excellent trading update
- Somero Enterprises - good trading update & increased divis
- CloudCall - good trading update
- Topps Tiles - Q1 trading update
- Majestic Wine - Xmas trading update
- Games Workshop - Interims
- Focurite - update
Others that I probably won't get time to report on (but you never know), include TCM, PGH, KBT, CARR, and H&T. I might do quick comments on those at the end if there's time.
Market getting toppy?
It's all feeling a bit frenzied at the moment, isn't it? I'm starting to get worried about a correction in the markets. That said, I can justify the valuations of everything in my portfolio quite easily, and I keep away from speculative stuff on daft valuations. So everything should be OK in the long run, even if there is a market correction.
These days, my portfolio is generally newsflow-driven. So I tend to buy after positive trading updates & results. That tends to make my portfolio quite resilient when market corrections occur. This could be because people are loath to sell shares in companies which are performing well, even in a market downturn. You can see this from the chart of Beam Me Up Scotty, my fantasy portfolio, which wasn't affected at all by the sharp market correction in Jan 2016, and didn't suffer too much on the Brexit vote either.
Talking of market corrections, I spotted a fascinating chart, posted by Urban Carmel on Twitter, see below. This chart shows very clearly how intra-year sell-offs are usually very good buying opportunities. The S&P usually finishes the year strongly up from its intra-year low.
So, unless there are serious macro-economic problems (like the credit crunch in 2007-8), then buying market corrections seems to be a very good strategy. Whereas of course our natural, emotional response to a market sell-off, is to panic sell. Usually that urge needs to be suppressed, as it can be very costly. I can't be the only person who has, quite frequently, capitulated and sold a poorly performing share absolutely bang on the 5 year low. Only to see it rocket upwards immediately after I've hit the sell button! Then bought back in, 20% higher.
So perhaps we should be taking some…
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) - Just a quick mention, as the market cap of over £1.6bn is now way above my usual phasing-out upper range of £300-400m.
Hopefully you will continue commenting on this one Paul as I know many of us really appreciate considered analysis from an ex "insider".
Would love your thoughts on GOCO Paul - up 9% today on ok results. I'm a novice investor, might people be buying in because insurance is defensive?
In reply to Laughton, post #1
Seconded re continued coverage of boohoo!
I only heard about Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) through this column and it has been excellent. Just yesterday I looked at the history of ASOS to see if this was getting dangerously high in price and concluded nt yet.
Please do keep covering this stock.
Thank you.
Brumby is an ex- colleague of mine. His field of expertise is brewers/pubcos/ & leisure - on which he is v good. I would not rely on him too much for retail!
Hi Paul, I dropped out of Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) around the 120p level feeling that it was peaking. Wrong wrong wrong! Still gave me a tidy profit though. I've read your comments regularly over the past year and always been impressed with your insight and to date, having done my own research too - I have made good gains on Cloudcall (LON:CALL), Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) and your old favourite Revolution Bars (LON:RBG). Thank you for highlighting these opportunities and long may you prosper!
In reply to runthejoules, post #2
Hi runthejoules,
I don't report on comparison website shares.
They fall into my "unnecessary intermediaries" category - i.e. not sure if profits are sustainable. The whole sector would just disappear overnight if insurance companies, etc, decided to revert to direct marketing to customers.
Others may disagree, but I have to cut down on the number of companies I report on somehow (as the entire market is too much for me to handle), so insurance/financials are one of the sectors I tend not to cover. Also resources, pharmas/biotechs, property, and one or two other sectors are not covered here.
Sorry about that.
Although I have no objection to facts-based comments from readers, flagging up positive results from companies that I don't cover here. Although no blue sky crap please lol!
Regards, Paul.
Hi Paul
I completely agreed with your recent advice that the reason growing companies look expensive is because brokers underestimate EPS growth.
At the moment BOO is on a PEG of 2.92 because EPS is expected to grow by 24.5% next year, despite EPS growing by 71.6% this year & growth is accelerating.
This is clearly a very, very conservative estimate, with my own very basic EPS estimate's for next year Boo is trading at a PEG below 1, which puts it into Value territory.
However I may be missing something, any thoughts ?
what worries me is more and more people are shopping online, will the day comes when the normal high street shops will slowly start closing down due to online competition. But the biggest concern being will these high street shops be replaced by £2.99 chicken shops :)
In reply to grumpy5, post #4
Hi grumpy5,
Yes, you're right, Mark Brumby mainly covers leisure/pubcos, etc. Maybe I got muddled up about him liking BOO? He's utterly brilliant though, and sometimes hilariously funny in his morning notes.
Readers can sign up free for his daily note, which I highly recommend, it's one of my core research note reads every morning. Sign up link is here.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to vik2001, post #8
They already are closing down, most of the retailers that have gone had poor internet sales and websites. Many councils are pushing up the rates only the nation chains and charity will be left in some high streets. I don't even know what a chicken shop is. Even Argos are pulling out of high street locations and going more into DIY shops or out of town shopping centres.
Dear Paul
Just a quick thank you for covering Somero & boohoo. Somero was one the first shares I bought after subscribing to stockopedia (never heard of it until you mentioned it)and I'm delighted. Boohoo I also bought at float and sold att 118p. Being an amateur enthusiast I have tried over the last 18 months to buy stock which has fairly robust fundamentals and a bit of a dividend, which Somero does. In particular I listened to the Podcasts you did with the directors who seemed sensible to me. On Balance I still feel its reasonably priced given downturn risk and will hold for now. I supose you can only do so much to reduce investment risk but being a bit diciplined certainly helps.
Anyway I am very grateful for you opinions and narratives over the year, the only share I bought you dissaproved of was HAT, but I must confess to still feeling guilty to buying them after reading your opinion
In reply to herbie47, post #10
a chicken shop is those nasty fast food chains that crop up anywhere and everywhere when a shop normally becomes free.
the news is out there that boohoo is expanding, looking to take on the states, surely a good time to buy. im taking a small holding.
Can anyone explain to me why a share like Gattaca (LON:GATC) is getting killed?
In reply to tabhair, post #13
its a value trap:
