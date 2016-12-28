Small Cap Value Report (10 Jan 2017) - BOO, SOM, CALL, TPT, WINE, GAW

Good morning!

Graham is travelling today, so it's just me reporting.

There's tons to cover, so I'll do my best to wade through as many RNSs as time permits. The list so far that I hope to report on today is:

BooHoo - another excellent trading update

Somero Enterprises - good trading update & increased divis

CloudCall - good trading update

Topps Tiles - Q1 trading update

Majestic Wine - Xmas trading update

Games Workshop - Interims

Focurite - update

Others that I probably won't get time to report on (but you never know), include TCM, PGH, KBT, CARR, and H&T. I might do quick comments on those at the end if there's time.





Market getting toppy?

It's all feeling a bit frenzied at the moment, isn't it? I'm starting to get worried about a correction in the markets. That said, I can justify the valuations of everything in my portfolio quite easily, and I keep away from speculative stuff on daft valuations. So everything should be OK in the long run, even if there is a market correction.

These days, my portfolio is generally newsflow-driven. So I tend to buy after positive trading updates & results. That tends to make my portfolio quite resilient when market corrections occur. This could be because people are loath to sell shares in companies which are performing well, even in a market downturn. You can see this from the chart of Beam Me Up Scotty, my fantasy portfolio, which wasn't affected at all by the sharp market correction in Jan 2016, and didn't suffer too much on the Brexit vote either.

Talking of market corrections, I spotted a fascinating chart, posted by Urban Carmel on Twitter, see below. This chart shows very clearly how intra-year sell-offs are usually very good buying opportunities. The S&P usually finishes the year strongly up from its intra-year low.

So, unless there are serious macro-economic problems (like the credit crunch in 2007-8), then buying market corrections seems to be a very good strategy. Whereas of course our natural, emotional response to a market sell-off, is to panic sell. Usually that urge needs to be suppressed, as it can be very costly. I can't be the only person who has, quite frequently, capitulated and sold a poorly performing share absolutely bang on the 5 year low. Only to see it rocket upwards immediately after I've hit the sell button! Then bought back in, 20% higher.

So perhaps we should be taking some…