Small Cap Value Report (10 Jan 2017) - BOO, SOM, CALL, TPT, WINE, GAW, TUNE, TCM, KBT, CARR, HAT
Good morning!
Graham is travelling today, so it's just me reporting.
There's tons to cover. Here is a quick summary of the companies I report on below;
- BooHoo - another excellent trading update.
- Somero Enterprises - good trading update & increased divis - all positive.
- CloudCall - good trading update - has it turned the corner? Possibly.
- Topps Tiles - Q1 trading update - possibly good value now?
- Majestic Wine - Xmas trading update. Looks expensive to me.
- Games Workshop - excellent interims. Worth a closer look.
- Focurite - encouraging update, nice quality company.
- Telit Comms - trading update - short squeeze imminent possibly?
- K3 Bus Tech - profit warning, down 21%.
- Carr's - in line update. Dull, ex-growth company. Not especially cheap either.
- H&T - slightly ahead of expectations. This share looks good value & is going up I think.
Market getting toppy?
It's all feeling a bit frenzied at the moment, isn't it? I'm starting to get worried about a correction in the markets. That said, I can justify the valuations of everything in my portfolio quite easily, and I keep away from speculative stuff on daft valuations. So everything should be OK in the long run, even if there is a market correction.
These days, my portfolio is generally newsflow-driven. So I tend to buy after positive trading updates & results. That tends to make my portfolio quite resilient when market corrections occur. This could be because people are loath to sell shares in companies which are performing well, even in a market downturn. You can see this from the chart of Beam Me Up Scotty, my fantasy portfolio, which wasn't affected at all by the sharp market correction in Jan 2016, and didn't suffer too much on the Brexit vote either.
Talking of market corrections, I spotted a fascinating chart, posted by Urban Carmel on Twitter, see below. This chart shows very clearly how intra-year sell-offs are usually very good buying opportunities. The S&P usually finishes the year strongly up from its intra-year low.
So, unless there are serious macro-economic problems (like the credit crunch in 2007-8), then buying market corrections seems to be a very good strategy. Whereas of course our natural, emotional response to a market sell-off, is to panic sell. Usually that urge needs to be suppressed, as it can be very costly. I can't be the only person who has, quite frequently, capitulated and sold a poorly performing share absolutely bang on the 5 year low. Only…
In reply to tabhair, post #13
Re: Gattaca (LON:GATC) - the market seems to think recruiters are going to have a hard time of it and they are getting valued accordingly on very low PERs. This might be true for a generalist UK outfit but Gattaca (LON:GATC) specialise in engineering and tech and this includes a decent US presence. These markets are not in decline and tech recruitment in particular remains very hot, especially in the US (I am NED of an unlisted recruiter in this market and there are more vacancies than there are candidates available, so it is a fight for talent).
I added Gattaca (LON:GATC) to my income portfolio in November and December and am happy to hold for the long-term as long as they maintain or increase their dividend. It might prove to be a value trap but with such a high yield, I don't really mind. If business performance remains strong (and I see the tech sector remaining so for a while), I'll keep collecting the divi until:
a) the eng/tech recruitment market turns sour
b) they get taken over
c) the share price catches up with events (and even then, I might still hold if they are doing well as a business)
Just my two cents, please DYOR
In reply to mothy9, post #23
Mothy, isn't that Graham, when available?
Hi Paul,
Thanks for the Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) write-up and including the revised broker forecasts from Finncap for EPS. Did they specify what the updated dividend payment would be?
Best wishes,
Imran.
In reply to andrea34l, post #25
OK, then how about both and cover all major sectors?
''Also, I forgot to mention that of course Somero earns & reports in US dollars, so its profits translate into much higher sterling amounts, due to dollar strength vs sterling. ''
Hi Paul, I like QXT for the same reason, and I see Hargreave Hale took on another 3million shares in late December.
BW
Hederz
Hi Paul,
A good read and thanks for the update - first time on here following registration so will be popping back regularly - anyway you can link it to new post/message notifications on your phone?
I've been following Boohoo, amongst others for some time, and similar to you am a member of a local share club, well I effectively run it, but we all made the call to buy into Boohoo and the IPO and of course were a little disappointed following the almost immediate SP drop. However we had conviction and bought at the 27p level as well as topping up a few more times on the way back to the 72p IPO level we got in at. Boohoo, by value, is now our largest and most successful holding in the club with a 400%-500% return on that £800 27p purchase we made as a club. We bought in more today on the starting bell following the positive update - but Im not surprised it hasnt raced on today - for me the news reaffirms the current SP level for many rather than where you sometimes see an 'ok' update followed by a retrace of the SP and some investors seem to get a bit bored fairly quickly.
We are in Boohoo for the long run as see great opportunity over the next few years with the growing exposure to the US - I wonder if anyone across the pond is going to play games with the Nasty Girl opportunity Boohoo has throwing in a curve ball to any auction/selling process which leads to Boohoo raising their bids?
Also, am all for family ties but the PLT was a nice little internal earner for the son recently - I wonder if any more family members have got ventures that might get absorbed in the future?
Will continue to watch Boohoo grow and hopefully do well out of it in the long term - dare I compare Boohoo to the meteoric success of ASOS - one can daydream hey?! But sometimes dreams do come true
Good luck all
In reply to mothy9, post #27
I agree that between Paul and Graham, when both available, it would (ideally) be nice for all sectors to be covered... but when there are loads of announcements like today then it is a tall order for Paul to cover everything that even he would like to do by himself.
To me the GOCO announcement looks pretty positive... although as they are fairly recently pre-merger I have no idea what the eps / per / peg for GOCO is supposed to be, and whether they are therefore good value.
In reply to purpleski, post #19
I quite agree, I think councils have a hard time balancing the books but they seem to be killing off the high street shops what with parking restrictions, charges and high rates. I think Paul is right they are going more towards leisure/eating rather than shopping, no surprise there are more cafes and food outlets replacing shops when there close.
This is also why you should not compare online with high street retail shops. ASOS (LON:ASC) and Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) do look expensive, but look at their margins.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #9
Paul,
His latest note covers BOO and says it was their 2016 tip of the year so you remember correctly.
Edit - the retail section of the note is credited to Nick Bubb
Paul, thanks for the link . Re: the market, when it feels rather easy making money, as it does now,I have often observed that we revisit those same levels on the way down !
In reply to cojode, post #21
and note Hargreave Hale sold to <5% of Spaceandpeople (LON:SAL) today. They held 15% at the top of the chart less than 3yrs ago. But a full bale-out would be mitigated if Gresham House maintain their interest in the company. Interesting that Gresham House actually sold out of SAL completely in August so obviously believe this is the bottom (unlike Hargreave Hale).
In reply to Splode, post #34
Almost sold out at c16 when I saw that but decided to hold and ended up topping up at 17.7. couldn't buy for less than 20 at the end of trading. not bragging as i bought previously at 44 and 38 (current ave 27) this is one where i genuinely have no idea where its going to end up, Tea leaves job!
Paul - thank you for your continued coverage of BOO. I know that at times you must be kicking yourself for selling out when seeing how the share has continued to rise. Taking a profit is always good of course. None of us know where the top and bottom of any share price will be, or we wouldn't be on here commenting!. However, selling up having made a profit and then seeing the share price continue to move North is always better than staying put and seeing that profit disappear with the share price heading South. I have had to learn that with investments previously, nevermind NOT investing in ASOS at 9p because the spread was too great at the time 7p - 9p!. But then for everyone one of those, and it is the only one, how many have I escaped making a loss by not investing. Hindsight is a wondrful thing!. Moving on from an old favourite is very difficult; emotions get involved which can spell disaster. That isn't to say re-investing shouldn't be considered. Re ASOS, I have moved on/left it behind, there is more to life than burdening it with regret.
When considering an investment, I try and ask myself - is this the best place I can invest (as much as I can know and/or have researched). Sometimes it may mean I invest more into a present holding or a past holding rather than look for an alternative.
Whatever you choose to do I wish you all the very best. In the meantime, with the greatest of respect, it is nice to know you too are human!.
Regards
CM
Paul, sorry just seen your write up on GAW
Games Workshop is traditionally taciturn on outlook statements, the lack of one suggests December trading was in line (seems reasonable to assume that the 2nd half has started where the first half finished).
But this was included in the statement, make of it what you will, but I'm guessing the CEO is feeling rather chuffed :
"It's early days, we're having fun, and the feedback we've had is that our customers are enjoying the changes too".
CARR forecasts have decreased because they sold the flour business and returned some of the cash to shareholders. A special divi of 17.5p per share was paid out in October.
Paul, thank you for persevering to the bitter end today. Appreciated.
Jon
Paul, I understand your views on H & T (LON:HAT) but if these people could not get these loans then they would be in an even worse position? Would you want them to go to unregulated loan sharks? Also on a previous post it was said about how much they make, they don't make that much because of the high number of defaults. People pay high rates because of the risk, if you have a good credit record and security you can borrow at low rates.
Also one reason why the profits have increased is the price of gold.
What is your view on gambling?
Is Cloudcall (LON:CALL) not just another Outsourcery? I cannot see their edge and a back of the envelope calculation is that accumulated losses are around £45m. Anyway is the too hard category and goes onto barge pole list for me!
Perhaps Graham could give his opinion on whether Telit is truly profitable when he gets back ? It really is a fascinating conundrum.