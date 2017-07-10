Small Cap Value Report (10 July 2017) - SDM, ACRL, FLO, CLLN, IPX
Stadium (LON:SDM)
- Share price: 131p (-1.5%)
- No. of shares: 38.2 million
- Market cap: £50 million
Trading Update and Notice of Results
Checking the archives, I see that myself (one time) and Paul (several times) have refused to criticise this wireless/power/electronics business very much. It had a nasty profit warning last year which gave the share price a big shock, but it has recovered well and the shares have re-rated since then.
This short update confirms that things are back on an even keel, as trading is in line with expectations and ahead of the equivalent period last year.
Encouragingly during this period the Company's order book has continued to grow to above £28m, up from £25.8m at the year end. Consequently, the Board remains confident about delivering further positive progress in the current year.
The quality statistics shown below don't inspire me to to look into it in great detail but the StockRank is 93 and it's been a solid performer over the years, and the rating is still not terribly high. So it's a reasonable contender for a value portfolio.
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)
- Share price: 149.5p (-4%)
- No. of shares: 93 million
- Market cap: £139 million
Preliminary Results for the Year ended 30 April 2017
This loo roll manufacturer / tissue converter joined the market in June of last year, so this is its first set of results for performance as a listed entity.
Worth mentioning that it's an example of a successful IPO, at least over the short timeframe of one year. The IPO placing was at 100p.
Solid headline results, with the following selected highlights:
- Revenue increased 14.2% to £135.1m (FY16: £118.2m)
- Gross Profit increased 9.3% to £37.7m (FY16: £34.5m)
- Adjusted profit after tax(1) increased 57.3% to £11.0m (FY16: £7.0m)
- Profit after tax increased 29.3% to £7.4m (FY16: £5.7m)
And elsewhere (in my own words):
Net debt is reduced to £19 million, so the debt multiples look very safe now.
Market share is a very impressive 50% in the "Discount Sector".
New and expanding manufacturing facilities in Leyland, Lancashire.
Worth noting that Accrol is a tissue convertor - it's not actually manufacturing reels of paper. It's buying in…
In reply to Paul Scott, post #5
one of the most shorted shares in the 250 for the past while - over 25% short interest
Another fine example of the service shorters provide.... I use short interest as part of my research as they tend to be good detectives for bad apples .. good antidote to gushing house brokers as well
Some nice profits made today
With regard to Carillion, which I held in better times and carried on watching, I do not see how anyone can hold a share when 20% to 30% of the shares are shorted. Obviously, the shorters get it wrong sometimes but to go against such a consensus of opinion seems silly. This was always a small margin business with a risk of write-offs de-railing everything. Having said that, surely they have not only realised in the last few days that they face such a dire situation.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #5
Truly a disaster at Carillion (LON:CLLN), but lessons can be learned.
1. The big shorters know what they are doing. We must pay attention to them.
2. Big dividends are sometimes a smokescreen for a deeper structural weakness. Again, beware!
3. As Paul has said and implied so many times, the balance sheet is all!
Having said all that I cannot see Carillion (LON:CLLN) going bust, as suggested here. The order book is simply too large and too attractive. A takeover at 120 would be very attractive to competitors. I saw suggestions of a 96 target price here this morning.
In reply to CliveBorg, post #10
I'd imagine Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) might take a look. Carillion tried to take them over a few years back but Balfour's Board managed to fight them off. They would certainly be in a strong position if they saw any value in what's left of Carillion's business.
Thanks Daniel. Perhaps Costain might be interested too. Let's hope Beginner is right that they too large and attractive to go under. What chance a bidding war? No, thought not.
Hi Graham
Re: Stadium (LON:SDM) they are moving up the value chain, so one would hope those quality metrics improve over the next few reporting periods. As a recent holder that's the progress I am looking for.
Also, Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) provided a stunning third quarter update today with AuM and net inflows rising sharply. I hold. It would be useful if you get a chance to cover it.
Cheers
Simon
Hi Graham,
If there's not much taking your fancy today, I'd love to hear your thoughts on Microgen (LON:MCGN) trading update last thursday.
It sounded great but without much guidance on actual profits.
Thanks
In reply to Beginner, post #18
No doubt competitors out of curiosity will ask to examine the order book of Carillion (LON:CLLN)
However, rather than necessarily being a well of value, it is this order book that is the source of today's problems. It clearly contains some toxic contracts.
Additionally, the Balance Sheet is weak. Which is a problem regarding winning new contracts:
Hi Doug
I'll second that as Microgen (LON:MCGN) is one of my core holdings. The TU was super positive and results will be published before the end of July, so not long to wait. Maybe Paul or Graham could review in-depth on results day (24 July)? Without the updated numbers, the shares looks expensive but hopefully, that will correct once results are published. It will also be interesting to see the shift towards recurring revenues, renewal rates and geographic split. Personally, I feel the company is a prime takeover target, even with a highlish rating.
Cheers
Simon
Regarding Carillion (LON:CLLN), I would be extremely concerned about the £170M of convertible bonds that are outstanding on this. Who owns these? If it's the hedge funds that have been shorting the common shares, they may decide to use their leverage to convert the bonds to equity at very low prices.
I think ordinary investors are best staying away from this one. Despite the significant headline pre-tax profit, only an average of £33.5M in free cash flow was generated over the last 10 years.
In reply to jonno, post #1
Hi Jonno, covered that. Cheers!
Graham
I had the pleasure of meeting Ray O'Rourke once or twice a long time ago. He had recently purchased Laing Construction from Laing for £1 to form Laing O'Rourke. From memory, he even left Laing holding the bag for pensions and cost overruns. An absolute steal for Ray. Laing ended up also selling off property development to Kier and house building to Wimpey and focusing exlusively on owning infrastructure assets. Amongst other things, Ray talked about the dangers of fixed price contracts and the need for intense management focus on contract risk. He seemed acutely aware of the dangers of the construction industry.
“It is with humility that I have to report our first loss in 15 years of trading as Laing O’Rourke. In the trading period to 31st March 2016 the group made a loss of £245.6m. The genesis of this deterioration in profitability is rooted in the fact that coming out of a recession that had a negative impact over some six years (2009-14), it would have been difficult to avoid the severe headwinds our industry has endured through this period, which drove margins down to painful levels, alongside revenue reductions." That's a quote attributed to Ray O'Rourke (http://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/news/view/laing-orourke-racks-up-246m-losses)
Even the smartest and most successful people in the construction business aren't immune from losing their shirt at least once.
I found someone describing this as Carillion "shitting the bed" while googling the train wreck earlier:
https://breakoutboy.com/2017/07/10/carillion-analysis-of-a-loss/
Graham/Paul, would be interested in your view on ATYM. Update Thursday I think.
Gately Holdings PLC results tommorow (11th july 2017)
In the 2 years they have floated only 1 time did a result pull the shares down(sept 15). Hopefully a 10-15p rise would be nice
With Brexit and all these other contracts needing revisiting the law industry is milking it
£500-£700per hr --yep per hr... Billback phone systems,everything is chargable
Im super over weight Law with BUR and Gately
In reply to cholertonandrew, post #4
Hi Andrew, in short, my views are mostly in line with those of the Austrian school when it comes to monetary analysis. So I prefer gold to paper money. But I also agree with Warren Buffett and Munger that equities and other productive, real assets will vastly outperform gold over the long run. Pawnbroking shares make sense to me because they are productive assets which are also positively correlated to the price of gold.
I hope that's helpful, and thanks for sharing your reasoning too.
Cheers
Graham
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #14
Great point, which I have mentioned in my write-up.
Thanks
In reply to crazycoops, post #21
Hi Simon, updated for IPX now, thanks for the suggestion.
Cheers
Graham
Thanks for adding your perspective on Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) Graham, much appreciated.
Why would anyone hold shares in anything with low margin contracts??? Crap!