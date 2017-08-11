Small Cap Value Report (11 Aug) - OMI, TTG, FAN

Good morning,
Thank to everyone who gave feedback yesterday about the formats of these reports. Paul and I each read all of the comments and we depend on feedback to help understand what works best for you, so your responses are invaluable.
For today, company news looks very quiet at first glance. This is one of those moments when micro news gets overshadowed by macro concerns - house prices, N Korea, etc.
I've been trimming my portfolio a little for reasons which have nothing to do with the attractiveness of the stocks I'm holding, so I'm in the unusual situation where I would prefer the stock market to be high rather than low (as a net seller rather than a net buyer, which I had always been up to this point).
My approach to selling has been the mirror image of my approach to buying: gradually, in small pieces, and with a tendency to cut the weeds while letting the flowers continue to bloom (using the parlance of Warren Buffett).
So I'm trying not to get too caught up in the FTSE and Forex movements from day to day. Besides, the market as a whole has been very kind to us over the past 18 months or so. It seems sort of ungrateful to complain about the 1-2% unfavourable movement here and there, when the 10-20% swings have been favourable!
Anyway, that's enough of a preamble.
Comments will be added here later this morning on:
- TT electronics (LON:TTG)
- Rotala (LON:ROL)
- Volution (LON:FAN)
- Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI)
Or if I've missed something else that you think is worth updating on, please let me know.
Thanks
Graham
Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI)
- Share price: 15.25p (-5%)
- No. of shares: 100.8 million
- Market cap: £15 million
Oversubscribed Conditional Subscription
This South American gold miner, dual-listed on AIM and on the TSX in Canada, is something I've kept an eye on ever since I invested in it back in 2013-2014.
Those shares have long since been sold but I like to keep an eye on Orosur's progress all the same.
Most of the readership here probably has scant interest in junior miners, since such stocks often tend…
In reply to Roland Head, post #21
Cheers Roland, I don't know about CAML but since you're aligned with Roman Abramovich on HGM... will be interesting to see how that pans out long term!
Graham
Hi Graham
In terms of TTG's cash position, I think you need to try and take account of the disposal announced on 19-Jul-17 which will, provided it completes, transform the cash situation and facilitate future changes in the nature of the business. I did look at the results this morning but was not quite sure whether on this basis the shares represent a bargain.
HTH. Regards, Martin
In reply to andrea34l, post #15
it's not that way a site, but you can search it for specific company comment. And they do a useful daily email with lots of comment. The daily Citywire email is also worthwhile. JP
Shares in Dixons Carphone sank after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the stock from 'outperform' to 'underperform' on concerns about changes in the mobile phone market, including fewer customers upgrading to new phones and the unbundling of handset and network contracts.
In reply to Roland Head, post #21
I hold CAML too, trading seems strong and they have a good yield. I also have a tiny holding in PAF... but probably the less said about that the better :-/
In reply to andrea34l, post #15
Hi Andrea
I have been an IC subscriber for several years, both mag and digital. All proceeded normally until their new IT system took hold. For several weeks now it has been asking me to login to read (never before) and has been rejecting my password. Customer services after several days of inactivity apologised and the third person (after I ranted) appeared to fix and the login has worked. Today the digital edition did not appear and the login screen AGAIN took to to Google play to pay for it
Have emailed customer serv AGAIN but I guess I will have to wait..BTW agree about the format, seems to have gone backwards
Thanks again for your post - gave me good excuse for a public rant
Should I stop my subscription and join stocko ???? Answers on a postcard please
Steve.
In reply to Steves cups, post #28
Thanks Steve for confirming it's not just me.
Inv Ch obviously haven't heard the phrase "if it ain't broken don't fix it"... cos now IMHO it's rubbish and virtually pointless to use... and their recommendations I've always taken with a pinch of salt anyway.
In reply to Steves cups, post #28
I have both IC and Stockopedia. I used to feel that the breadth of IC (primarily the print copy) had almost become part of my personality but in recent years it feels very random compared with the tightness of the Stocko data and ranks.
In reply to andrea34l, post #15
Yes andrea341 I have been a subscriber to the IC for quite few years. I also find that the functionality of the site has decreased following the facelift and I find it more difficult to search for articles about a given company. The much smaller box for adding comments about an article is more difficult to use than the previous version and is further evidence that the web site upgrade has not been done properly. I also find that the quality of the magazine and web site as a whole has not kept up with improvements in other sources of financial information. My specialist area is biotech/pharma and I can judge the IC's coverage here is very poor and I wonder about other areas. I think the journalists lack sector based expertise. As you may gather, I will be cancelling my subscription to the IC.
I would agree with Graham about investing in miners. I recently read a very interesting article by a gold mining specialist (an enthusiast on gold mining) who lamented the fact that, because gold is seen as a "safe haven" in the event of turbulence, there are huge sums available for investing in this sector and as a result, far more money periodically pours into gold miners than can possibly be justified by the economic case. To elaborate on your comment about the capex never ending, I would also point out that there is often a huge gap from when the capex occurs to when the financial benefits of that capex become available. I think this partly explains why, even in successful miners, the ROCE is so poor. Gold and silver royalty companies are more interesting but I find them difficult to evaluate because their accounts can be so complicated.
Looks like I'm going to be the first comment on Volution (LON:FAN). Even the Stockopedia community is "Meh" about this company!
I'm by no means an expert, first time I've heard of this company. Looks to be cyclical though - they mainly sell to developers, for their ventilation systems to be installed in new buildings? They do some retail brands too, but I need to go and dig out how big of the revenue pie comes from that.
Operating margin looks good, high even, for a building trade manufacturer / supplier.
Clearly commercial developments in the UK are coming to a grinding halt soon, but if Volution (LON:FAN) also have a big European sales base, that could provide some buffer and some nice growth in the next year or so.
The comments about IC's website change are interesting and completely agree that it is now hard to get at enough hard facts.
It represents a millennial enthusiasm for white space, "clean layout" and bias away from data towards narrative. I would suspect that few, if any, of the site's designers are private investors.
This damage can seen in many other places where adults who require, and can handle, a fairly dense fact and hard news page are losing them to to a younger generation who does not use the site anyway. Bloomberg fell foul of thus a while back as did CNN and the Financial Times ( IC's parent) site has suffered too.
So to Ed Croft and all at Stockopedia please do not screw with the site. The key is that in any change are you dropping the number of touch points (and enormous drop down menus do not count). Having a lot of readily visible data on the landing page is good. If anyone pitches to you to make a change in the site ask how much they invest and often they trade in shares. If they do not then please throw them out.
In reply to peterthegreat, post #31
Hi all disgruntle IC readers (above)
I mailed john.hughman@ft.com today because of my frustration.
'Hi John
I have been an avid reader of your daily News & Tips section for several years.
I found your daily email with a direct link to the pages on your website extremely useful.
But, with your new email I can no longer click News & Tips and link direct to the site.
Is there any chance a link can be set up?
Further, I find it particularly difficult to even locate the Daily News & Tips on the site. It does not seem to be situated intuitively.'
You might want to add to his in box as well and with a little spike of protests he might get things to improve.
Regards
Howard
In reply to Howard Adams, post #35
I am also an IC subscriber and have sent two complaint e-mails recently, neither of which have been responded to. My main issue is how the digital issue of the magazine is now distributed. I tend to read the magazine on my iPhone or iPad, usually when on the train, and much prefer the magazine format to the unstructured online content. I used to happily save off the magazine in PDF format, however the new magazine browser no longer lets you do this.This replacement magazine browser is terrible and nothing like the magazine, and the online content is a mess. It's a shame they don't appear to be listening to their subscribers.
TT Electronics will have net cash after the disposal of the TS&C division Graham. This deal has transformed the business and make it an attractive investment proposal in my opinion.
In reply to Steves cups, post #28
Hi Steve,
I dropped my IC subscription a while back and haven't missed it. In any case you should join Stocko.
Like others, I have migrated (matured ?) from IC to Stocko and I would thoroughly recommend Stocko to anyone who cares to listen. I don't regret the move one bit. Maybe Ed and the team might consider placing an Ad in IC with a discount voucher, to tempt the undoubtedly large number of disaffected IC subscribers !
In reply to Steves cups, post #28
I dropped IC as well a year and a half ago. Not missed it. Stockopedia is the essential subscription, because data matters more opinions. And anyway, take the Saturday FT. Main IC recommendations are in the Money section anyway, and then you get to read a proper newspaper too!
In reply to Howard Adams, post #35
Yes Howard, I will email John Hughman to raise my issues about the IC with him as I hope it may encourage him to rectify the problems for those subscribers who remain.
I dropped IC couple of months back and don't miss it a bit.