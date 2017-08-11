Small Cap Value Report (11 Aug) - OMI, TTG, FAN

Good morning,

Thank to everyone who gave feedback yesterday about the formats of these reports. Paul and I each read all of the comments and we depend on feedback to help understand what works best for you, so your responses are invaluable.

For today, company news looks very quiet at first glance. This is one of those moments when micro news gets overshadowed by macro concerns - house prices, N Korea, etc.

I've been trimming my portfolio a little for reasons which have nothing to do with the attractiveness of the stocks I'm holding, so I'm in the unusual situation where I would prefer the stock market to be high rather than low (as a net seller rather than a net buyer, which I had always been up to this point).

My approach to selling has been the mirror image of my approach to buying: gradually, in small pieces, and with a tendency to cut the weeds while letting the flowers continue to bloom (using the parlance of Warren Buffett).

So I'm trying not to get too caught up in the FTSE and Forex movements from day to day. Besides, the market as a whole has been very kind to us over the past 18 months or so. It seems sort of ungrateful to complain about the 1-2% unfavourable movement here and there, when the 10-20% swings have been favourable!

Anyway, that's enough of a preamble.

Comments will be added here later this morning on:

Or if I've missed something else that you think is worth updating on, please let me know.

Thanks

Graham





Share price: 15.25p (-5%)

No. of shares: 100.8 million

Market cap: £15 million

Oversubscribed Conditional Subscription

This South American gold miner, dual-listed on AIM and on the TSX in Canada, is something I've kept an eye on ever since I invested in it back in 2013-2014.

Those shares have long since been sold but I like to keep an eye on Orosur's progress all the same.

Most of the readership here probably has scant interest in junior miners, since such stocks often tend…