Small Cap Value Report (11 Jan 2017 - Part 1) - SHOE, JOUL
Good morning,
There are two reports today, this one from me, and an additional report from Graham - here - he's running a bit late today, due to a late flight last night. So his report won't be finished until later this afternoon.
Today I shall be reporting on;
- Joules - Xmas trading update
- ShoeZone - preliminary results
Graham will be reporting on;
- McBride
- Sigma Capital
- Foxtons
Yesterday's report - I had a late surge, and added loads more companies to it, in the evening. So I reported on a total of 11 companies. Here is the link to review that report.
Thanks for all the reader comments - these are an increasingly valuable part of the whole thing. I very much welcome intelligent, interesting reader comments. Feel free to disagree with me too - well-argued bear points are particularly welcome.
"Market expectations" clarity in RNSs
Before I get started on the companies, a quick hat tip (see Tweets below) to Reg Hoare of MHP Communications. Reg is one of my favourite PR people, as he's very responsive to private investors, and recognises our importance in creating liquidity & setting share prices.
Why do I talk to PR people at all, you may ask? Well, despite being much maligned, they're actually very helpful, I find. They give me access to companies that I wish to speak to & meet. They often email me broker notes on results day, and presentation slides which the Instis are given. Also they are sometimes receptive to grumbles I have about the wording of RNSs, etc. So my aim is to improve things for everyone, where possible, by giving useful feedback to the PR companies. Lots of them read my reports too!
For these reasons I'm happy to have a co-operative relationship with quite a few PR firms. I resist their charms when they try to change my views on companies, unless they present reliable facts & figures to support their argument. In those cases, I try to keep an open-mind & am willing to change my mind if the facts suggest that is the correct thing to do.
Also they all now know that it's a waste of time to try to get me interested in blue sky, or jam tomorrow shares!
Going back to Reg, he responded positively to my suggestion yesterday that all companies should clearly state in their trading updates the specific figure for market expectations.
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Shoe Zone plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company's principal activity includes as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The Company's online offering combined with its store network enables customers to shop through multiple channels. It operates from a portfolio of approximately 550 stores. Its subsidiaries include Castle Acres Development Limited, Shoe Zone Retail Limited, Zone Property Limited, Zone Group Limited, Shoe Zone (Ireland) Limited, Shoe Zone Pension Trustees Limited, Stead & Simpson Limited, Zone Footwear Limited, Zone Retail and Walkright Limited. The Company has operations in several countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain and France. Its distribution center is located in Leicester, England. more »
Joules Group PLC is engaged in the design and sale of lifestyle clothing, related accessories and a homeware range, through the multi-channel business structure embracing retail stores, e-commerce, county shows and events and wholesale. The Company has three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Other. The Retail segment includes sales and costs relevant to Stores, E-commerce, Shows and Franchises. The Wholesale segment includes sales and costs relevant to the sale of products to other retail businesses or distributors for onward sale to their customer. The Other segment includes income from licensing. The Company's products include womenswear, menswear, Little Joule, Baby Joule, Wellies and homeware. The Company operates 97 the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland stores (including five concessions) and three franchise stores. Joules branded products are sold through selected wholesale partners, primarily in the United Kingdom, North America and Germany. more »
32 Comments on this Article show/hide all
US Biotech taking a battering due to Trump's press conference!
In reply to Flackwell, post #11
Shoe Zone do sell online at shoezone.com as well as in the stores.
The last shoes and the last wallpaper bought in this house were bought online. I agree on paint as it's helpful to look at the whole range in store but we have bought online before when the store didn't stock the colour we wanted.
Some people will buy shoes online, others not - if they can sell profitably to both groups they will be fine.
In reply to leyymgb, post #9
My main concern re. Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) is whenever i go past their stores, I am amazed at how empty the stores are and also how bad the quality of their stock is.
It is a sad fact that in the UK in 2017 there are many poor people who can't afford to buy shoes from Russell & Bromley, and everyone needs shoes. To judge a company as an investment based on the activity of one or two shops (out of over 500) on a walk past doesn't strike me as evidence of anything, but I'm sure you realise that. Like Paul, I quite like Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) as an investment and have bought a few, but mostly because I believe the management are extremely innovative and very good at what they do - to sell something so cheap at such extraordinary gross margins and generate impressive cashflow shows great understanding of their business and that they must be extremely well connected with their suppliers, not unlike Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) in a way.
As Paul surmised recently, I also believe it is the retailers in the middle that are struggling e.g. Next and that the top-end and bottom-end will do OK, even in a recession.
Interesting to see Gervais Williams has recently been selling down the holding in the Multi-cap Income Fund.
Has he? Last time there was an RNS Miton held 14.25% of the company. If he sold more than 125,000 shares ( approx. £225K's worth) there would have to be an RNS saying they had gone below 14%. I can see no sign of this RNS. Perhaps he's just flipped them into another Miton fund?
All in all, I quite like it as a contrarian play and the dividends it is throwing off in a low interest rate environment are worth having for income.
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #15
I recognise that not all are fortunate enough to purchase Russell & Bromley shoes. However, that does beg the question as to why the Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) stores remain so empty?
Actually the shops I've gone past recently are in London, Chesterfield, Sheffield, and Bangor - a fairly good diverse spread, whilst appreciating it remains a small sample of their estate.
According to Bloomberg, Miton's holding is 19.37% split across various funds and the Diverse Income Trust. In December, the Miton Multi-cap Income Fund sold down 250,000 shares, leaving the asset management arm with a 14.13% holding. The Diverse Income Trust, when it last declared its holding in July, had also been selling.
I purchase most of my shoes online now, whilst my younger family members and friends do so even more so. I believe this trend will continue (the broker earning downgrades seem tovsuggest so), and would be concerned by the relatively low growth from online sales, given the low base it is coming from at Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE).
Anyhow, you're a fan, whilst I believe there are better opportunities out there. That's what makes a market. Just highlighting my concerns, as Paul asked readers to do so.
I too pass a Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) shop on my travels and must be passing at the wrong time, as I too, never seem to see any customers in there either. Tried them as a customer too, in the past. Left disappointed. Didn't care about style - just wanted a comfortable fit - of anything that goes on feet. Couldn't achieve it.
Am I the only one with feet a Hobbit would be proud of? Surely not.
Buy footwear online?!?
- If you wagered a million pounds that ordering the correct size of footwear for my personal use by any form of mail order would result in a comfortable fit - I would long have become a multi billionaire. It's an impossibility with my Ronnie Barker like jibe of: "what with these feet?"
Is there any one item of human attire more calculated to cause anxiety and irritability due to ill fitting by buying blind, online? No wonder they decline to elaborate on how much an 11% increase in online sales is in £'s & pence.
EDIT: Just noticed someone posted of buying ALL their footwear online. (They must have detachable, interchangeable feet, is all I can conclude).
PS. When I tried their footwear I was the only one in there. On another occasion some months later, I wasn't - there were two other customers as well.
In reply to Velo, post #17
I also have a Shoezone in my nearest town, never seems to have anyone in it. I did actually buy some shoes from them, not impressed with the quality after a few weeks they are already falling apart, at least Karimores lasted about 2 years.
Buying online I have tried that, most I had to send back, today sizes don't seem standard at all and I find most shoes these days to be quite narrow. I used to take 7.5-8 but now it's always 8 or 9 or sometimes even 9.5 or 10.
In reply to purpleski, post #2
"Surely these should be available on the investor section of a company's web site at the same time they are sent to institutions. It seams wrong that there is one rule for PI's and one for institutions"
Rest assured Purpleski, all information handed out at institutional investor results meetings has (to avoid inside information infringement) already been made public either via the company website or broader internet disclosure.
The one advantage that the institutions do have is in corporate access i.e. meeting companies 'one-on-one' in the periods in between results presentations.
Companies at these meetings clearly cannot (by law) disclose inside information. However, given that 'body language' supposedly represents 90% of communication, access to such meetings is clearly an advantage.
Shoezone have a VERY low quality product offering. As far as I can see, there are plenty of other supermarkets and discount retailers with marginally more attractive product at a similar price. No moat at all.
My nearest store has a prime location in central Milton Keynes. The rent cannot be cheap. Although I suppose a small empty town centre shop might cost less to run than a large empty Brantano shed on a retail park.
In reply to Flackwell, post #11
I am surprised at the assumption that food will not be bought online - when it already is, and in substantial and fast growing amounts. I use Ocado for probably 80% of all food purchases and with Amazon joining the offerings by all the main supermarkets it will only increase.
I am happy to buy basic shoes online - as long as the return process is slick. SHOE concentrates on basic rather than fashion offerings so I would expect its sales to go online even faster than, say, Russell and Bromley
In reply to herbie47, post #18
Yes, but be fair Herbie, Are you surprised they didn't last? You probably bought the ultra cheapest footwear in Britain. It's their USP. Cheaper than Aldi et al.
It's why I visited them with serious intent.
I wanted cheap, cheap, footwear - but my feet aren't having any of that.
Rule No:1 for shopping at Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) - is that you have to have the right feet. I've got the wrong feet.
In reply to Velo, post #22
To be fair they were similar prices, so comparing like with like. They fit ok it just the wear is not. They were not that cheap either. I only have one right foot.
Lots of adverse comment, but they are a highly profitable and extremely well outfit. The average share buyer obviously would not go anywhere near such a bottom-end store as this and is probably walking past at the wrong time of day!
Given the experiences of readers of this blog it seems the Directors of Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) need a standing ovation for having generated £160m of sales from an estate of just over 500 shops that appear to be devoid of any customers!
I am reminded though of a quote from the most successful British shoe retailer ever, Sir Charles Clore, who established the British Shoe Corporation after the Second World War. He once said the easiest way to make money was selling shoes and the best place for a shoe shop was right next door to another one.
"...Given the experiences of readers of this blog it seems the Directors of Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) need a standing ovation for having generated £160m of sales from an estate of just over 500 shops that appear to be devoid of any customers!.."
- LOL! Hee hee! That's what I'm thinking.
&
"...The average share buyer obviously would not go anywhere near such a bottom-end store as this and is probably walking past at the wrong time of day! .."
- Yep! I certainly am walking past AFTER paying customers have left.. Have calculated that they must be packed out to the rafters with customers between 9:00am and 11:30am. It's the only explanation left!
In reply to Jardine, post #25
Sir Charles Clare was not only quoted as saying this but carried it through by standing outside his Lilley and Skinner shops and counting the customers into it as well as the customers going into the rival Saxone stores which were often next door.
He later bought Saxone and seemed to get satisfaction from firing all their headquarters staff in Kilmarnock.
In reply to Aislabie, post #27
Apologies, I should have said Dolcis stores not Lilley and Skinner ( which was part of Saxone).
If Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) generates annual revenue of £160million from 500 shops then the average revenue per shop is £320,000.
Assuming each shop was open 9 hours/day and 6 days/week then each shop would be selling just EIGHT pairs of shoes per hour (assuming average retail price £15).
A shop selling eight pairs of shoes per hour will rarely look busy!
In reply to Howard Marx, post #29
I think the problem is they have many smaller stores in small towns or even in cities they are not always in the main shopping areas. So yes a lot of these stores will look quiet, you say 8 pairs an hour but in the smaller ones that is probably 2-3. They said last year they were closing some smaller stores and opening larger ones, so that should help with growth. For me they have too many stores, many probably are not that profitable, with wages rising that will also affect costs, if you have 2 staff and only selling 4 pairs an hour you can see that's not going to be profitable. Looking at their stores in East Anglia, they have 1 in each major town but then there will have 1 in most towns within 15 miles of them, why not just concentrate on bigger stores in the main shopping centres, people will travel into their nearest large town for shopping, shoes are not something you buy every week, people do make the trip to buy clothes and shoes.
In reply to leyymgb, post #16
According to Bloomberg, Miton's holding is 19.37% split across various funds and the Diverse Income Trust. In December, the Miton Multi-cap Income Fund sold down 250,000 shares, leaving the asset management arm with a 14.13% holding. The Diverse Income Trust, when it last declared its holding in July, had also been selling.
I'm never sure how reliable and how frequently updated news sources like this are and so was only referring to the latest holding RNS from April 1st - probably quite an apt date for anyone long of Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) it would seem :-): http://www.investegate.co.uk/shoe-zone-plc/rns/hol...
There has been nothing since and so do not see how this qualifies as Miton selling down their holding recently though clearly they have at some point to get from 19 to 14% as of last April. Anyway, it's nice to know I am in good company! However, it does beggar the question why a respected small cap investor has such a large holding in a very illiquid company that sells crappy shoes from empty shops?
I must say I am greatly encouraged by the negativity towards the company here, it confirms the contrarian nature of my very small holding which is part of a small pot I have for out of favour high QV rank shares paying good dividends which also currently includes Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) and Gattaca (LON:GATC).
All the best, Si
I walk past a Churches shoe shop (top end) every morning and at various times of the day. Yet to see anyone in there!. Think the prices are so high that buyers wait for the sales.