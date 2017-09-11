Small Cap Value Report (11 Sep 2017) - ITQ, UPGS

Good morning!
Seems busy in RNS-land, so I might make each comment a bit more concise, to extend coverage.
Interquest (LON:ITQ)
- Share price: 28.5p (suspended)
- No. of shares: 38.7 million
- Market cap: £11 million
Update on Nominated Advisor and Suspension
I'll start by bringing this recruitment company's story (scandal?) up to date.
In a late announcement on Friday, Interquest released an "update" saying among other things that when it fired Panmure Gordon, it believed it was going to be able to find a replacement within the required notice period to avoid suspension.
But since it unfortunately (!) failed to carry out due diligence in time, the shares have been suspended as of today.
It also said the following:
The Company is actively working to engage a replacement nominated adviser and broker and expects that an appointment of a replacement nominated adviser and broker will be completed within one month of the suspension. Any appointment of a new nominated adviser and broker is subject to the satisfaction of due diligence and therefore, whilst the Company does not foresee any circumstances at this stage which would lead the admission of its AIM securities to be cancelled, there can be no guarantee that such due diligence will be completed satisfactorily.
No reason has been given for firing Panmure Gordon in the first place. So one is left with the conclusion that the powers that be simply don't want to have a stock market listing.
The risk of de-listing is particularly high with smaller companies, for investors who need liquidity.
If you don't need liquidity, then there is nothing wrong with owning shares in private companies. Most companies aren't listed publicly, after all.
What makes this particular episode a bit distasteful is that there hasn't been a positive rationale given for choosing to be a private company rather than a public one. Unless there was some specific problem with their existing advisor (and we have no reason to believe that there was), then it looks as if the company is being taken private on a technicality, deliberately. Which isn't in the spirit of how the stock market is supposed to work.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS)
- Share price 117.8p (-44%)
- No. of shares: 82 million
- Market cap: £97 million
This branding, sourcing…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
InterQuest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist technology recruitment company. The Company offers permanent and contract recruitment in various markets, such as digital, information security, analytics, telecommunications and change management. Its segments are Niche, which includes recruitment practices focused on analytics, business intelligence, cyber security, Internet of things, telecommunications and risk; ECOM Recruitment Limited, which is a recruiter in the digital market space; Enterprise, which includes Recruitment Process Outsourcing services together with legacy client relationships with customers in the financial services and retail sectors; Public sector; Business Change, which is a candidate centric spot business focused on change management and providing the Company with an alternative route to market, and Other. The Company's subsidiaries include InterQuest Group (UK) Limited, Contract Connections Limited, Contract Connections B.V. and InterQuest Asia Pte. more »
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based owner, licensee, designer, developer and manager of a series of brands focused on the home. The Company develops, designs, sources and distributes a range of consumer products, focused on six product categories: small domestic appliances (SDA), housewares, audio, laundry, heating and cooling, and luggage. Its owned brands include Beldray, intempo, Constellation and Progress, and its brands under license include Salter and Russell Hobbs. It also offers products under brands, such as American Originals, George Wilkinson, Giles & Posner, Inspire, Portobello, Prolectrix and ZFrame. It products are sold to a cross-section of both national and international multi-channel retailers, as well as other national retail chains. It sells its range of products to over 300 retailers across approximately 40 countries. The Company caters to retailers, supermarkets, general retailers and online retailers. more »
11 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Graham,
Could you please have a look at Luceco ($LUCE). You have discussed this one before. LED lights etc manufacturer -seems like good growth figures with growth in multiple markets and reasonable debt.
Thanks
Hi Graham, if you or other readers could share views on Versarien (LON:VRS) I'd appreciate it. Is graphene about to finally make some money now that it can officially only be designated 'graphene' if it's 10 layers or less thick? The parma ham of new materials.
Hi Graham. Sounds like you have a lot on your plate today but if you have time I would be interested to know your thoughts on Lightwaverf (LON:LWRF) . It's a small micro-cap who focus on home automation. They are at the speculative jam tomorrow end of the spectrum but they have a very interesting product in an area of the market that is clearly going to grow a lot over the next decade as people inevitably get lazier.
UPGS another company recently IPO'd which has delievered a shocking trading statement only a few months into their listing. Thankfully I held this in my fantasy portfolio and not invested but I'd be seeking a sit down meeting with the company if I were a holder.
Hi Graham,
Is there any chance you could look at XLMedia (LON.XLM). There interim results look really good as far as I can tell. I am long in this stock at the moment.
Cheers,
Interquest - I met the CEO I think at the UK Investor Show I think a year or two ago. The stock was apparently one of the only ones at the show that came up as quality on the Stockopedia ranks at that time. The pitch was as a specialist and high margin IT recruiter. Personally, I am not a fan of recruiters and so didn't look at it. It is interesting that Interquest scored well with the Stockopedia system at the time. Although this was relative to the low quality stocks at the show.
It was particularly interesting to talk to the CEO who was very optimistic and confident and gave a good impression. A few weeks later there was a huge profit warning. It shows the risk of talking to management. Or rather it perhaps shows the vulnerability of businesses with little revenue visibility i.e. trading is dictated by the short-term demands of clients/customers.
What has happened at Interquest is part of a pattern of a number of AIM companies abusing the lax regulation. Some of the things that happen on AIM are mind boggling and don't appear to be legal. Personally I would just move on. It is pretty staggering what Interquest are doing but that is the AIM market for you. The crux is you have to find AIM companies that have high internal standards as they aren't really regulated externally.
Graham, I'd second the request for XLM interims out today. (I hold). Good to see decent organic growth after the last three 6 month reporting periods had seen static revenue. With recent acquisitions kicking in more from H2 and into 2018 then bodes well. Diversifying their business away from gambling which I support. Excellent divi too although I'd be happy for them to pay less and reinvest the balance into higher return on capital acquisitions. Israeli co on AIM so don't think it will ever get the rating it deserves but maybe over time it will improve.
Thanks
I second the request for your thoughts on XLMedia, also one of my holdings.
Thanks.
Am also interested in XLM please... and EKF still look to be trading well too.
As an aside, anyone know why TON is drifting down and down on no news? I thought the last interims looked great.
Yes I remember realising that Interquest (LON:ITQ) was the only reasonably ranked company at that show. It made me wonder why they were there (and whether their good rank was misleading) - as most of the companies present were fairly speculative and pre-profit. Not necessarily bad companies (or indeed bad investments) but tending to need more capital and exactly the sort of companies I'd expect to have low Stock Ranks.
In terms of today's news the results from Servelec (LON:SERV) aren't being taken kindly by the market - problems being admitted despite the overall results being positive. And results from Cloudcall (LON:CALL) not generating much interest. That story is looking increasingly positive IMHO, but there's a good way to go yet. I hold both, but my Servelec (LON:SERV) holding is pretty small (and has got smaller today!).
The Interquest (LON:ITQ) justification of their actions is a joke. At the very least it would suggest deep negligence of the board not to have ratified another NOMAD in time, and so what may be arguably a self-serving justification could prove an Achilles heel if someone takes action against them. It certainly does not help AIM's reputation that the regulators are so toothless.