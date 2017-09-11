Small Cap Value Report (11 Sep 2017) - ITQ, UPGS, LUCE, XLM, EKF
Good morning!
Seems busy in RNS-land, so I might make each comment a bit more concise, to extend coverage.
Interquest (LON:ITQ)
- Share price: 28.5p (suspended)
- No. of shares: 38.7 million
- Market cap: £11 million
Update on Nominated Advisor and Suspension
I'll start by bringing this recruitment company's story (scandal?) up to date.
In a late announcement on Friday, Interquest released an "update" saying among other things that when it fired Panmure Gordon, it believed it was going to be able to find a replacement within the required notice period to avoid suspension.
But since it unfortunately (!) failed to carry out due diligence in time, the shares have been suspended as of today.
It also said the following:
The Company is actively working to engage a replacement nominated adviser and broker and expects that an appointment of a replacement nominated adviser and broker will be completed within one month of the suspension. Any appointment of a new nominated adviser and broker is subject to the satisfaction of due diligence and therefore, whilst the Company does not foresee any circumstances at this stage which would lead the admission of its AIM securities to be cancelled, there can be no guarantee that such due diligence will be completed satisfactorily.
No reason has been given for firing Panmure Gordon in the first place. So one is left with the conclusion that the powers that be simply don't want to have a stock market listing.
The risk of de-listing is particularly high with smaller companies, for investors who need liquidity.
If you don't need liquidity, then there is nothing wrong with owning shares in private companies. Most companies aren't listed publicly, after all.
What makes this particular episode a bit distasteful is that there hasn't been a positive rationale given for choosing to be a private company rather than a public one. Unless there was some specific problem with their existing advisor (and we have no reason to believe that there was), then it looks as if the company is being taken private on a technicality, deliberately. Which isn't in the spirit of how the stock market is supposed to work.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS)
- Share price 117.8p (-44%)
- No. of shares: 82 million
- Market cap: £97 million
Reeling from near 50% fall in UPGS - esp after reading only first para on exceeding market expectations before dashing to work!
Not worth selling now but is it worth buying at this price? Any views?
Richard
In reply to ken lowes, post #35
Hi Ken - Unfortunately I haven't kept detailed stats to work out losses vs gains over a given period.
I should really. I have been using this strategy for about a year (not on all occasions), and all I can say is that it has been on balance profitable and saved me from two profit warnings.
In reply to andrea34l, post #9
TON fall could be due to exposure to Korea?
In reply to andrea34l, post #36
Hi Andrea
Thanks for comments - don't know much about Luceco market sectors but have had more involvement with Dialight who you are right to observe are now much more focused on industrial sectors which should secure higher margins and allow some differentiation from commodity LED relatively low value producers with bespoke units and 10 year warranty. Dialight's move to contract partner manufacturing allows focus on design and development of next generation technologies along with rationalisation of stock ranges is well advanced as part of 3-year strategy to return to sustainable profit and growth - challenge is to convert more customers to LED with lower operating costs and maintenance to offset higher initial investment cost.
Peter
In reply to RichardK, post #38
I'd consider any further purchase carefully (after asking the CEO and the board some straight questions), ideally face to face so you can see them answering these points.
The half year report in April states the following:
The directors consider that the principal risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Group's performance in the remaining 6 months of the financial year remain substantially the same as those stated within the Group's Historical Financial Information on pages 96-97 and pages 111-113.
I have today looked at the prospectus and the risks they have set out do not include consumer discretionary spending falling, which may affect their order book. In fact they deem to list competitiveness against other brands a risk, but not that customers may stop spending.
As Graham points out, the macro conditions have been known for some time now and this is nothing new, so why is this now news to them?
Either the directors are incompetent for not seeing these risks and mitigate against them, or (and this is my view) they have pocketed a sizeable chunk via their IPO and any stake they have currently is neither here nor there.
I expect there will be a bounce tomorrow, before falling back over the week, but then again dead cats and falling knives.....
EDIT to add: consumer demand is listed in their prospectus, now I'm reading through all of it, but on different pages than is set out above (page 65 if anyone is interested)
In reply to ed_miller, post #37
Ed, You will get a standard reply saying they may look into the matter but can't comment. Then nothing will happen. There seems to be no regulator accountability. I am guessing that the head of AIM (Marcus someone) just gets remunerated on the size of the market and the money raised. So as long as the issues don't threaten AIM's overall momentum nothing happens. It is a different story for main listed companies where institutions require standards.
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #43
Indeed, that's precisely what I expect, but I didn't want this flagrant rule-breaking and contempt for the wishes of shareholders to go by without challenging it, so I sent an email anyway. Marcus Studdard's tacit acceptance of such malpractice, and the numerous AIM-listed frauds, whose perpetrators go unpunished, ought to shame the City of London.....if it had a modicum of ethical standards. Sadly, it doesn't.
ed, I once tried to do this myself for a company that in my view had effectively allowed insider dealing by management. Actually two companies I am aware of did that but one it was provable. Nothing happened. I rang up the LSE and the regulatory department is different for AIM. I.e. probably a couple of people in the cellar.
In reply to Trident, post #11
It makes me wonder what has really been going on behind closed doors. To be honest, I don't know how The City works, but this one smells really fishy, even to my nose.
I can only presume that this is a stinking bad company, and Panmure decided that it would much rather retain its reputation than take a fee, and that other potential advisers have decided likewise.
It's just my uneducated guess, of course. We're never going to find out for sure, of course.
That is odd, because most recruitment companies seem to be flying high at the moment.
Bizarre.
On UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS):
Blimey, they didn't last long, did they?
It's all a sick joke, really. Makes AIM look like little more than a bucket shop.
In reply to ed_miller, post #44
Maybe if (when) you don't get a reply from the people at aiminvestigations@lseg.com, then the next step is a letter to your PM. If enough people follow up complains via their PMs it might just add some pressure.
(I'm not an Interquest holder myself, but still think the whole affair is a bad show)
In reply to Ramridge, post #23
Whilst I've a lot to learn, one must understand the difference between a trader & investor. Selling an entire holding or 'top slicing' to take a lot off the table is a huge mistake I have made whilst investing. Often my ideas, thoughts, research and 'gut' have been proved right time and again. It is this supposed 'strategy' of taking money off the table that has damaged my returns.
When I invest in companies, i.e. own the stock, I am looking at the next 5yrs minimum. I have learnt the hard way that to try and time the rise and falls is not for someone who wishes to play the long game.
That is certainly not to say money is not there to be made trading, and indeed I use spread betting for this purpose. My strategy, however, often varies dramatically from Mr Minervini. When do I believe there is most to gain on the upside whilst keeping my position open for the shortest time period? Trading updates! However, this requires careful entry, sensible risk management and significant research. This is certainly not for the faint hearted.
One Man's Risk mitigation is anothers diminished returns.
IG
In reply to Mark Carter, post #46
Bizarre is one word, outrageous is another, particularly considering that in a recent vote to de-list the company they failed to secure the requisite minimum 75% of votes for shareholder approval.
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #48
Yes, I agree, I should follow up, when my expectations of a lack of action by AIM Regulation are shown to be well-founded, with a letter to my useless MP.*
*Who failed to reply to me on the only two occasions I emailed her. Sadly, she is in a very safe seat and won't miss the vote I will never give to her.
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #21
Hi Lion Tamer
Fair enough, I suppose if you’re a long term investor, short term dips are something you wont be too concerned about. For the most part I’m more short term oriented myself (for better or worse!) and think it’s an opportunity cost to hold while a share drifts downwards or sideways. Bare in mind that having a solid balance sheet wont stop a share from plummeting on say a profit warning.
For long term holds I like to use a back stop just under the 200 day moving average – I note that for MAB1, apart from around the Brexit referendum, it’s been above the 200 MA. Looks good to me. Good luck with it!
In reply to Ramridge, post #23
Hi Ramridge
You’re quite right. I remember reading that section in Minervini’s new book where he mentions it’s a “crapshoot” holding into earnings. I recently sold out Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) last week at 1090p as I didn’t want to hold such a large gain (over 200%) into results and it looked very extended from the last base to me. If I were psychic I would have held as the shares are now 1300p! Can’t win em all! If it didn’t look so extended I don't think I would have sold the whole position.
The problem is some major events are unscheduled. Unlike scheduled results – some trading updates and other news are unexpected; I wasn’t expecting the UPGS update today and if it wasn’t for my auto stop I would have woken up to large loss!
In reply to herbie47, post #31
Hi Herbie
Well played on both UPGS and FUL. I’ve removed both from my Minervini inspired fantasy portfolio. FUL shouldn’t have even been included as it didn’t meet his criteria (serves me right for trying to get in early!)
I share your concerns about retailers but the last UPGS results looked like it was performing strongly nevertheless. Incidentally, I was within a whisker of being auto stopped out at 175p back in July and [wrongly] gave it the benefit of the doubt after. At least it was only a few % and some time lost.
I’m still holding FUL in my ISA. It’s the only stock I hold for sentimental reasons (and it shows, being down 30%). I’m Italian and I visit with family who are friendly with the staff. Other members of my family are shareholders too. Long term I hope it will bounce back though I think it will struggle short term.
In reply to ricky65, post #53
I don't hold FDEV but if I did I would have looked at the charts. If something is going wrong there is often some selling. There was no indication that anything was amiss in this case so I would have held. That doesn't mean you can't have a stop loss in place.
Graham, I understand the premise that a minority shareholder in a private company 'simply' (ostensibly) loses liquidity. However, what is to stop majority shareholders devising to use any of the business' profits to increase remuneration to executive management rather than distribute some of same equitably in dividends to all shareholders? When management have had the original capital from their AIM listing, if they delist (however they achieve this) why would they be concerned at all as to the nominal 'value' of each now-private share? Who would want to purchase such powerless shares? It is for these reasons that AIM regulators ought to be concerned since this kind of unscrupulous behaviour besmirches the AIM brand.
Looked into ITQ and was half tempted when I saw that Jim Mellon had a load of shares, initially I thought that they must be good if he had bought them, but then wondered if my thinking was flawed. Glad I googled him and found a web of associated companies he was involved in and then concluded I would not buy them after I read a post that he has been known to asset strip companies after they get delisted and sell them for more. I will be steering clear from now on of the likes of Port Erin Biopharma, Manx Financial, SalvaRX et al as I don't want to be working until I am 80 to pay for his high life even if one of his companies may on the off chance be able to rejuvenate me enough to do so.