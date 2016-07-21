Small Cap Value Report (12 Jan 2017 - Part 1) - AO., DEB, JD., MOSB, MTC, RBN
Good morning!
Graham is also writing today, his report is here. It's a placeholder article at the moment, and gets updated gradually as the day progresses.
I'm aiming to report today on;
- AO World - only modest growth, and cautious outlook. Not good enough, I'm bearish.
- JD Sports - a barn-storming trading update!
- Debenhams - perhaps better than expected Xmas performance.
- Moss Bros - in line trading update.
- Mothercare - in line trading update.
- Robinson - mild profit warning, but upbeat outlook. Property angle too.
You might have noticed that I've strayed into several mid & large cap stocks in the list above. I always agonise over what to report on at this time of year. The retail sector is my sector specialism, due to having been an FD for 8 years for a ladieswear chain. So naturally I'm drawn to RNSs from retailers.
However, you can get reporting & analysis on larger caps from numerous other sources. So there's little value added from me just replicating here what others report on. Hence I'll just cover retailers which particularly interest me, for whatever reason.
Other retailers which also reported today, include: Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Asos (excellent international growth), ABF (Primark), and Dunelm. I'm not going to report on them here.
Graham intends reporting today on;
- STM - in line update, and optimistic outlook.
- Stadium - broadly in line.
- Gym Group - self-funding roll-out of low cost gyms.
- Premier Oil - trading update. Oil? Oil!! {{shudders}}
- SuperGroup - interim results.
So let's hope we can successfully get through all of that lot.
IG small caps wrap
I have a quarterly chat on video with Jeremy Naylor at IG, about my favourite small caps.
We recorded the latest edition yesterday afternoon, the link is here - it's about 15 minutes long.
Regulars here will recognise all the stocks as my favourites. As always, they're not buy or sell recommendations - that's for you to decide! They're just my favourite current stock ideas, some of which will work, and some won't.
Growth vs Value?
Generally, most Christmas trading updates for retailers are coming through fairly well. So it looks as if the first one to report, Next (LON:NXT) probably had more company-specific issues for its lacklustre performance. Mind you, Next's figures weren't actually that bad at all. Everyone's talking about it as if it had a disastrous Xmas, but it remains a remarkably profitable, high quality business, with…
I like the checklist. My biggest gains have all come from growth companies, and your list matches them well. I think its important to make the distinction between momentum trading and growth investing - many companies that might match criteria for the former would fail for the latter.
Hi Paul,
I very much like your idea of a set of criteria for growth stocks. A list of stocks fulfilling those criteria would be most welcome. Thanks.
Lots of retail trading updates today. JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) are still doing well, even Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) sales are up. Primark up 11%, so it's not all doom and gloom on the high street.
Hi Paul
I was once Marketing and IT Director of a privately-held high growth business. We did 30+% organic growth in revenue and profit every year. But we would have failed one of your tests, because for much of the time we were desperately short of cash. Which is why I am not as opposed to capitalising development costs as you tend to be.
If we hadn't capitalised the costs we were bust. But that high annual spend was paying off in growth, so capitalising was legitimate. We certainly weren't doing it to massage the figures for investors. It was the only time in my life I took a keen interest in accounting policies!
Actually, thinking about it, our bank did once pull the plug, withdrawing both overdraft and merchanting facilities at short notice. We were fortunate in that we found another funder, but it could have gone the other way. So maybe I will agree with that fully-funded test after all. :)
Cheers
Jon
I have a huge issue in this time of focus on reducing resource use, with the Next brochure which has been sent to us. Massive tome and I wonder if this starts to signal they are being left behind as the internet guys move ahead.
Thanks Paul. I like the checklist. I would give high prominence to competitive advantage in the checklist. If the company is not doing something different that is hard to copy its growth spurt may be short lived.
JD sports are untouchable on the high street, there only real competition is footlocker who don't even come close.
kids to adults I noticed go to JD as they are more fashionable, and kids are following this tracksuit fashion, where its trendy to wear tracksuit type clothing to look cool. their version of a grown mans Gucci or Prada.