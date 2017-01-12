Small Cap Value Report (12 Jan 2017 - Part 1) - AO., JD., MOSB, MTC, RBN
Good morning!
Graham is also writing today, his report is gradually taking shape here.
I'm aiming to report today on;
- AO World - only modest growth, and cautious outlook. Not good enough, I'm bearish.
- JD Sports - a barn-storming trading update!
- Debenhams - perhaps better than expected Xmas performance? (sorry, I ran out of time, so didn't cover this one in the end)
- Moss Bros - in line trading update. Looks pricey to me.
- Mothercare - in line trading update. Potential turnaround?
- Robinson - mild profit warning, but upbeat outlook. Property angle too.
You might have noticed that I've strayed into several mid & large cap stocks in the list above. I always agonise over what to report on at this time of year. The retail sector is my sector specialism, due to having been an FD for 8 years for a ladieswear chain. So naturally I'm drawn to RNSs from retailers.
However, you can get reporting & analysis on larger caps from numerous other sources. So there's little value added from me just replicating here what others report on. Hence I'll just cover retailers which particularly interest me, for whatever reason.
Other retailers which also reported today, include: Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Asos (excellent international growth), ABF (Primark), and Dunelm. I'm not going to report on them here.
Graham intends reporting today on;
- STM - in line update, and optimistic outlook.
- Stadium - broadly in line.
- Gym Group - self-funding roll-out of low cost gyms.
- Premier Oil - trading update. Oil? Oil!! {{shudders}}
- SuperGroup - interim results.
So let's hope we can successfully get through all of that lot.
IG small caps wrap
I have a quarterly chat on video with Jeremy Naylor at IG, about my favourite small caps.
We recorded the latest edition yesterday afternoon, the link is here - it's about 15 minutes long.
Regulars here will recognise all the stocks as my favourites. As always, they're not buy or sell recommendations - that's for you to decide! They're just my favourite current stock ideas, some of which will work, and some won't.
Growth vs Value?
Generally, most Christmas trading updates for retailers are coming through fairly well. So it looks as if the first one to report, Next (LON:NXT) probably had more company-specific issues for its lacklustre performance. Mind you, Next's figures weren't actually that bad at all. Everyone's talking about it as if it had a disastrous Xmas, but…
Really like the idea of a checklist for high growth companies. I just have a question about the "fully funded" point - how would you go about assessing whether a company is fully-funded or not? Clearly a net cash position is better than a balance sheet loaded up with debt, but how do you know how much cash a company will need to expand and grow? Are there any tell-tale signs that a company may need to come back to the market for more capital?
In reply to alpha2, post #25
It would be interesting to know whether or not in Paul's view CAKE does actually pass the competitive advantage test. There is another patisserie company with a not dissimilar offering that has many outlets primarily in London who, by coincidence, are called Paul! www.paul-uk.com
Paul, the company, is a subsidiary of the French company Groupe Holder http://www.groupeholder.com/en/
It is tempting to believe that we understand the nature of the competitive advantage of the businesses we are investing in, but, unless we are experts in the sector, do we truly understand or are we just telling ourselves that we do because we've already made an emotional leap to 'like' the shares?
i was in meadowhall just before christmas and i walk into jds and the queues to tills was like been in airport it was snaking all over, customers were willing to wait because they have the stock and the new product and thats what counts,plus the shops look attractive and enticing to younger buyers. a great stock and i see no reason to sell when results are that good and other retailers are happy with 2-3percent growth and jds are over 10 percent,well done management and staff, don't sell a winner thats my advise.
In reply to Graham Ford, post #28
Good point, coincidentally I previously owned and managed a London based fast casual dining business so am coming at this from a position of really liking the business but being less sure about the value in shares with a PER of 19.3, hence my question about the PEG
Dunelm (LON:DNLM) revenues are back up, but shares are down over 6% which seems harsh.
The JD Sports shops I have seen in the South of France are located in the most upmarket part of each town often with neighbours such as Hermes, Todds etc & the shops are fitted out like a luxury clothes shop rather than a sports shop. I have to say their shop in Luton airport looks much more like a "Sports Direct", but I would imagine that is an old store & the ones in France are newer stores and in the direction of travel.
If they can become seen as THE upmarket retailer of sports brands then there is huge potential.
Looking back from 5 years into the future maybe we are just at the start with JD. ,Boohoo, Fevertree etc, certainly on current trading they don't look like their growth is slowing any time soon.
JD sports own Millets and Blacks I found out when I wanted some new waterproofs. I bought them on Millett's web site and paid with Paypal. The order was missing one item and they ignored a couple of emails so I opened a dispute case with Paypal. I told Milletts on their Facebook page and they said if I cancelled the dispute I could have my refund. I told them no way, waited until the end of the month and got a full refund from Paypal. Still waiting 18months later for an amended invoice for the 3 items I did get. Worth checking these websites for comments, there were lots when I checked back then. I had a look on Companies House to find the CEO with a view to complaining and interestingly found a major share holder to be Pentland Brands who make Berghaus among other up market brands so I feel in hindsight my experience isn't likely to be a longterm feature, just a bit of acquisition teething problems. Put me off at the time though as well as them using Facebook to resolve complaints, that seemed crazy.
In reply to Samsgrandad, post #33
I don't really get why they bought Millets, does not seem to fit with their image.
As an exercise I just wrote down my 'investing formula'. I think this is a good discipline. It's not so dissimilar from Paul' checklist but also a bit on when to buy and sell. I'm less about valuation and more about momentum (but both relevant)
A. Create a shortlist based on long term factors: quality and growth: aim is to have a list of about 50-100 shares in the best businesses available. Invest in the best and ignore the rest.
1. ROCE high and consistent
2. Consistent growth in profit
3. High FCF conversion
4. High net and gross margins
5. 'Moat' from supply side or demand side factors - results in competitive advantage and growing market share
6. Industries with secular growth and without technological risk
8. Managers with large stakes or ideally founder-led
9. Growing share price over very long term
10. Non-cyclical sectors preferred (unless rising from bottom of a cycle)
B. When to buy: am always fully invested and do not attempt to time market so typically one in one out when I sell though often top up existing holdings too. Factors favouring buying a share from the shortlist or existing portfolio
1. Relatively low valuation
2. Strong momentum e.g. new high
3. Bounce of strong 'support' or 'bowls' - I know 'technical' mumbo jumbo but in my experience it works
4. Recent good news
5. Director purchases
6. 'Hot' sectors
7. Across portfolio aim for about 20-30 shares with idiosyncratic risks (as much as possible) and minimise overall cyclical risk
C. When to sell - always run winners and sell losers!!
1. Profit warning always!
2. Loss of momentum if less conviction or if valuation very high - tricky judgment required
3. Position > 10%
4. Need to release capital for a better opportunity
5. NEVER solely on valuation
Paul
In reply to herbie47, post #34
Just remembered they have just taken over Go Outdoors as well so they plan to be Hiking-R-Us it seems.
In reply to Trigger14, post #35
And what are your key holdings, if you don't mind?
Similar to my fantasy portfolio here http://www.stockopedia.com/fantasy-funds/trigger14s-fund-4996/
You will see my rules have been somewhat aspirational in the past - aim of writing them down was to become more disciplined now I have a clearer hypothesis about what might work well as a strategy.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #23
Paid warranties and other insurance are just a bet – at fixed odds which the bookie knows better than you do because they have the data.
In reply to FREng, post #39
Paid warranties offered by the likes of Currys are the most profitable part of their business, therefore the worst value for the consumer.
On that basis, I NEVER take these warranties.
Additionally, the consumer protection laws require goods to last a reasonable length of time, so an assertive customer should be able to get products fixed by the supplier out of warranty.
Considering all that, extended warranties sound like a good business to be in, although what are the chances of the suppliers being unfairly done for mis-selling in the future ?
Hi Paul
It is interesting to see what you say about the spread at Robinson (LON:RBN) . I have a small holding in Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) (Belvoir Lettings) , and was thinking of selling it on today. I was offered a price of 70p. Huh, thought I, maybe it is actually worth adding instead of selling if they have dropped that much. I could buy the same quantity at 111.8! Is that a record?
(The spread at Robinson (LON:RBN) often narrows, presumably when people want rid. The same applies at Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) .)
Thx for covering Robinson (LON:RBN) , I'm ok with seeing this one out, my view is I'm getting a decent packaging business, with a mixed record, for a P/EV of c. 7, it'll also pay good( & maybe special) dividends at a generous level. At just over 1% of portfolio that's fine by me.
In reply to alpha2, post #25
Hi alpha2,
Can you clarify what you think is reasonable? I have been looking at CAKE who seem to me to meet most of the criteria but according to the Stockopedia notes on PEG, their's looks high at 1.39.
I treat retail roll-outs like CAKE slightly differently.
PEG only looks at the coming year. Whereas I look say 5-10 years forwards, and try to imagine what size the business will be then. With CAKE, I see a business that has scope to grow considerably, and could be say 3 times its current size in 5 years.
Therefore, I reckon the shares could be 3+ times the current price (which implies about £10 per share) in 5 years.
That may sound ridiculously simplistic, but it's exactly how a good retail roll out works. They just open more branches each year, and profit rises rapidly. It's the easiest type of investment to make - you just buy & hold, doing nothing.
The danger is that the format goes stale of course. I don't think that is likely to happen with CAKE, as management is so strong.
The biggest mistake is to sell too early. Luke Johnson did that with Pizza Express, losing out of massive potential upside. So he won't make the same mistake again here.
This is just a buy & forget share, in my view. (I hold)
Regards, Paul.
I do not now have a holding in Robinson RBN but have observed it over the years and it has become a regular feature to fall back on the value of property they still have as a way to save their value. It is a company that has done some good things in its packaging business, but it is tough to hold onto margins when so much is consumer related and going through the supermarkets.
It is interesting to speculate that if they had sold the packaging business and gone into property development it is almost certain that the shareholders would have had wildly improved results.
Thanks Paul, nothing worse than stale CAKE!
Hi Paul
Do you have any rule of thumb for operating margin? or a minimum?
I personally like to see a minimum of 10%, this can be a big ask for a growth stock, so i will occasionally bend the rules if there other advantages.
seems quite important at times like this, with currency fluctuation and rising import costs, helps them absorb any risings costs if they had to.
thanks
Sean.