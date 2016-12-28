Small Cap Value Report (13 Jan 2017) - CWD, LVD, DEB, MAB, DLNM
Good morning,
Paul is taking a well-deserved break today. So I'll be covering today's trading updates solo!
Last night, Paul added a few more sections to his report, which now includes all of the following (click here to read):
- AO World (LON:AO.)
- JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.)
- Moss Bros (LON:MOSB)
- Mothercare (LON:MTC)
- Robinson (LON:RBN)
(Yesterday's Part 2, covering Premier Oil (LON:PMO), SuperGroup (LON:SGP), GYM (LON:GYM), Stadium (LON:SDM) and STM (LON:STM), is here.)
Onward!
Countrywide (LON:CWD)Share price: 176p (+3.5%)
No. shares: 216m
Market cap: £381m
In line with the range of expectations for 2016:
Total group income for the year was circa £737m (2015: £734m) with income for Q4 of £179m (2015: £196m).
EBITDA for 2016 is expected to be in line with the current range of market expectations.
As anticipated, the underlying level of market transactions in Q4 continued to run below 2015 and we continue to expect full year 2016 market volumes to reflect a drop of circa 6% on 2015 levels.
Countrywide notes that Lettings provided an offset to weaker Sales volumes (which sounds rather similar to Foxtons (LON:FOXT) ).
Elsewhere in the statement:
The roll-out of our digital proposition remains on track and we continue to see performance in line with our expectations
For an example of the online sales effort, see the Frank Innes website. The fixed fee is a little bit lower than the Purplebricks ex-London price. Perhaps these hybrids can stand their ground?
There is not much success priced in here. The PE ratio (7.5x) and Dividend Yield (6.9%) make it a contrarian play.
Countrywide has a superb Value Rank, but shockingly poor Momentum:
Share price momentum:
My opinion
I think a cheap rating makes sense here: Macro cyclicality plus online competition plus lack of barriers to entry. But maybe the rating…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Countrywide plc is a property services company. The Company provides residential development and consultancy practices, surveying services, conveyancing services, corporate property services, leasehold estate management and auctions. It operates through four segments: Retail, London, Financial Services and Business to Business (B2B). It is the national estate agency engaged in selling properties and also the letting agent. The London segment consists of approximately 400 Estate Agency and Lettings operations, spread across over 250 physical locations. It has a network of over 650 mortgage consultants operating under the Countrywide brand. It serves corporate clients in the United Kingdom, including lenders, investors, house builders, commercial businesses, corporations, local authorities and housing associations. It covers all areas of the United Kingdom property market, including residential and commercial. It serves customers in approximately 1,500 locations across over 50 brands. more »
Lavendon Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the rental of powered access equipment. The Company's segments are the UK, the Middle East, Germany, France, Belgium and Corporate. The Company's business includes Nationwide Platforms, Rapid, Gardemann, Lavendon France and dk rental. Nationwide Platforms is a powered access provider with a fleet of over 10,350 machines operating from a network of over 30 depots. Rapid is engaged in the rental of powered access equipment in the Gulf region. Gardemann is engaged in rental of truck mounted powered access equipment in Germany. Lavendon France is a provider of powered access equipment in France. dk rental is engaged in the rental of powered access equipment in Belgium. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 21,000 machines through a network of over 70 active depots. The Company manages a fleet of over 21,000 access platform units. more »
Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company's segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses. The International segment consists of international franchise stores, the Company-owned stores in Denmark and the Republic of Ireland, and online sales to addresses outside the United Kingdom. The Company's stores trade under the name of Debenhams other than the Danish stores, which operate under the Magasin du Nord banner. Its stores offer customers a range of services, including restaurants and cafes, personal shopping assistance, hairdressing and beauty treatments, nail bars and wedding or celebration gift services. Its Debenhams Direct (www.debenhams.com) offers a range of products and services for online customers. more »
14 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Is there any chance please of doing a write up of DEB after yesterday's update by them?
Graham, if you have time could you also have a look at Dunelm (LON:DNLM) who also reported yesterday, which did not look bad to me but shares are down 10%.
In reply to andrea34l, post #1
Ok andrea, I'll add a section on DEB which is a stock Paul has often covered previously.
Hi Graham,
Thanks for covering today, I went back to bed for a couple of hours after reading the RNS, and reading my morning emails!
Countrywide (LON:CWD) - bear in mind this has an awful balance sheet, with negative NTAV, and far too much debt.
Combine that with a challenged sector, facing online disruption, and a headwind from the Govt proposal to ban tenant letting fees, as I think this one could go horribly wrong. I think it would make a nice short actually. Certainly a bargepole job as a long.
Lavendon (LON:LVD) - I think the James Montier Unholy Trinity system has misfired here (assuming it's any good to start with, which I don't know, as have never looked at it). One of the attractions of Lavendon is actually that it's strongly financed, with a reasonable level of debt relative to its asset base. It's vastly better financed than HSS, for example (where I hold a short position).
I'm looking forward to your update on Debenhams (LON:DEB) !
Best wishes, Paul.
In reply to Graham N, post #3
Many thanks Graham :-) Have a lovely weekend.
In reply to herbie47, post #2
Herbie, I wonder if the issue is that lfl store sales were actually negative? Shares are down 6% today at the mo...
Good TU from XPP today. Tends to fly under most peoples radar but good solid performer. Might be worth a look?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
Ironically the James Montier trinity of risk screen is actually currently the top performing 'guru' screen over three years.
That Mothercare (LON:MTC) trading update was laughable. Only revenue figures were given, no mention whatsoever of profit before tax, EBITDA, or even made-up adjusted EBITDA. What they don't say should tell you all you need to know about the business.
Honestly, I think it has no future. When you consider that the business struggled even before the internet took off, how can it survive in today's climate? Cash flow bleed is just horrible, operating margins hover around zero, yet the company has to continually put money into capex in order to keep stores updated.
In reply to SmallCappy, post #7
Hi SmallCappy,
Yes I also noticed the good update from XP Power (LON:XPP).
It's a very nice company, with excellent Quality scores, and a reasonable PER of about 15.
The balance sheet is good, and it pays a 4.2% dividend.
It's based overseas (Singapore), but has a good track record, and is fully listed, not AIM - important because AIM attracts so many dodgy overseas companies.
Overall, it looks a good share - quality at reasonable price.
Regards, Paul.
Thanks Paul
very kind of you to come back to me
as I have said before SCVR is a superb service
very best wishes
Cappy
In reply to herbie47, post #2
Hi herbie, I've covered Dunelm now.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
Hi Paul - the thing about that screen (and most screens) is that it can't distinguish between different industries. This means it can sometimes throw out a good company (Lavendon) in a theoretically "bad" industry (low margins, high asset growth, high debt). So even a company which hasn't done anything wrong, can still end up in that screen. But I think the fact that it shows up in the screen does perhaps give a clue as to why it's rare to see companies in the equipment rental space achieve high valuations.
In reply to Graham N, post #12
Hi Graham, excellent, good work, at first glance the fall looked overdone but I'm not so sure now. I note debt has increased to £103m. I see Jefferies downgrades to Underperform on target price of 650p today which probably accounts for the further falls. One to watch from the sidelines I think.