Small Cap Value Report (13 Mar 2017) - HAT, RXB

Morning,
I am likely just to cover H & T (LON:HAT) today. Without further ado:
H & T (LON:HAT)
Share price: 270.75p (-0.6%)
No. shares: 37m
Market cap: £100m
(Please note that I currently have a long position in H & T (LON:HAT).)
This remains my largest holding (25% of my portfolio - I do not recommend that others run such a concentrated portfolio as this).
I am pretty happy with these results:
The pledge book is now 6% bigger at £41 million, despite the number of stores having reduced to 181 (from 189).
But the biggest change in the KPIs is the gold purchasing margin having increased from 15% to 26%.
Even though I'm a goldbug, and fully anticipate that the gold price will be a long-term tailwind for H&T, I'm also really excited by the opportunities created by the company's move into related financial services: personal loans, FX and buyback (pawnbroking for electronics, basically).
In that regard:
- the personal loan book is now worth £9.4 million (up from £4.2 million).
- the volume of buybacks is up to £8.5 million (from £6 million).
- FX gross profits almost doubled to £2.7 million (from £1.4 million).
So the sources of income have become more diversified, though they all rely on the company's core financial competencies.
Note that the loan book is something of a wild card - it's far from clear how big it could eventually get, and what its profitability might eventually be.
It generated interest worth 92% of its size in 2016, but 40% of this was lost to impairments (customer defaults). So the margin after defaults came in at 55% of the average size of the book - still highly encouraging. That margin should gradually reduce as the book gets bigger.
Net debt is up by a few million to £5.4 million - this is to be expected when the pledge books/loan books are growing. The CEO has said previously how he wished the company's net debt was higher, because it would be a side-effect of having found more profitable opportunities!
In terms of regulation, today's statement reiterates that all H&T personal loans are below the FCA's interest cap on short-term credit - "in reality, the…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
H&T Group plc is a non-trading holding company. The Company provides a range of simple and accessible financial products tailored for a customer base, which has limited access to, or is excluded from, the traditional banking and finance sector. Its segments include Pawnbroking, which is engaged in providing secured loans against collateral (the pledge); Gold Purchasing, which is involved in buying Jewelry directly from customers through its stores; Retail, which is involved in retail sales of gold and jewelry, and the retail sales are forfeited items from the pawnbroking pledge book or refurbished items from its gold purchasing operations; Pawnbroking Scrap, which comprises various other proceeds from gold scrap sales other than those reported within Gold Purchasing; Personal Loans, which comprises income from its unsecured lending activities, and Other Services, which comprises third party check encashment, buyback, prepaid debit card product and foreign exchange currency services. more »
Rex Bionics Plc is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and commercialization of robotic devices designed to provide physiotherapy to and improve the physical and psychological well-being of people with mobility impairment as a result of spinal cord injury or other neurological trauma, such as stroke or traumatic brain injury, or neurodegenerative disease. The Company develops and commercializes ReX, the hands-free, self-supporting, independently controlled robotic walking device for use in the rehabilitation of people with major mobility impairment. The Company offers two principal products: ReX and ReX P (Personal), which are targeted respectively at the professional neuro-rehabilitation clinic and personal homecare markets. The Company utilizes RAPPER II, which is an open label, single arm, non-randomized, non-comparative registry study of Robot-Assisted Physiotherapy Exercises with the REX Robot powered exercise system preventing unsupported patient ambulation. more »
14 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Graham, thanks for the H & T (LON:HAT) review. Wow 25% of your portfolio that is some holding. I only have a small holding but may top up today, results are good, seem to be ahead of market forecasts, odd the share price has not gone up. I agree a lot is to do with gold price but I think gold is not a bad investment at the moment.
HAT I thought these results looked really positive, so I am surprised the share price is (slightly) down so far - what do people think the reason is? Gold fears? That comment on shrinking pawnbroking market?
Hi Graham,
Thanks for your write up on H&T. If you have spare time, would you mind casting your eye over Telit Communications (LON:TCM) today. Full year results were announced this morning with the stock up c.8%
Ben
H&T and your comments appear very positive, but I am not clear how 40% impairment is anything but a calamity. Surely this is far, far more than a personal loan business is supposed to show, presumably the interest rates have to be penal to keep this business going.
On Telit (TCM) while I note a general enthusiasm for the results and the price has moved sharply ahead, the large short interest in the shares has always been about cash flow. There is nothing in these results to change a belief that the company has still not got any worthwhile net cash flow and continues to be eaten alive by R&D costs (both expensed and capitalised). Worse still, the payables are now appalling, with a rise from a terrible 138 days at the interims to a nosebleed 190 days at the year end.
The collection of receivables at 104 days is either hopeless or suggests that the second half was severely back end loaded, possibly stealing sales from 2017. (A back end loading might also account for the payables delay)
All in all I am happy to watch this from the sidelines to see if the relentless expenditure on R&D ever gets to push up the net cash flow high enough to pay for it.
HAT I had been looking to purchase but thought I would wait for the results due to the move into personal loans. I agree with Aislabie. The impairment gives me no confidence that they have a handle on this side of the business as yet. I will wait for another set of results to see if they can reduce this figure.
Graham,
The non standard finance market has a tailwind in that many of the rogues have been forced out of the market by the very necessary government action which is a major reason I hold Provident Financial (PFG) and Non-Standard Finance (NSF). The 12M people who cannot get bank accounts still need to borrow money however PFG and NSF are upgrading their loan books but even so currently have impairments of only circa 25%. HAT's impairments of 40% is a major concern implying a much poorer quality of borrower, just the type who may not be able to repay if a recession hits when HAT's impairment rate will go up not down.
I think they are also behind the curve a little with the tech if you have a look at their competitors. I do like the gold angle with HAT but of course the gold price will not necessarily rise if the UK economy falls away later this year.
Dave
PS I am tempted to buy a few but not 25% worth!!!
I noted a correlation between HAT and Gold priced in Sterling. (Use Stockopedia Charts and overlay SGLN). So I think this is a play on Gold and USD/GBP. I expect the gold price, which is bought and sold in USD to increase and I expect the USD to strengthen with Trumps fiscal policies
HAT, I was hoping for more of a jump at the announcement (1%) of my assets, but along for the ride. I understand Paul's issue with pawn, but it is only P2P lending which I also endorse.
REX, is really sad, I put a bit in, just because the looks on the user's faces were so wonderful, it just needed to work, still it didn't help having HQ in UK and business in OZ. Sheds small tear.
In reply to Abcurtis, post #7
Abcurtis
I hold ETFS PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (LON:PHGP) - a physical gold ETF - to track the gold/dollar index, for exactly the reasons you give.
I thought that results at H & T (LON:HAT) were above the already increased expectations, and have topped up today.
I think that the stock will divide opinion, as we have already seen in the report and the comments, a bit of a Marmite share to be sure.
I guess at the end of the day the stock market is a place to make money as responsibly as possible, and I'm happy to hold shares in H & T (LON:HAT) while some would steer clear given the business that it is in.
Regards,
DS.
Hi Graham - Re. H & T (LON:HAT)
I am amazed that a long established staid business, pawnbroking (going back to William the Conqueror days) can generate over 40% in profits and a 41% growth in earnings. Either the competitors are asleep or the company has a competitive edge that eludes me.
On my analysis sheet I cannot fault it, except for one question mark. The Operating Cash Flow has come down a lot from 11.2m to 1.3m, and the Free Cash Flow is now negative against a healthy positive £10m in the previous year.. I think this is due to a disproportionate increase in working capital, namely inventories and receivables?. Your comment would be useful.
I know you said their business is off the FCA's radar. But I cannot help feeling that the FCA has a way in meddling with small lenders and upsetting their profits.
About a month back a new kid on the block Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) IPO'ed also offering pawnbroking services. At that time your comment was that H&T was the better business. Is this still your opinion?
Regards, Ram
On balance this one is not for me.
In reply to Ramridge, post #11
Ram, he has 25% in H & T (LON:HAT), does that not answer your question?
As a Minervini follower I'm surprised you touch IPOs.
In reply to Ramridge, post #11
The poor cashflow conversion is also something I noticed. In the RNS they explain it thus:
"Working capital movements led to an outflow of £9.8m (2015: £2.2m inflow), which was principally a result of the £8.1m growth in the Pawnbroking and Personal Loans loan books."
The loan books have indeed increased by around this amount so it seems reasonable that working capital would show a cash outflow. All else being equal this should translate into higher profits in future periods, but as others have mentioned the impairment rates will need close monitoring.
In reply to herbie47, post #12
Herbie
"As a Minervini follower I'm surprised you touch IPOs."
I am a Minervini follower, not a blind follower.
In any event, he does invest in IPO s,but waits a few months to see some history.