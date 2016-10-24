Small Cap Value Report (13 Mar 2017) - HAT, RXB

Morning,

H & T (LON:HAT)



Share price: 270.75p (-0.6%)

No. shares: 37m

Market cap: £100m

Final Results

(Please note that I currently have a long position in H & T (LON:HAT).)





This remains my largest holding (25% of my portfolio - I do not recommend that others run such a concentrated portfolio as this).

I am pretty happy with these results:









The pledge book is now 6% bigger at £41 million, despite the number of stores having reduced to 181 (from 189).

But the biggest change in the KPIs is the gold purchasing margin having increased from 15% to 26%.

Even though I'm a goldbug, and fully anticipate that the gold price will be a long-term tailwind for H&T, I'm also really excited by the opportunities created by the company's move into related financial services: personal loans, FX and buyback (pawnbroking for electronics, basically).

In that regard:

the personal loan book is now worth £9.4 million (up from £4.2 million).

is now worth £9.4 million (up from £4.2 million). the volume of buybacks is up to £8.5 million (from £6 million).

is up to £8.5 million (from £6 million). FX gross profits almost doubled to £2.7 million (from £1.4 million).

So the sources of income have become more diversified, though they all rely on the company's core financial competencies.

Note that the loan book is something of a wild card - it's far from clear how big it could eventually get, and what its profitability might eventually be.

It generated interest worth 92% of its size in 2016, but 40% of this was lost to impairments (customer defaults). So the margin after defaults came in at 55% of the average size of the book - still highly encouraging. That margin should gradually reduce as the book gets bigger.





Net debt is up by a few million to £5.4 million - this is to be expected when the pledge books/loan books are growing. The CEO has said previously how he wished the company's net debt was higher, because it would be a side-effect of having found more profitable opportunities!

In terms of regulation, today's statement reiterates that all H&T personal loans are below the FCA's interest cap on short-term credit - "in reality, the…