Small Cap Value Report (14 July 2017) - DX., CCT, RFX, HAS
Hi everyone,
There's not much in terms of results today but there are some trading updates on some familiar stocks, so that's what I'll be covering.
Cheers
Graham
DX (Group) (LON:DX.)
- Share price: 9.5p (suspended)
- No. of shares: 200 million
- Market cap: £19 million
These shares remain suspended due to ongoing procedures related to a potential reverse takeover by Menzies Distribution.
That doesn't stop the news flow and today we learn that the CEO and CFO are both stepping down from the company.
Perhaps given the destruction of the share price, there are few platitudes given in the statement with respect to these changes.
We further learn that the company's bank remains supportive in relation to net debt at end-June of £19 million.
If the bank wasn't supportive, the consequences would likely be dire for equity value, so this is certainly not a positive - just the absence for now of a serious negative.
But perhaps the outcome isn't going to be so bad for shareholders after all, if the Menzies deal goes through. The Group is being reorganised into two divisions, Express and Freight, whose managers will report to the Board. Is that in preparation for the Menzies deal going through, I wonder?
Adjusted PBT is set to be in line with market forecasts. Overall, combined with the personnel changes and the restructuring, I'd see this as a soothing update for long-suffering shareholders.
Character (LON:CCT)
- Share price: 490p (+1.6%)
- No. of shares: 21.1 million
- Market cap: £103 million
Character renews license for Teletubbies
Again, I see this as less of a positive than the absence of a negative!
Character, through its subsidiary Character Options, designs and distributes a wide range of toys under some of the most well-known brands.
The relationships with the licensors are critical, and Character has done a really good job over the years of impressing IP-holders with what it can do.
Today's statement confirms that Character is still impressing DHX, the owner of the Teletubbies brand. Another happy customer:
"As we continue to grow the overall licensing programme for Teletubbies, it is imperative that we build on strong sales and marketing in core categories. Character Options has done a sterling job with the toy lines and we are excited about the…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
DX (Group) plc is engaged in the provision of parcels, mail and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company's segments include parcels and freight, mail and packets, and logistics. The parcels and freight segment offers services, such as DX 1-Man, engaged in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight items; DX Courier, which provides next day parcel services, and DX 2-Man, which offers a business to consumer home delivery solution for heavier and bulkier items. The mail and packets segment comprises services DX Exchange, a business to business (B2B) mail service providing its customers with collection and delivery times; DX Secure, which provides security, and DX Mail, a mail service offering downstream access for smaller volume users. The logistics segment includes the provision of customer-liveried vehicles and uniformed personnel, such as fleet management solutions and integration with customer's business operations. more »
The Character Group plc is a toy company. The Company is engaged in the design, development and international distribution of toys, games and gifts. Its geographical segments include other EU, UK and Far East. It designs and manufactures toys based on television, film and digital characters, and distributes these products in the United Kingdom and overseas. It also distributes finished products in the United Kingdom developed by overseas-based toy producers. Its diverse product range includes products for pre-school, boys, activity and girls. The Company's brands include Peppa Pig, Little Live Pets, Teletubbies, Minecraft, Scooby Doo, Mashems, Fireman Sam and Ben & Holly. Its customer list includes the United Kingdom toy retailers, the United Kingdom independent toy stores and a selection of overseas distributors. It operates approximately two distribution warehouses located near Oldham, Greater Manchester. It primarily distributes products sourced from overseas third parties. more »
Ramsdens Holdings PLC (Ramsdens) is a financial services provider and retailer. The Company operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchases of precious metals and Jewellery Retail. The Foreign Currency Exchange segment consists of primarily, the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes with prepaid travel cards and international bank to bank payments. The Pawnbroking segment is a form of asset backed lending where an item of value is given to the pawnbroker in exchange for a cash loan. Through its precious metals buying and selling service, Ramsdens offers to buy unwanted jewelry, gold and other precious metals from customers for cash. The Company is engaged in refurbishing items bought from customers and retailing them through its store network. The Company also provides ancillary services, including franchise fees, western union, sale and buy back of electronics, and credit broking. It has a portfolio of over 130 stores. more »
15 Comments on this Article show/hide all
NRR have given a reasonable looking update... highlights as follows:
"...Following the equity raise, we have seen continued momentum across the business, having exchanged contracts to acquire the remaining units in our BRAVO JV for £59.4 million, and made substantial progress across our risk-controlled development pipeline, most recently obtaining planning consent for our major mixed-use regeneration in Cowley, Oxford. Operationally, our convenience-led, community-focused retail & leisure portfolio continues to deliver sustainable and growing cash returns, giving us the confidence to increase our first quarter dividend by 5% to 5.25 pence per share....
....62,000 sq ft retail park in Canvey Island, Essex, now 71% pre-let (75% including deals in solicitors' hands), increased from 52% reported in March 2017 results with M&S Foodhall joining B&M and Sports Direct; now significantly de-risked and expected to start on-site by the end of the Summer
Planning consent obtained for 38,000 sq ft hotel in Romford, Greater London; 100% pre-let to Premier Inn
...High level of retail occupancy sustained at 97% (March 2017: 97%)...
...Footfall across the shopping centre portfolio +0.1% on a like-for-like basis vs Q1 FY17, outperforming the UK benchmark by 90bps...
Crystallising value for shareholders through profitable capital recycling of mature assets
* £20.0 million of disposals completed on average 5% ahead of March 2017 valuation and representing an average net initial yield of 5.9%; these assets were acquired at net initial yields of 7.8%-11.0%
* High Street unit in Newcastle sold for £6.9 million, 5% above March 2017 valuation and realising an ungeared IRR of 10% having acquired the asset in September 2010 for £4.4 million
* Big Box retail unit in Warrington sold to Primark for £8.0 million, 3% ahead of March 2017 valuation and realising an ungeared IRR of 11% since acquisition in November 2012...
Ah - another holder of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) on here?
I don't think Paul & Graham cover these type of investments but I like them and took advantage of recent placing/offer to top up with as many as I could afford.
In reply to Laughton, post #2
Paul mentioned them once last year and in numerous posts in 2013, so I thought I would mention them; I consider them a solid long term investment with a good yield
I thought the Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT (LON:PILR) £110m placing is interesting. The market cap is only £25m so that is huge.
Looks to be a small REIT focused on regional/last mile logistics warehouses. A hot area given Internet shopping one would think.
Graham - any view?
Would appreciate comments on Dart - DTG - which took a big fall on recent figures.
Hi guys, I'm afraid that we don't tend to cover property here. I've written about NRR a little bit before and I've been impressed by what they've achieved. Clearly there is a lot of investor appetite to let them achieve a lot more. Not sure if the probability of a retail recession has been priced in though, that would be my concern.
In reply to brownrigg, post #5
I'd second the request for your thoughts - Paul or Graham - on Dart (DTG). It's not clear to me why the share price has fallen so drastically after what looked like an in-line set of results:
* revenue slightly above forecast
* basic EPS slightly below forecast which leaves room for the normalised (when provided by the brokers) to meet or beat forecast
* profits are down and are expected to continue lower for some time due to the initial costs related to opening operations at two new airports with lots of new routes. But this has been known and factored into forecasts for some time
* there has been a lot of newspaper coverage recently about the EU requirement that airlines making flights between two EU destinations must be majority EU owned (very rough summary). This will be a big problem for Easyjet and IAG once Brexit completes because they fly lots of EU to EU routes. But Dart concentrate more on flights for UK holiday makers - UK to EU = and so should not be as badly affected.
Any thoughts on why such a large drop in the share price over the last two days? Have I just missed some disturbing fine detail in the results?
The Stockopedia computers rate Dart very highly (a stock rank of 99) and have done so for years. As a long term holder I have done very well out of these shares and retain a lot of confidence in the management.
In reply to Julianh, post #7
Have just had another quick look at the Dart (DTG) results. Maybe the talk of heavier competition and the need for more price discounting has worried the market.
In reply to Julianh, post #8
Dart (LON:DTG) they did say on 5th April "The Board expects Group underlying profit before taxation [1] for the year ended 31 March 2017 to be ahead of current market expectations,"
So the results probably come as a disappointment to some holders. The last TTM also had EPS +18%. So seems to be some recent downturn?
In reply to herbie47, post #9
Julian/Herbie,
I put this comment up yesterday in relation to DTG:
The problem I have always has had with DTG is the Distribution & Logistics arm which has been a perpetual drag on the rest of the company. This year the main Leisure Travel business is also not doing so well, with load factor down (whereas Easyjet, Wizz, and Ryanair are up) a bit and there is a whopping forex charge! They say current trading is "in line with market expectations" which I suppose is good, though as usual it is not stated what these actually are...
Personally I think the results are below-par.
Andrea
Although it is now much larger than usually discussed here Asos (ASC) has once again demonstrated the power of the internet to lead retail sales. But on this occasion a small drop in the share price has resulted after sales showed "only" a 16% UK sales gain (ignoring the 44% international gain).
This is a salutary reminder of how sensational growth stocks such as Boohoo (BOO) are being held to a very high standard. it is not just that nothing can be allowed to go wrong but more, that every single thing must continue to do well
With regard to NRR and property companies there has been concern about property valuations for years and stories of empty shops in many towns go back a long time. This has never really seemed to apply in Manchester. If you look at the mammoth Trafford Centre where despite parking capacity in excess of 10,000 it can be difficult at certain times to find a space! If you look at the roads out to the south of Manchester going through poorer areas you will not see many empty properties. The two roads with all the curry houses always seem to be bustling. So I guess the problems are relative to certain towns. The property companies in which I invest continue to report good occupancy and companies like NRR seem to always have plenty of ideas to drive value. Having made good profits on these I have to say it is mainly the income that I seek because clearly one is not expecting any great growth and it is just a constituent of a varied portfolio,
Hi Graham - Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) 's RNS is certainly unusual with reference to the hacking of their IT systems.
However it is a sign of the times that cyber attacks are on the rise and at the moment the bad guys are winning the arms race.
The damage to a company can be from minimal to fairly serious. According to Cisco, "over one-third of organisations globally that experienced a cyber attack in 2016 registered a revenue loss of more than 20 per cent."
I also read somewhere that over 50% of UK organisations should expect some form of cyber attack within the next two years. Of course companies tend to suffer both from financial and reputational damage.
This prompted me to look for UK quoted companies that provide online security solutions. There are around a dozen such companies, but the ones that I like are Sophos (LON:SOPH) and Defenx (LON:DFX) .
Defenx is particularly attractive. It is growing strongly through a strategy of selling through distribution channels and partnesrhips, and it is also a good value play. It is profitable, forward PE is 7, with forecast eps growth projected to be 29%.
The one caveat is that these shares are volatile in the current economic climate. Any sign of a downturn and they get clobbered pretty swiftly. But on a risk:reward basis, DFX has a strong upside.
Please DYOR. I took a long position with DFX a few weeks back.
In reply to Ramridge, post #13
Just a note on this - the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force from May of next year. Organisations that suffer data breaches which affect customers and don't notify the regulator within 72 hours or customers in a reasonable time can be fined up to 2% of their previous year's global revenue or €20 million, whichever is the greater. That ought to be concentrating minds, but the message isn't getting through it seems: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/busi...
There are a lot of companies flapping about in this space, but really what you're looking for are solutions that encrypt or anonymize customer data, because that renders a data breach less significant, at least in regulatory terms. It isn't clear what the Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) breach (I hold) is but you are going to have this type of problem better now than in a year's time.
timarr
In reply to Julianh, post #7
I read today that Easyjet will base their post Brexit operations in Austria. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-40604375. I don't hold.
But with 18 months to go, I hope every business affected by Brexit will be taking these sorts of decisions to ensure they can thrive, post Brexit, without relying on our muppet politicians who are making such a hash of things.