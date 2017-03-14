Small Cap Value Report (14 Mar 2017) - GYM, BLTG, BUR, FCCN
GYM (LON:GYM)
Share price: 183.9p (+2%)
No. shares: 128m
Market cap: £236m
(Edit: Please note that after initially publishing this note, I bought some shares in GYM. I now have a long position in this company).
Nice progress at The Gym, with the growth strategy being executed as planned.
To quickly summarise what it's doing: The Gym is pioneering the low-cost gym model with 24 hour opening times, a skeleton staff structure, no long-term customer contracts, and much cheaper prices than the conventional gym chains.
Today's statement mentions that one third of joiners are new to gym membership, which bodes well for discount chains growing the market and not just taking share from the competition (although they also mention that the largest number of new joiners come from traditional higher cost gyms).
The adjusted profit before tax for the year was £8.7 million and customer numbers grew by 19% to 448,000, as had already been revealed in the trading statement I covered here in January.
According to the CEO, "the way our new sites mature over time remains predictable", and this can be seen seen in the EBITDA per mature site, which is almost flat year-on-year despite the growth of the estate.
They also claim to have a "known and predictable cost base", in contrast to other leisure businesses and indeed the EBITDA margin on mature sites is fairly stable year-on-year (up to 47.5% from 46.3%).
Outlook
The new financial year has started well and in line with the Board's expectations. January and February are the two most significant trading months of the year for any gym business. Membership numbers at the end of February had increased to 495,000, a record level, with a 10.5% increase since December 2016. This level of member growth will help to underpin our performance for the rest of the year.
In 2017 we anticipate opening towards the top end of the guidance range of 15 to 20 sites. As in 2016, these site openings will be weighted to the second half of the year, with six sites expected to be open in the first half of the year.
Financial Results
I'm sure some folks will be looking at this on a PE ratio basis, but for something which is rolling out across the country, it really needs to…
29 Comments on this Article show/hide all
"how big might it be in 5 years? For how many years could it open 15-20 new gyms annually? The mature valuation is what counts"
Do you have any thoughts on this Graham?
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #9
Wimbledonsprinter - Thanks for this clarification which does take some of shine away from today's results.
EV/ EBITDA on these term becomes 13/1.6 = 8.1 . Still a good multiple in my view.
In reply to paraic84, post #3
Thanks for that Paraic, I've added that link to the article.
Cheers
Graham
In reply to Camtab, post #4
I also read with interest Paul's previous enthusiasm for FCCN, but noticed recently he'd sold his long position in his fantasy portfolio on 19th Jan.
Graham. An excellent piece as always. On GYM (LON:GYM), the £25 million pre - expansionary operating cash flow analysis is interesting. 2 points/ questions on how closely this really equates to the long-term steady state cash flow from the existing gyms.
1). In a steady state the change in working capital would presumably be zero. Currently as membership is increasing, working capital will be contributing to cash flow (£5 million in 2016).
2). I am tring to reconcile the stated cash outflow on maintenance capex of £2.9 million, with the accounting PPE depreciation number of £12.7 million. Either the acccountants are being very harsh, or the current cash maintenance capex number is set to increase significantly as the gyms age.
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #14
Hi WS, on the second point, it's a great point and yes I'd expect that the cash maintenance capex number would increase over time - most sites are still very new at the moment, so maintenance should be low since the fixtures and fittings etc should be in close to perfect condition.
Graham,
Burford s report states
"24 of our management team collectively own Burford shares, totaling 14.4% of shares outstanding"
Page 5
http://www.burfordcapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/BUR-26890-Annual-Report-2016-web.pdf
I am kicking myself for not having bought Burford Capital (LON:BUR) shares previously. I do however hold a few thousand of the 6.5% bonds they issued which are due for repayment in 2022. You can trade them easily at Hargreaves Lansdown, and no doubt most other brokers. The bond price has risen slightly (and therefore the bond yield has fallen) but it is still a fraction under 6%. Given their increasing financial strength, and the fact that the equity price is perhaps a bit toppy, this might be a good way to buy into the company.
The second RNS today from Burford Capital (LON:BUR) is also worth a close read:
http://www.stockopedia.com/share-prices/burford-capital-LON:BUR/news/rns/170314bur3417z.htm/?title=further-petersen-secondary-market-transaction
It shows the potential for effectively laying off litigation risk to other investors and thus securing what then becomes effectively a guaranteed win position in financial terms.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #16
Many thanks John, I missed that. Report is updated.
Cheers
Graham
In reply to Ramridge, post #11
PEG- Some clarification from the announcement today-
Diluted earnings per share assumes conversion of all potentially dilutive ordinary shares, which arise from both convertible loan notes and share options, and is calculated by dividing the adjusted profit for the year attributable to the shareholders by the assumed weighted average number of shares in issue. The adjusted profit for the year comprises the profit for the year attributable to the shareholders after adding back the interest on convertible loan notes of £150,000 for 2016.
The convertibles mature by the end of 2018.
Diluted eps, by the company's definition = 1.86 gives a PE of c. 15
There is some good growth here. I own some.
This is a very different company from the Petards that existed before 2014, with new management. From what I could glean by internet research, the way the brothers (CEO and Chairman) took control of the company would make a good Hollywood blockbuster.
Burford Capital (LON:BUR) figures are well ahead of brokers forecasts, I'm surprised that the share price has not gone up more. I don't agree the share price is toppy, if you check the PE on the latest results it's only about 15 and the PEG on the actual figures would about 0.7, I can see the price getting more toppy.
Has any reader been in a GYM gym? What was the experience like?
I hold Petards (LON:PEG) and agree that the results look good. They say the order book includes £12m for delivery in 2017 which underpins this year's figures. I shall be interested to see what Stocko's computers make of the figures overnight.
In reply to laurie, post #20
Hi laurie - re. Petards (LON:PEG) Many thanks for this clarification. I should really have checked if the 1.86p diluted earnings figure I quoted in my previous post takes into account the potential convertibles dilution, and you have checked that it does.
All metrics and ratios look remarkably good. Let's just hope management continues to steer this ship with a steady hand.
Cheers. Ram
In reply to RichardK, post #22
I just moved to Reading West next door to the Gym. I was quite skeptical but I'm actually really impressed. The staff seem motivated and run really great classes (they push you hard but in a non aggressive manor), overall its well maintained, clean and the free weights area looks pretty good. Lots of functional training stuff on offer which is a massive plus in my book. Plenty of machines, in fact there's more than at other gyms for over twice the price, and it never really feels overcrowded even though its busy.
I haven't been in the changing rooms so cant comment on cleanliness there, but overall its in very good shape and about to be refurbished (in my opinion it's not needed as it looks fine).
If the management can keep staff morale where it is and attract new staff of the same quality to the new openings, then I don't see why this shouldn't do very well in the future as I'd recommend the gym to anyone.
Hi Graham,
I'm back on my PC so to answer a couple more of your Burford questions:
The original motivation for the early investors was the search for an investment that is not correlated to the wider market. There's if anything a positive correlation between things hitting the fan and lawsuits being issued. This was coming after the events of 2008.
There has been a switch in public and legal policy in the US, UK, and potentially in future in SIngapore and Hong Kong, towards allowing and even encouraging third party funding of legal cases that was previously thought to be disallowed as champerty, maintenance, or barretry. (http://www.burfordcapital.com/blog/litigation-finance-not-champerty-maintenance-barratry/)
Because of the increasing cost of litigation and the reduced legal aid available, many plaintiffs rely on third party funding to achieve justice.
As Chris Bogart says in the latest report, it's not an area to dabble in. It needs expertise, determination, nerve, and the backing of significant amounts of capital to be credible. Burford have these, and hence in my view have a moat.
Burford have attracted comment due to their investment in the Petersen case against the Argentine government. This could conceivably, eventually, if absolutely everything were to go their way, earn them a sum equal to their current market cap. It's a $3bn claim and they could get more than half. Herein lies the rub with valuing their business. Legal outcomes are inherently unpredictable and they may well not earn a penny from that case. But the outcome is not symmetrical - they have invested $20m and the recent transactions with third parties would put a value of $400m on that investment, which did not hit their latest results. I suspect that was deliberate because they have been conservative in valuing their investments and have not yet as far as I know had to write down the book value of any of them.
Another difficulty is that legal proceedings and Burford's involvement in them are usually confidential. So for the most part we don't know which cases they have an interest in, let alone the likely outcome.
For these reasons, they refuse to issue earnings forecasts and specifically eschew comment on analysts estimates. They refuse to pretend they can predict the future. We have to judge the investment case on the past results.
Their response to this volatility has been to seek to develop more predictable earnings streams. They are now mainly funding portfolios of cases rather than individual lawsuits. As an example, BT is a client for this service. They also bought the Gerchen Keller business. They operate in the same business and were the number two after Burford, but act as a fund manager, investing third party funds and earning a more predictable stream of fees. Burford have funded their business from their own balance sheet, using the proceeds of previous wins alongside their retail bonds.
They also have an arm that works on judgement enforcement. It's one thing to win the case, it's sometimes another thing to track the winnings down.
I'm long - it's 25% of my portfolio. DYOR etc.
The Burford Capital (LON:BUR) results were clearly excellent. On a profit after tax basis they've exceeded broker expectations not just for 2016 but also for 2017 (although note the caveat below on brokers' forecasts)!
I listened in on the conference call earlier and came away with the impression that the management team are very bullish about future growth prospects in a market which they helped to found and which they are leaders of.Potential risks/negatives, as I see it:
Herbie etc,
I think Burford Capital (LON:BUR) is and has been a classic case of Post Earnings Announcement Drift (PEAD), which is the tendency for this stock’s cumulative return to drift in the direction of its repeated positive Earning Surprises for months following the earnings announcement.
Jane pointed or that BUR have in a 2nd announcement yesterday and have dissociated themselves from ALLbrokers forecasts. In addition Burford have locked in a 2017 win position in the substantive Petersen litigation case - A very clever move. To illustrate just how confused the brokers are; n+1 (their house broker) suggest a +43% share price target, whilst Liberum suggest a more modest target price up +11%.
For me Burford is up +233% today and even after 50% top slicing it is still is my 2nd biggest holding. I think it’s a case of brokers and the market not knowing how to value the litigation funding Goliath that Burford is becoming. If I didn’t hold as much as do I would buy more and take advantage of its PEAD. I will hold now unless the news stream becomes negative. Please though DYOR Ian
I wanted to add a belated add re the comment on 25% weighting in one share from yesterday.
Firstly it goes without saying that even if one disagrees strongly with either author
- there is a respective way to express one's view point. Thus no surprise for the negative votes.
Theoretically the point is correct - 25% in one share is 'risky', but investing is an art form about risk and reward.
To me criticising the positon is ignoring 2 glaringly obvious points:
1 - is some-one wants to have a concentrated portfolio that is their prerogative,
especially since the individual is very aware of the usual % guidances etc...
I thought a more appropriate comment would be thanking graham for disclosure because I, the reader, can then be more aware of (subconscious) any holder bias and digest the analysis as I see fit.
2 - given that Graham has reviewed (at least) hundreds of investments for their current risk / reward, the fact that he choose to allocate 25% of his funds to one particular share states to me, logically, that he sees that particular share as offering particularly good risk/reward (per his criteria).
I am mindful of Paul's regular comment that he changes his view as the information changes and it is a common investor mistake to be anchored to a previous opinion. i.e. even if our personal strategy is 20 share at 5%, or 50 shares at 2%, we should always be open to the possibility of flexing that opinion if the investment opportunity arises.
Lastly I felt it important to say in advance that if the future price of HAT does fall it does not mean that Graham made an error in his allocation, or diminishes his credibility. Similarly if it rises it doesn't make him a genius.
I am grateful for investors that believe everything they do is right and criticise others because it makes a market.
Investing is about a portfolio of ideas over time and I would also add 'relative to one's chosen strategy'.
To me reading any analysis blindly, not appreciating it's context and not converting it to one's own strategy
- that is indeed "bonkers".