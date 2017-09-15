Small Cap Value Report (15 Sep 2017) - GYM, PURP, CCT

Happy Friday!
Great news for holders of GBP as EURGBP has fallen by 1.1% over the last 24 hours.
The FTSE had to compensate for this, and it also fell by 1.1%. All because of a few non-committal hints from the central bankers about what they might do, depending on the data.
Paul added more sections to yesterday's report in the evening, so it now includes Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) and Haynes Publishing (LON:HYNS) along with four other stocks.
Finally, there is a Mello Beckenham on Monday at which Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) will be presenting (in which Paul holds a long position!)
Cheers,
Graham
GYM (LON:GYM)
- Share price: 201.75p (pre-open)
- No. of shares: 128 million
- Market cap: £259 million
Acquisition of 18 gyms from Lifestyle fitness
An interesting boost to growth for this low-cost gym operator, as it buys out 18 sites from a competitor (albeit a competitor which doesn't strictly meet the definition of a low-cost gym).
Gym has been opening 15-20 sites per year organically, so this is a nice doubling of the organic growth rate. The acquisition is expected to be "significantly earnings enhancing by 2019".
Revenue has been growing at a decent clip here: up 19% according to the most recent interims, with H1 PBT increasing 75.5% to £6 million.
I'm impressed with the business model and the prospects, and find myself tempted to dabble in these shares again.
Stocko acknowledges the Quality and the Momentum: two out of three ain't bad!
Purplebricks (LON:PURP)
- Share price: 389.75p (pre-open)
- No. of shares: 272 million
- Market cap: £1,060 million
Another growth story, although not one that I'm a fan of. This real estate agency is one I'd like to short, if I was still in the business of shorting!
It's launching in the US later today, in Los Angeles. The plan is to spread through California and then other target states.
LA is apparently a place of extraordinarily high commission income for realtors. There are both selling agents and buying agents for LA property transactions, raking in the fees,…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
The Gym Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides health and fitness facilities. The Company operates approximately 90 gyms across the United Kingdom that are open around the clock. The Company offers gym memberships. Its subsidiaries include The Gym Group Midco1 Limited, The Gym Group Midco2 Limited, The Gym Group Operations Limited and The Gym Limited. more »
Purplebricks Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the business of estate agency. The Company operates through the division of providing services relating to the sale of properties. The Company uses technology in the process of selling, buying or letting of properties. The Company operates in the United Kingdom. more »
The Character Group plc is a toy company. The Company is engaged in the design, development and international distribution of toys, games and gifts. Its geographical segments include other EU, UK and Far East. It designs and manufactures toys based on television, film and digital characters, and distributes these products in the United Kingdom and overseas. It also distributes finished products in the United Kingdom developed by overseas-based toy producers. Its diverse product range includes products for pre-school, boys, activity and girls. The Company's brands include Peppa Pig, Little Live Pets, Teletubbies, Minecraft, Scooby Doo, Mashems, Fireman Sam and Ben & Holly. Its customer list includes the United Kingdom toy retailers, the United Kingdom independent toy stores and a selection of overseas distributors. It operates approximately two distribution warehouses located near Oldham, Greater Manchester. It primarily distributes products sourced from overseas third parties. more »
4 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Good morning Graham! Good orders from Cyanconnode Holdings (LON:CYAN) this morning and share consolidation but needs another fundraise. Is it finally getting its act together and might it be worth getting in early for the turnaround? Directors are - Been burned on this twice though, personally...
Also, at Character (LON:CCT), the FD has got the sack and price is down though it apparently doesn't affect trading. I know it's a red flag for Paul if a CFO leaves, but what if they've been pushed? Presumably the worst is over now? What do other holders think?
In reply to runthejoules, post #2
Kirin Shah, the joint MD and largest shareholder with a 10% holding has taken back the CFO role he relinquished last year and as the statement says no effect on trading or finances I saw it as an opportunity to increase my position at 480p
I too am a little sceptical of Purplebricks US offering. I was however surprised to see they have 700 listings already, and that's with their launch focus being primarily LA. It was exactly 700 which seems a little co-incidental !