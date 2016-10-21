Small Cap Value Report (16 Jan 2017) - WAND, VLK, REDS, TAX, MBH, SQS, ASHM, OMI
Good morning!
Today there will be one report. I'm (Paul) writing most of it, but Graham is likely to add a couple more sections later this afternoon. We often add more sections in the afternoon & evenings, so it's worth checking the previous day's report to see if there's anything that you've missed. The quickest way to do that is to bookmark the SCVR landing page, then glance down at the tickers, in the blue boxes, to see if any are of interest.
There's been more fun & games with forex over the weekend. I see that sterling briefly dipped below $1.20 first thing. Now that the uncertainty is out of the way over hard Brexit, it wouldn't surprise me to see sterling rally somewhat. Once people have certainty, they can plan accordingly. It's uncertainty that markets dislike the most.
Anyway, we're used to the drill by now. Weak sterling is good for the FTSE100, good for exporters & UK companies with overseas earnings. It's bad for importers. So as long as our portfolios reflect this, then we should be doing well. Also of course all the UK indices are at or near new highs, so everyone should be doing well. How long that will carry on for, who knows? It does all feel a bit toppy to me, but as long as companies are reporting positive trading updates, then I'm happy to run with them.
WANdisco (LON:WAND)
Share price: 269p (up 20% today)
No. shares: 35.1m
Market cap: £94.4m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - this former glamour tech stock has had a rough couple of years. That's because top line growth stalled, and heavy losses made it look as if the writing was on the wall. However, perhaps surprisingly, investors continued to pour money into it, in several fundraisings. Overheads were cut considerably last year.
So, as I mentioned in my last report (Oct 2016), the key to survival is to start generating some decent top line growth. Today's update delivers strong growth. It's the first genuinely positive statement I can remember from this company. Hence why I've dipped my toe in, with a smallish very speculative purchase this morning. If the facts change, I change my mind. Mind you, I can never really be sure with this company what…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
WANdisco plc is engaged in the development and provision of global collaboration software. The Company operates through development and sale of licenses for software and related maintenance segment. It is a provider of data replication technology enabling organizations to meet the challenges of storage, scalability, performance and availability of both data and applications. Its products include Big Data and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM). Its technology enables real-time data access across distributed deployments of the open source tools, Hadoop (for Big Data) and Subversion or Git. Its Non-Stop Hadoop has features, such as elimination of idle back-up hardware; selective replication to keep data within regulated boundaries; cluster zoning to direct data processing to hardware, and multi-data center ingest. In ALM, its Subversion Multisite and Git Multisite products enable software developers to collaborate without data loss or delay. It also offers WANdisco Fusion platform. more »
Vislink PLC is engaged in capturing and delivering live video content. The Company offers products, such as Airborne, which include Transportable Ground Station, HDX-1100, HHT3 and Briefcase Receiver; Amplifiers, which include L3205, L3211 and DPA3; Antennas, which include Helix, Low Profile, Fan Beam, Omni/Hemi, Collinear and Parabolic; Cellular and Internet protocol (IP), which include IPLink and LGR-1000; Encoder/Decoder, such as UltraCoder, UltraDecoder, DVE5100 and IRD5200; Microwave Point to Point, such as MVL-HD2 TX (DVB-T), DXL5000 Series, DXL8000 Series and PTX-PRO; On-boards, such as MDR-Series, HHT3, HDMC and T-Piece Camera; Satcom, such as Mantis, Mantis MSAT Motorized and Mantis MSAT; Receivers, such as PROceiver, L2194 and HHT3; Transmitters, such as HDX-1100 and MTV-HD3 TX Transmitter, and Wireless Camera Systems, such as UltraLite, L1700 and HEROCast. It offers solutions, such as Newsnet, Broadcast and media solutions, and Public safety and surveillance solution. more »
Tax Systems plc, formerly Eco City Vehicles plc, is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in supplying of corporation tax software to the corporate sector and the accounting profession in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company's product Alphatax, which deals with virtually of a company’s corporation tax needs and covers every aspect of corporation tax. The Company's portfolio of products includes Alphatag, Alphatrac and Alphacat. The Company offers a range of services, which include strategic consulting, hosted service, outsourced corporation tax service, inline extensible business reporting language (iXBRL) tagging service, tax reporting solutions, training and support services. The Company's Alphatag converts a word or excel document prepared for the statutory accounts to an iXBRL file. The Company's Alphatrac is workflow software providing a dashboard for status reporting concerning the entire tax compliance process, including across multiple countries. more »
46 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to paraic84, post #10
Gattaca (LON:GATC) was tipped in a couple of places over the last two days. The 24-hour charty people have also come out today saying it has hit an uptrend. No complaints here!
WAND: Peeps need to be very aware that bookings figures can be very deceptive. A company that books a 3 yr contract for $3m earns a $1m per year. A company that books £10m contract over 5 years only earns $2m per year. Given WAND product great care needs to be taken on relating bookings and revenue without sufficient detail.
In reply to TMFMayn, post #25
Judging by his fantasy portfolio it works for him but for us mortals it may not be as profitable. Whether buying WAN meets with his New Year plan to keep away from low-StockRank/speculative stocks is difficult to say. It's all very confusing -- these days the SCVRs read more like SCGRs.
The investment in WAN aside, what other companies was Paul meant to write about today? I looked at the RNS at 7am this morning and was back asleep by 7.05. Nothing of interest whatsoever in terms of small cap GARP and Value shares. Does Paul simply not write a report on such days?
Personally, I'm always interested to read Paul's thoughts even if he discusses and invests in companies I would not touch even if we all joined our bargepoles together!!
All the best, Si
In reply to Paul Scott, post #9
As many UK companies operate in a global supply chain it is increasingly difficult to use currency as a benefit. Small changes work. but larger changes do result in significant price variances that suppliers cannot support. As you say in your write up businesses do not like uncertainty. Which is why more B2B transactions are being written in non UK currencies. Mainly US$. This is particularly true of exporters who sell in $ and need to know that their supply chain will not increase prices within planning periods. I have no idea as to what % change is ongoing but working in electronics and It I have noticed more and more business moving to a US$ contract. Absolutely a pre-Brexit effect but IMHO increasing.
In reply to TMFMayn, post #25
I would have suggested the Small Cap Momentum Report :)
Also, I think there also has to be a certain irony that the stocks that Paul holds/held that are perceived to be value in his portfolio (SpaceAndPeople, Fairpoint, French Connection, etc) are those that have probably held back his performance if anything!
Hi ricky65,
Maybe you should ask him to write some sort of explanation for his views on stocks. Something that includes trading updates, links to previous things he's written, discussion of cash burn, revenue recognition, future outlook followed up with a clear opinion.
Perhaps some sort of daily small cap value report or something? I mean, he owes us that much...
Warmly,
J
In reply to jpsc01, post #30
I run a small import business, we bring in various items from the Far East, and £/$ has obviously been a headache recently. Luckily, quite a few of our largest clients (7 out of our top 10) pay us in $, because over the last 5 years they have wanted to make the relationship more 'lean' and one of the ways for us to give them a better price was for them to take the currency risk and us to take a bit less margin.
Last year (and right now) I'm having quite a few meetings where a buyer asks me to explain why none of their other (domestic) suppliers are putting their prices up, but we are 'putting ours up by over 15%'. It doesn't tend to go down particularly well when I explain that their predecessor in the role wanted to take on the currency risk and actually we're keeping our ($) prices the same this year...
I think generally, buyers have become increasingly greedy/pressured into eating away at margin every year, which leaves them no contingency when events go the wrong way.
Aside from that though, we're actually looking at it fairly positively. Yes, prices will go up, but they haven't gone up much at all for years (lots of our large clients actually paid less (for pre-Brexit orders) in 2016 than 2015, 14 etc). Importantly, everyone knows prices are going up, so it gives us a chance to get a foot back in the door with potential customers where perhaps over the last few years we have struggled against a competitor (who are normally much smaller than us an don't do any hedging). If previously we were dismissed as overpriced etc, at least now everyone is doing a reassessment exercise, which gives us a lot of business potential, everyone still needs to buy the things we sell.
Good update from RhythmOne (LON:RTHM) today and up 9% on the day (used to be called Blinkx until Sheriff Edelman blew the whistle on it,,,, much water under that bridge and the road to redemption)
this is almost a 3 bagger for me so far but reckon it has a way to run yet, I still reckon it makes a good takeover candidate
In reply to ricky65, post #21
ricky65,
I changed my view on WANdisco (LON:WAND) today because the company's fundamentals have changed dramatically for the better. I explained why in the article.
My stance on shares has nothing whatsoever to do with "sentiment". I base my opinions on facts, figures, and outlook. So when those dramatically improve, then my stance on the share will also change.
Hope that clarifies.
Paul.
In reply to JakNife, post #16
The "poorest" in the UK now have amongst the highest living standards of the "poorest" anywhere in the world and at any time in history.
Those who choose to be permanently unemployed will have standards of living considerably above those of working people in many countries in the world and above what the average worker here enjoyed a century ago in our own country.
Looking forward, once we have burnt all the gas that's near to hand and allowed the world population to swell by a billion or 2 more, both food and energy costs will go up substantially. Incidentally, the government is borrowing irresponsibly to pay existing bills, so making it more difficult in the future.
It's not going to get any easier unless people work hard and we haver smart economic policies.
Those policies need to encourage work, investment and our own wealth creation. So you need low taxes and some kind of income gradient to actually reward work & enterprise.
Right now, there is so much taxation & welfare, many of our jobs are filled by incomers, whilst others intend to remain on the dole.
Since we are already running a large balance of trade deficit, the economy seems not to be competitive. Hence devaluations.
Transferring more money to those who are not helping the economy to be competitive is really not going to solve the problem.
In reply to tabhair, post #31
Hi Tabhair,
Also, I think there also has to be a certain irony that the stocks that Paul holds/held that are perceived to be value in his portfolio (SpaceAndPeople, Fairpoint, French Connection, etc) are those that have probably held back his performance if anything!
Exactly! Standard value investing really hasn't worked at all well in the last few years. In most cases, when you search for low PER, high yielding stocks, you usually end up buying something rubbish, which then goes on to disappoint repeatedly. So it wasn't actually "value" at all. It was a business in decline, and the forecasts were too optimistic.
I'm only interested in making money from the market, not rigidly sticking to a strategy that isn't working! Hence why I'm currently putting much more emphasis on growth stocks. As we've seen with Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) and G4M, these have been fantastically profitable investments (both 5-baggers to date). I'm delighted that many readers of this column have enjoyed the big gains from these stocks which I flagged up here.
The trick has been to spot shares which are on track to beat market expectations on growth & earnings. This has led to enormous share price rises - from the double benefit of rapidly rising earnings (above forecasts, repeatedly), and expansion of the PE rating too. A beautiful combination!
When the current bull market tops out, I'll ditch my growth stocks, and move into cash.
Then when the next bear market bottoms out, I'll go value hunting again.
In my view, it's good to be flexible in your approach, if you want to maximise your portfolio returns in various market conditions. Right now, the market is going crazy for decent growth companies, with big potential upside. So that's what I'm focusing on, and it's working rather well! (for now, anyway).
I appreciate that WAND is more speculative than anything else I've gone for, and usually I wouldn't touch a loss-making company. However, as explained in the article, the big increase in bookings, and the big name clients, suggest to me that this could now be a good turnaround. Time will tell! It raised money quite easily last time, so that tells me the Instis buy the story. So it should be able to raise more money fairly easily again in 2017.
I think everyone secretly likes to have a little excitement in their portfolios, and why not, if you pick sensibly?!
Regards, Paul.
Paul,
I am quite bullish on WAND, I bought a decent position when you called it a dog that needs to be put down and the SP dropped below 100p. I believed and still do that their products for big data is head and body above the rest.
TAX, bought in last week in anticipation of better than expected statement but was quite disappointed with the rns. Again I think their products are very good, the fundamentals look compelling to me, low per, high recurring revenue of 90%, customer retainment of 95%, and profit margin of over 50%. Also the business growth fund, the guys behind VCP STY SAT have 10 million quid invested.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #35
Fair enough. I can see the appeal to short term traders (I note the chart breakout). Personally I don't see this succeeding long term. I don't see it turning a profit; its going to take a lot more than a breakeven Q4. WAND has been a serial disappointer for 5 years so I think it's odds on that it will continue to disappoint. Having said that I wish you and all holders good luck!
I looked at Tax Systems (LON:TAX) in August. They make AlphaTax, which seems to be more or less a standard at larger accountancy firms. My wife used to work in one and used AlphaTax daily. She said it's pretty good. Big companies don't use e.g. Sage because you can't trace where a calculation has gone wrong, or deal with more complex situations.
My notes from August show 90% recurring revenue, which tallies with what my wife told me: that they get software updates every year to cope with the latest changes in the UK tax code. I was concerned that revenue growth looked to have stalled over the preceding 3 years, which suggested to me that everyone who was likely to buy it already had. Another yellow flag was: admin staff when from 4 to 7 in 2015, but support and development staff (presumably programmers) and - crucially - sales staff reduced over the prior 3 years. Again, that felt to me like a mature company with not much growth left in it. Like you, Paul, I didn't like the capital structure (debt, warrants and deferred shares).
The only bright spot I could see was the involvement of Gavin Lyons (formerly Accumuli, which was sold to NCC) coming on board. He seems to have a buy-and-build track record, but I noted at the time that his options on 3% didn't feel like much skin in the game.
I don't hold.
In reply to ricky65, post #39
Hi ricky65,
I think WANdisco (LON:WAND) is displaying signs that it might have turned - the chart (which of course measures market sentiment) is looking positive now. The fundamentals (as reported today) are improving considerably (although it's still loss-making & cash-burning).
So personally my approach with this is to take a long position now, and see how things develop. It's in an up-trend now, on improving fundamentals, so I'm going to just run with it now, for the foreseeable future. If the fundamentals and/or the chart break down, then I'll ditch it.
So it could be a short term, or a long term holding, depending on how things develop.
I don't see any significant risk of it going bust now. Whereas people buying sub 100p were just gambling that it would be able to survive, despite appalling fundamentals. I think it's a much more sensible proposition now, for growth investors, not value investors.
Just to emphasise, it's only 2% of my fantasy portfolio, and my real portfolio. So not a conviction buy, more a speculative starting position.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Bonitabeach, post #24
Interesting point.
Perhaps the concern extends to the increased risk of a breakup of the EU as a trading bloc? I expect most would view the EU's value as more than the sum of its parts.
No strong opinion; just thinking aloud.
It always amazes me that people criticise this blog because they think it's the writers prerogative to reason everything they do and say. Imagine spending your own time writing something for nowt day in day out. Beggars belief.
In reply to ds1980, post #43
Hi ds,
Thanks, but I do get paid a modest fee for writing these articles. Mind you, I mainly do it because it's enjoyable, and mentally stimulating. Also because writing down & publishing my thoughts about shares & thus opening them up to public scrutiny, really makes me think a lot harder about everything. Plus the reader comments are invaluable at filling in the gaps, and sometimes making me change my mind.
So it's all good! Even better now I have Graham helping out too, sharing some of the workload & letting me have guilt-free duvet days most Fridays :-)
Regards, Paul.
Re Ashmore I much prefer a relative tiddler Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) , cheaper on many metrics but more importantly growing AUM rapidly 12% in the last quarter http://www.investegate.co.uk/impax-asset-mngmnt--ipx-/rns/aum-update/201701100700087292T/ in an interesting sector ,
Thx for the supplementary commentary
Absolutely but criticising every move just grinds my gears that's all. Needed to get it off my chest. As an aside to this I'm a youngish 'investor'/'gambler'. Never read a book just a few forums. Couldn't tell you what a company does that I Invest in most of the time let alone it's PEG, PE RATIO or its net gearing etc. Not a Danny la rue. never read a rns, annual report or anything else. I'm 9 years or so into my first real investment life (relative pennies to most of you guys I'm sure) but have returned over 9% p.a. To date. I have no rhyme nor reason to shares I buy. I've never sold as the shares will be for the kids if they behave themselves but only when I'm gone. Lucky maybe in a rising market but I think I'm proof that investing doesn't need to be difficult or as complicated as people like to make out. No one knows what'll happen tomorrow so I see little point in guessing. Far better things to do although being out of work i should probably be doing more than watching the racing ( I don't sign on before anyone asks or take benefits )! Keep up the good work.