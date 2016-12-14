Small Cap Value Report (17 Aug) - IDOX, MCON, ALM

Good morning!
Edit: This report is now covering Idox (LON:IDOX), Mincon (LON:MCON) and Allied Minds (LON:ALM).
Best regards,
Graham
Idox (LON:IDOX)
- Share price: 62.375p
- No. of shares: 405.2 million
- Market cap: £253 million
IDOX provides software & related services, mostly to the public sector. I covered it last in December (link).
There hasn't been any share price progress so far this year, and the dividend yield is slim, but it has been a successful holding for long-term investors.
It's attempting to grow organically and via acquisitions. The last IDOX acquisition I covered seemed to be at an aggressive valuation (EV/EBITDA 35x), which brings us to today's.
It's a £5 million deal for "a supplier of electoral back office software and services to UK local authorities".
IDOX already has an elections business unit, so this sounds like a good fit.
The valuation is also far more modest than last time: 4.5x EBITDA on a debt-free and cash-free basis, with senior management staying on for at least two years.
My opinion
I'm getting more comfortable with IDOX as a potential investment.
Public sector clients can be sticky with their software systems - there is a lot of hassle, risk and uncertainty to change, so they can stick around for many more years than might otherwise have been expected.
There does seem to be a good rationale for putting all these public sector services in the same group. At a group level, IDOX should have a very strong understanding of its clients and of each particular service type (e.g. electoral services).
All the metrics are fairly average at the moment but let's keep it on the watchlist:
Mincon (LON:MCON)
- Share price: 98p (+9%)
- No. of shares: 210.5 million
- Market cap: £206 million (€226 million)
I commended this producer of hard rock drilling tools for playing down its success in Q1.
But now the half-year report is out, and the success has continued:
It's an Irish company, hence the €uro reporting style.
Even better, the…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Idox plc is a supplier of specialist information management solutions and services to the public sector and to regulated asset intensive industries around the world. The Company operates through five business segments: Public Sector Software (PSS), Engineering Information Management (EIM), Grants (GRS), Compliance (COMP), and Digital (DIG). PSS segment is an application provider to the United Kingdom local government for core functions relating to land, people and property, such as its planning systems and election management software. The EIM segment delivers engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sector. The GRS segment delivers funding solutions to private and third sector customers. The COMP segment provides compliance solutions to corporate, public and commercial customers, and DIG segment is engaged in delivering digital consultancy services to public, private and third sector customers. more »
Mincon Group Plc is an engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture, sale and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products. The Company distributes precision engineered hard rock drilling tools for a range of industries, including mining, exploration, waterwell, geothermal, construction, horizontal directional drilling, oil-gas and energy. It operates through the business unit that sells drilling equipment, primarily manufactured by its manufacturing sites. It offers five product lines: conventional down the hole (DTH) product; reverse circulation (RC) DTH product; horizontal directional drilling (HDD) product; rotary drilling product, and tungsten carbide product. Its products include DTH hammers, RC hammers, HDD pilot hammer systems, rotary products, DTH drill bits, Drilling Fluids, HDD Pull Reaming Hammer and HDD support equipment. In addition, the Company, through its subsidiary, Marshalls Carbide Ltd, manufactures tungsten carbide powder. more »
Allied Minds PLC (Allied Minds) is an intellectual property (IP) commercialization company. The Company is focused on venture creation within the life science and technology sectors. With extensive access to hundreds of university and federal laboratories across the United States, Allied Minds forms, funds, and operates a portfolio of companies to generate long-term value for its investors and stakeholders. Allied Minds supports its businesses with capital, central management and shared services. more »
11 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Good morning, Graham, (and Paul, if you're listening),
I have returned from holiday to read the column and find that the format has been under discussion.
My take on the blog is that it fills an essential role in my research of the smaller co's on AIM. I would far rather the opinions expressed are arrived at after due thought and consideration. I don't think the blog is of much use to anybody if the content is rushed, not that the opinions might be wrong, but the nuances may be lost, as might the benefit of the readers opinions in the feedback. Your opinions are written with longer term share-holders in mind, so the analysis needs to stay the way it is, with this firmly in mind. Your warnings when disaster or dodgy dealings appear are timely and can be acted on, or not, as the investor feels necessary. Day-traders are not your target market, they have to live on their wits and this often has little to do with considered opinion, more with gut feeling and speed of reaction.
I have much to thank you both for, please keep the quality, never mind the speed...
J.
Hi Graham,
I'd value your opinion about how to value IQE (LON:IQE). As I understand it, they had £133m turnover in 2016 and made £20m pretax so £16m post tax. This is a net margin of 12% of turnover.
When ARM was acquired they got 24.4 times revenue/56.8 times post tax profits but enjoyed a much healthier net margin of 44% of turnover.
If one applied these same multiples to IQE for the fun of it one would get a valuation of between £908m to £3.2bn on 2016 numbers. Now clearly this is a growth stock which means it is harder to value based on historic numbers but what multiples would you apply to reflect their much lower margins than ARM?
(I was long IQE but sold recently, concerned about the sky high SP, the volume of speculative buying and the increase in short positions).
In reply to JASPERTHEDOG, post #1
J, thanks very much for that comment.
And I'm sure Paul is listening, wherever he is!
Cheers
Graham
In reply to Graham N, post #3
I hope Paul's not dead! That comment made it sound as if he is beyond the grave - a spector, forever watching over us
I had a quick look at Mincon (LON:MCON) but the wide spread put me off, 10% is far too much.
Graham, I am looking forward to your thoughts on Marshalls, personally I like it when you guys occasionally comment on bigger caps as I have often thought your small cap comment style would be useful with mid / big caps which often seem to get bland analysis in the mainstream.
(FWIW) I do not own any shares in Idox, but probably should have, because for the last 4 years I must have spent 2 hours a day on their software running our database and liked it from day one and have never had any trouble with it, but somehow managed to ignore what was right in front of me.
Has anyone noticed the very interesting share price movement in Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) ? In particular anyone who has access to the Level 2 order book of the LSE will see there are as I write orders to buy about 300,000 shares at within 2p of the bid price. This is EXTREMELY atypical for this share and to me strongly suggests that someone is either knowledgeable that a bid is about to be launched OR is himself a potential bidder. What do people think?
Thanks for covering Mincon (LON:MCON) Graham and for spotting it in the first place. It's a small part of my portfolio after I did some further research and adds some resources to the mix. The SP perhaps reflects the current growth trajectory but I do like the balance sheet and its niche.
Further to last post, I mean that even since the possible offers emerged recently the order book didn't look anything like this and this suggests something new eg someone has new information.
In reply to fwyburd, post #2
Hey fwyburd, I appreciate the suggestion but don't feel like I have any particular insight into IQE at the moment, sorry! I'm sure one of us will cover it on results day though.
Graham
In reply to Collector, post #6
Hi Collector, cheers for that.
Honestly, I didn't realise the Marshalls mkt cap was quite so big, when I first thought to cover it. So I went for ALM instead.
But yes, I'm interested in some big-caps and I do study them, so I might explore some ways I can cover them too.
Interesting that you like your IDOX software too, every little bit of anecdotal evidence is good to hear!
Thanks very much,
Graham