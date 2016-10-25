Small Cap Value Report (17 July 2017) - CLLN, PTY, DTG

Good morning!
Alongside today's updates, I'm also planning to add a few comments on Dart (LON:DTG), to continue the conversation in Friday's comments thread.
Cheers,
Graham
Carillion (LON:CLLN)
- Share price: 59.65p (+6%)
- No. of shares: 430.3 million
- Market Cap: £257 million
Carillion appoints EY to support Strategic Review
This was at 117p when I covered it a week ago, and near 200p the week before that, so today's 6% bounce is likely to be of little comfort to shareholders.
This building support services group is, as we've discussed, the UK's most shorted stock. 21% of shares outstanding are currently reported short: that's a reduction compared to the last time I checked, implying there has been a decent amount of short covering over the past week.
A large amount of short interest can be a helpful bonus when you go long of a stock, because it means there is a lot of pent-up demand from the shorters who have no choice but to eventually buy it back. In extreme cases, you can get a gigantic short squeeze as what happened with Volkswagen shares in 2008!
Long-term success still depends on being right about the company fundamentals, of course, and in particular on the company in question not going bust or diluting shareholders to oblivion while you are in it.
In the case of Carillion, an equity raise looks like it could be on the cards, although who knows how big it might be?
With unpopular decisions on the cards and on interim CEO in the hot seat, some awkward tasks are being outsourced:
Carillion, the integrated support services group, announces that it has appointed the professional services firm, EY, with immediate effect to support its strategic review with a particular focus upon cost reduction and cash collection.
Working capital and recoveries are also mentioned in a later paragraph as strategies to assist in reducing net borrowing.
CEO comment:
We are moving forward quickly with the actions outlined last week. Alongside our own efforts, EY will provide support across the business and bring an external perspective to our cost reduction and cash collection challenge. My priorities are to reduce the Group's net debt and create a balance sheet that will support Carillion going forward.
My opinion: I completely agree with using…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Parity (LON:PTY) has issued a positive trading update today and I added to my holding on the open.
Over five years ago, the then Chairman tried to turn Parity into a digital media company by buyng Inition and Golden Square. The strategy failed, the chairman left and the CEO, Alan Rommel sold Inition, closed Golden Square, and refocused on recruitment and consultancy. Parity's finances and share price have subsequently improved and this trading update leads me to believe they will continue to do so.
I would welcome others' opinions.
Hi Graham -
ITV (LON:ITV) has today appointed a new CEO Carolyn McCall, currently with easyJet.
ITV's shares are currently near a 12-month bottom @ 175p . So has she got what it takes to move this company out of the current unsatisfactory position?
I am tempted to take a punt and back her. Not sure though about her overall performance at easyJet.
TAP acquisition announced today:
...is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Adinnovation Inc. ("ADI"), a leader in Japan's mobile advertising industry, for up to $5.7m (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is being funded out of Taptica's own cash resources.
Rationale for the Deal
Following the establishment of Taptica's office in Seoul in 2016, and together with an already strong China-based presence, the Acquisition forms part of Taptica's stated strategy to increase its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The management of Taptica anticipates Japan will be the next key growth market for mobile advertising due to its developed mobile networks and strong proliferation of smartphones.
The Acquisition will accelerate the raising of Taptica's brand awareness in Japan and facilitate its regional and global market expansion. The Acquisition follows the two companies working together under a partnership agreement, as announced earlier this year....
...following the closing of the Acquisition, which is expected in August 2017, Taptica expects ADI to contribute more than $5m to the Company's FY 2017 revenues and $0.5m to its adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis. A further announcement will be made in due course once the Acquisition has completed.
In reply to Ramridge, post #2
Ramridge: ITV (LON:ITV) may be a short term bet on what the new CEO will say with the half year figures on July 26th. Is she more likely to talk the prospects up (and set herself some market expectations to live up to) or to want to clear out any lingering problems over the next half year and to start with clean accounts next year? I don't know the accounts or the history, so it's too high risk for me.
In reply to FREng, post #4
re. ITV (LON:ITV)
" The two FTSE 100 companies confirmed on Monday that Dame Carolyn will leave the group towards the end of 2017 and take charge at ITV early next year. "
So she is not going to say or do much on 26/7 .
In reply to Ramridge, post #5
re: ITV (LON:ITV). Thanks. So it's a longer-term bet unless she chooses to influence what the current CEO says on 26/7. I would insist on having sign off on any forward looking statements, in her position.
carillion up 23% must be all the shorters getting out.
In reply to andrea34l, post #3
The Taptica International (LON:TAP) house broker (Finncap) flagged the possibility of more M & A activity and low and behold its happening. This company has a overlooked big data Moat and tremendous growth prospects.
....Digital ad spending continues to grow at over 20% pa powered by even stronger growth in the mobile and social advertising segments….. Beyond the underlying expansion in the mobile advertising industry, further growth drivers are the broad base of blue-chip long-term clients and growing international reach (notably into China/Far East) and M&A opportunities for a cash-rich company in a fragmented market.
If this were a UK based company the PER would be 50% higher! The Stockranks algorithms love it and TAP is currently my biggest single holding. Ian
I imagine the bounce in Carillion (LON:CLLN) is more to do with the HS2 contract announcement than the strategic review:
https://www.investegate.co.uk/carillion-plc--clln-/rns/hs2-contract-award/201707170719302144L/
(No position - not now, not ever).
timarr
Also, interestingly, Carillion (LON:CLLN) won contracts to do with the Northern Expansion of the HS2, should be responsible for the spike this morning?
Edit : timarr beat me to it. Serves me right not refreshing my page before posting :OD
I wonder what would have happened had the HS2 news arrived as the four pieces of bad news did? I also wonder if the decision was taken to come to the aid of the company? It has long been my belief that this government is determined to pump as much money as it dares into infrastructure at the expense of public services.
Is HS2 an inevitability for political reasons? I am aware that there is significant support for it in Birmingham as it represents massive cash flow into a sector of the city in much need, quite apart from the implications for the local labour market and local traders, even in anticipation of work starting. Incidentally, Carillion, a firm based in the West Midlands in any case, is prominently making massive structural alterations to the centre of Birmingham, already subject to major changes
I'm sure London, Birmingham and Manchester are universally for the HS2 because they see nothing but benefits. Being from the West/East Midlands, seeing no benefits from HS2 as there are no stops anywhere near where we live, with nothing but upheaval planned, people forced to sell land at basically cost value, people's houses estimated to drop 15% in value within 1-5 miles of the planned line, you can imagine that around here we are universally against it. Not to sounds drastic, but people (farmers mostly) are going to get violent. Slightly off-topic, but there we go.
In reply to iwright7, post #8
I near-doubled my holding after the last (very positive) trading update, I think they look a good long-term bet. Shame the foreign-base bias is potentially holding back the share price a bit...
hi Graham... if you get a chance can you cast your eye over this morning's Inland Homes LON:INL trading statement. It reads like good news to me... and generally the newsflow has looked good... but the market is largely ignoring it. INL seem to have a growing book of land with planning permission, and their foray into house building is showing promise.
thanks
In reply to FREng, post #1
Hi FREng, I've cast a quick eye over it.
Best wishes
Graham
In reply to timarr, post #9
Cheers tim, edited the report to reflect that.
In reply to FREng, post #1
re £Parity , Inition is not yet sold which I suspect has caused the recent price uncertainty. A reasonable assumption would be that the delay in selling is because of lack of buying interest. That said it is in the BS at 2.3m though in my analysis i'm just expecting 1.5m to be raised with a few exceptional costs this year. Parity (LON:PTY) is in my portfolio.
In reply to thirty fifty twenty, post #17
Re: Parity (LON:PTY). Thanks. The intention to sell was announced on March 23rd and TMV didn't comment on it this morning so I assumed it had gone through. They treated it as discontinued in the finals so if they still have it, what will they need to report in the interims?
In reply to Graham N, post #15
Graham. Thanks for looking at Parity (LON:PTY). The recruitment side seems to be holfing up better than at Hayes, for example, so I think the update is positive. The absence of news on the sale of Inition is a concern, though.
FREng
Re Carillion, it makes sense for the interim CEO to get outsiders in for the review as it strengthens his position in getting rid of people and getting his own ideas started. Otherwise he's an interim with a short life and little power. He will feed in anything he knows already that doesn't come out during the review.