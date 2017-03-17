Small Cap Value Report (17 Mar 2017) - GYM, STHR

GYM (LON:GYM)
Share price: 173p (-6.5%)
No. shares: 128.2m
Market cap: £222m
(I have a long position in GYM.)
It was helpfully pointed out in the comments last night (by rhomboid1) that two private equity backers of The Gym intended to sell down the rest of their stakes.
It's a large placing for 30.5% of the company and has now been completed at 175p, about a 5% discount to yesterday's closing price.
Unsurprisingly, the share price has dropped today to around (just below) the placing price.
One of the technical hazards when investing in recent IPOs is that an overhang of stock can continue for some time.
Of course, if you think the shares are good value, this can be the basis of your opportunity to keep buying.
The problem is that insiders and private equity backers tend to know the most about the companies they are selling to the public markets, and so it's difficult for public market investors to come off on the right side of the deal.
Anyway, I think the overhang has been cleared now as far as The Gym is concerned.
Though I personally run a very concentrated portfolio when it comes to my biggest holdings, I am very cautious with growth stocks and recent IPOs. So The Gym currently represents only about 1% of my portfolio. But as time passes and as the investment thesis develops, I hope it will prove worthy of adding to.
SThree (LON:STHR)
Share price: 307.5p (-2.5%)
No. shares: 129.6m
Market cap: £399m
SThree reports a flat performance in Q1 at constant currencies, or up 12% in GBP terms.
This is a global STEM recruitment group with its heaviest weighting in Continental Europe (nearly half of gross profits).
I last reported on it in January, at the results for the year to November 2016. Those results showed gross profit increasing by just 2% against 2015.
The lack of overall growth makes it fairly uninteresting in some ways, but I think it's still pretty easy to defend investing here.
The international/sector diversification it enjoys means that it's flexible to allocate resources where there are the best opportunities, making it less risky than some other players in the recruitment sector.
This helps to explain why it current enjoys a 14x PE ratio (versus the likes of
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
The Gym Group plc, formerly The Gym Group Holdings Limited, provides health and fitness facilities. The Company offers gym memberships across the United Kingdom. The Company's gym is equipped with over 170 equipment stations on an average. It offers memberships online. The Company operates over 70 gyms across the United Kingdom that are open around the clock. The Company has gyms located in residential schemes, mixed leisure developments and office buildings. Its subsidiaries include The Gym Group Midco1 Limited, The Gym Group Midco2 Limited, The Gym Group Operations Limited and The Gym Limited. more »
SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy. The Company's segments include the United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I), Continental Europe, the USA, and Asia Pacific & Middle East (APAC & ME). The Company's recruitment brands include Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley and Real Staffing. The Company's other brands include Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International and Orgtel. The Company delivers contract, permanent, projects, retained and executive search recruitment solutions. Its support and mobility services offer contracting, relocation and relevant visa support. It provides resources to support its brands with contractor services. more »
2 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Graham
Just wondered why the Stockopedia Quality rating has jumped from 54 in your report on 12 Jan 17 to 87 now?
Seems a lot to me. Many thanks.
Roly
In a former life I had some involvement in the Bridges Ventures private equity fund which has now disposed of its holding in GYM (LON:GYM), so I can shed a bit of light on their motivations for selling.
The fund started life in 2006 and the intention was always to last for around 10-11 years. As such it has been in wind down mode for some time now with the intention being to have wound down completely by mid 2017. This is in line with the timing of yesterday's disposal so I don't think they have concerns for the future prospects of the business, or at least if they do this is not their primary motivation for selling.
As it turns out, they've sold their final holding at a lower price than they could have realised if they had sold out entirely at the IPO, but they will have multiplied their original investment something like 6-fold so fair play to them.