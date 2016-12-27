Small Cap Value Report (18 Apr 2017) - BEG, ASHM, DIS, UK Election
UPDATE: The FTSE is lower by 2% and the pound is up 1.4% against the dollar, after Theresa May called a snap general election for 8 June.
So in the short-term, we can look forward to a lot more uncertainty and plenty of hand-wringing over the immediate effects this will have on business confidence and of course on the consumer.
Looking to the slightly longer-term, however, it should result in an increased majority for the Conservatives. With potentially a 200-seat lead, and with no election due until long after Brexit negotiations should have completed, perhaps we'll get a little bit more macro-political stability than we expected (which is not saying much, of course).
I try to focus much more on the prospects for individual companies than I do on the economy as a whole, but I would certainly welcome GBP strength and the knock-on effect this would have on British retailers and importers. The forthcoming election should clear a path forward for a new government to settle the terms of Brexit and deliver the certainty which the currency markets crave.
Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG)
Share price: 48.5p (-3%)
No. shares: 106.7m
Market cap: £52m
The long-standing threat that insolvencies might return to normal rates sounds closer than ever, according to the headline from this latest quarterly alert
Apparently, the level of "significant" financial distress is up by 26% on average, when one looks at what Begbies describes as "key supply industries" - namely, Industrial Transportation & Logistics, Wholesale, and Food & Beverage Manufacturing.
However, that does sound like a fairly limited set of industries, compared to the size of the business sector as whole.
It's true that the impact of the new National Living Wage hasn't been measured yet, and that there is some considerable uncertainty over these industries' future access to European labour.
But I don't think this report will be enough to sway too many minds on the subject of future insolvency rates. For me, I continue to suspect that it's primarily a question of interest rates and bank policies.
Ashmore (LON:ASHM)
Share price:…
"It's a quiet start to the week following the long weekend"
That's what I thought until Mrs. May called a General Election!
In reply to JohnEustace, post #1
Looks like we're going to be in for a few volatile weeks of trading until the election day!
Good thing I haven't used up my isa allowance yet and have some dry powder to deploy for opportunities in he coming weeks.
I'm deeply suspicious that we'll wind up with higher taxes short-term ! [ -:
I looked at Distil (LON:DIS) when it was 1.5p and thought investors were over-valuing the prospects. It's offering didn't look that exciting to me! Damn!
On a different note I see IQE (LON:IQE) is down quite a lot today which is looking like a buying opportunity to me. I can't see any news out so I am assuming it's just profit-taking, but if anyone is aware of anything do shout!
Cable is the one to watch: fairly big move in GBP today on election result. It has been quietly rallying for a few weeks with a several failed attempts on the BREXIT trendline in place since end of June 2016. As of today that trendline now looks broken and GPB/USD is above its 200MA for the first time since the referendum. If this is a new trend then there will be some unwinding in correlated equities and dollar earning plays: mining is leading the way on that one today.
Should be some great trading ahead
"Sell in May" might now be "sell on May" ;P
Hi Graham,
"RedLeg Spiced Rum and Blackwoods Vintage Dry Gin will be listed in another national supermarket chain from May 2017, while Q4 revenues were up by 23% (volumes by 25%) (this growth boosted by the late Easter promotional period)."
My reading of the trading statement is actually the opposite. ie. This year there was no Easter in Jan-Mar, whereas the 2016 figures where boosted by such period. What effect the Easter period figures have though on spirits sales probably depends on people's taste for gin and chocolate or spiced rum and hot cross bun....
Overall though, I think revenue forecasts are erring on the conservative side. Also, there is the added potential of a larger distributor purchasing the brands and using their network to add significant value. The takeout alone of RedLeg for example, could be a multiple of today's share price.
(NB Obvious current owner's bias in this comment)
Graham,
Distil (LON:DIS)
"The RNS helpfully provides a link to the company website where there is a commissioned research note from January - this estimates breakeven in FY 2017 adjusted PBT, rising to £0.1 million in FY 2018 and £0.3 million in FY 2019."
£0.3M is a P/E of 50 in three years time? That appears steamy to me and as by a paid analyst these are presumably the company's figures tinged with optimism.
Dave
PE is the most stupid metric of measuring growth companies. If you had relied on PE, you would have missed FEVR BOO KWS G4M SPE PRSM, and recently DIS and in particular the young company WEY that produced a superb set of results today.
Btw, the value of DIS is not in how much money it makes now but on how much value will one put in Redleg and other brands. One could argue that the value of Redleg could be more than the current mcap.
Dyor, no advice is intended.