Small Cap Value Report (2 Feb 2017) - GATC, FCCN, OTB
Good morning!
I've got a half-written section on 32Red (LON:TTR) to finish off from yesterday, so will update that later. I've been ill this week, so it's all been a bit of a struggle.
Probably the most frequently asked question posed to me is this: "Why do Gattaca shares keep going down?"
There's a trading update this morning, so we might be about to find out.
Gattaca (LON:GATC)
Share price: 290p (up 0.3% today)
No. shares: 31.2m
Market cap: £90.5m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - for the 6 months to 31 Jan 2017.
Gattaca is a staffing group, specialising in engineering & technology sectors. It was formerly known as MatchTech, and it bought Networkers International (formerly a separately listed company), and the combined group now trade under the Gattaca umbrella.
This looks fine to me, with the key bits saying;
The Group delivered solid results during a period of some instability in the UK, following the EU referendum on 23 June 2016.... the Board has confidence that profit for the full year will be in line with its previous expectations.
It throws me off balance when trading updates include the word "previous" expectations. What previous expectations? What has changed since? When was previous? 3, 6, 9 m or 12 months ago? Further back than that? It's too vague.
What this announcement should have said is that trading is in line with market expectations, which the company believes to be PBT of £x, and adjusted EPS of y. I do wish that we could have some consistency and clarity in trading updates.
Some data is given for NFI (net fee income), which was down -2% in H1, or -5% in constant currency. Not great, but that appears to have been what was expected.
Broker note - Equity Development (commissioned research) has put out an updated note this morning. I like the Gattaca notes, written by Paul Hill. His notes are always worth a good look, as they often contain much useful background. In the case of Gattaca notes, he also covers various other companies in the sector. Harvey Nash & Gattaca stand out as the cheap ones. Although personally I've never been drawn to Harvey Nash in the past, maybe I should have a fresh look at it?
Revised forecasts today from ED, for Gattaca show…
I've constantly wavered on On The Beach (LON:OTB). In my view it fails a test of having ambitious enough growth plans to drive a crazy rating. It seemingly plans to enter one new small market a year and doesn't show the scale of ambition of say Purplebricks (LON:PURP) MySale (LON:MYSL) Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) etc. However, I wonder whether I am being a bit harsh. Also the risk is that if it did announce it was entering a number of larger markets then I would potentially miss out on an immediate rise in the share price. I'd welcome others views as I fear I might be being too cautious!
Ah some further news on French Connection (LON:FCCN):
"It is thought likely Mr Ashley has taken the position in connection with Sports Direct's fashion business Flannels, which is run by former group chief executive Dave Forsey.
French Connection is controlled by founder and chief executive Stephen Marks, 70, who is the largest shareholder in the business, owning 42pc.
Mr Ashley is the second retail veteran to take a stake in French Connection as Dunelm founder Will Adderley also owns a 8pc stake through his private investment vehicle."
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/02/02/mike-ashleys-sports-direct-revealed-mystery-owner-behind-11pc/
In reply to FoolishBen, post #8
Thanks very much for your comments FoolishBen and JamesrWilson1989. It is very useful to hear from people who actually work in the recruitment industry and I think what you say is reassuring to holders of Gattaca (such as me). I would agree that the fact that Gattaca deals mainly with skilled individuals rather than the average "temp" must surely require a level of expertise that is not incorporated into some online based businesses so this should help maintain Gattaca's competitive position. My impression is that the medium term prospects for the industries served by Gattaca are actually quite promising taking account of the major infrastructure projects planned in the UK but I must admit I do share Paul's frustration about the apparent disconnect between Gattaca's share price and its performance/prospects. I think the CEO, Brian Wilkinson probably feels the same as when commenting on the share price fall after the (decent) full year results were announced in 2016 he said he has "stopped being surpised by it". Let's hope the maket takes a more generous view of the company in the future and we are not surprised by anything unexpected.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #9
Many thanks for clearing that up,Paul.Not entirely happy with the idea of them making further acquisitions while they already have debt,though.Perhaps I'm too conservative.
Hi Paul,
Thanks for the article. MartinCo (LSE: MCO) issued a positive trading statement today. It's trading in line with expectations but has shown resilience in the lettings market despite Brexit uncertainty and the government's decision to ban letting admin fees. The stock is up 9.1% today.
In September 2016 they acquired EweMove, an online estate agency platform which, suggests they are recognising the need to move online and compete with the likes of PurpleBricks. They also have a low cost franchise model which they are rolling out across the country. Balance sheet looks solid too with a nice dividend!
If you have time, would you mind writing a small report on the company?
Cheers,
Ben
In reply to paraic84, post #14
I don't know how realistic it would be for On The Beach (LON:OTB) to have growth plans to enter a number of larger markets in the immediate future. Possibly but maybe better not to be too ambitious all at once? You don't need it to get to a 'crazy' rating to make a lot of money in it. I'm very happy holding as the business has great economics (low costs and makes loads of cash), is winning market share in the UK market and looks to be very cheap given its projected growth.
In reply to FoolishBen, post #8
Thanks Ben for your not-so-foolish insight into the recruitment industry. For bod investors like myself it is really useful to hear from guys that work in the industry and hear their opinions. As such, I will hold my shares for now and hope that the market takes a similar view to yourself!
I share a general optimism about GATC and have always assumed in this rather attention deficit world that "previous expectation(s)" only ever referred to the most recent one!
A holder of OTB, very happy with update as expected.
Points of note, Q1 (Oct-Dec) slow as low cost carriers delayed launch of seats and hotels holding back availability until later in season. January however, which is a strong month with everyone starting to look forward to holidays in the summer following Christmas, is well ahead.
Metric used revenues after marketing costs +20% YoY, with online search marketing costs down. As this is a large cost for OTB this is very positive.
Looking for a strong performance this year, despite some start up costs in Norway, and a strong beat on market expecations as they continue to take market share.
Btw I've booked my holiday with them this year.
Hello Paul. I appreciate it is only a couple of weeks since your last post regarding Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) but I wondered if you had any comments regarding the quite large slide in share prices since their 17th Jan trading update which, after all, wasn't all that bad! Many thanks.
Oh, and yes, I do have a vested interest having purchased some about a week prior, patiently waiting for a not-too horrific spread to do so. Trying to ascertain whether to increase my holding at a "bargain" (something I wouldn't ordinarily do) or just to keep as-is and see what happens. So any thoughts and comments welcomed for this relative newbie!
If a retail specialist like Paul thinks FCCN is worth multiples of its current valuation then why wouldn't a retail specialist like Mike Ashley, who I have always thought is a lot smarter than people give him credit for, is driven and typicaliy for an entrepreneur, brave..
Most of FCCN will sit nicely in SPD's 'premium lifestyle brands' and i think there are multiple ways Mike Ashley could wring cash out of a takeover.
i.e. SPD online business is effective but they have the wrong product / client base (cheap sports gear) for this to go far but with fashion, sky's the limit.
I may be wrong but think FCCN could finally be in play, with so many people holding large positions that could be open to a deal, and have put money where my mouth is this morning.
The many multiples may not be there with the players involved but maybe 2x.
FCCN is pocket money price to SPD if they consider it a strategic fit for Flannels, republic, fabric or hot tuna etc.
In reply to paraic84, post #14
On The Beach (LON:OTB) talk about 3 years (i.e. not before January 2018) before their Swedish operations start to deliver positive returns, mostly due to large marketing costs required to establish a presence. If this is characteristic of every territory (and there is no reason to assume it isn't), then I'm happy enough with a gradual international rollout so they don't overextend themselves.
From the directorspeak I think it is unlikely they are suddenly going to start expanding into multiple territories.
I generally agree with the general sentiment that Gattaca (LON:GATC) just seems to cheap. However, it is worth noting that the acquisition it is making today is at a similarly "cheap" valuation, namely 5x EBITA. While we cannot know rhe reasons why the selling shareholders agreed to sell (I note the CEO and shareholder Richard Lawrance is staying on) or what other offers there might have been, at least the price at 5x EBITA was not a stumbling block.
'When Mike Ashley meets Stephan Marks'
The more I think about it the funnier it gets what chance they get on like a house on fire,
they both built retail empires from nothing they both use strong language so will not be
offended by that, both have run ins with the city. In age one could be the others father.
SPD has been under pressure to improve its governance for years what chance of a new NED role at SPD,
for old Stephan Marks to massage his ego, stranger things have happened.
i would be grateful if you can comment on the takeover of Netplay for 9p which is sheer robbery- do you know why?
In reply to AlanJenkins2, post #17
Not entirely happy with the idea of them making further acquisitions while they already have debt,though.Perhaps I'm too conservative.
Me neither Alan. I'll be honest I dumped half my £GATC holding that was in my main trading account and left the rest to rot in the "deep value" (that's "deep" as in deeply concerned it's a value trap and I could end up knee deep in merde :)) corner of my SIPP.
Of course, the original reason for the debt was the purchase of Networkers which, let's face it, has not been a great success and has seen the share price fall from £5 to £3. No wonder they felt the need to re-brand the company! The results since have been nothing to write home about with no growth and now we get another acquisition and a bit more debt. It seems to me like a company running very hard to stand still with no organic growth in what has been an otherwise decent job market for the past few years.
Also, I don't really like people businesses and I can't help feeling there maybe an underlying problem here - have all the Networkers team dumped stock into the market, left the company and taken their clients with them?
All the best, Si
In reply to paraic84, post #14
I am also OTF (On The Fence) about On The Beach (LON:OTB) . It carries too high a risk of Brexit turmoil for me to fully commit to it.
Possibly as Sterling depreciates, inflation goes up, less people holiday abroad, revenues stall, SP drops.
Of course it could alternatively be a way that cost concious people can get a holiday even in the situation of higher inflation because it can compete better than high street players. And so it grows and prospers.
Still can't decide so still haven't bought.
With regards to FCCN, the position of the business is unique. At headline level the Share price and Market cap (£39m after the rise in the last two days) reflect a business which lost £3.5m last year and has made losses in the last four years, but with £7.7m of cash at the last count, albeit this is dwindling as the losses erode it.
The real frustration, as Paul alludes to, is that underneath the headline number there is a business of huge potential value. With a shared overhead of £8.5m, they have Licensing and Wholesale which contribute £20m but a retail arm which loses £15m.
The retail business has 138 stores, so the average contribution per store is a loss of over £100k a store. One would assume that 80% plus of the stores are loss making and only a small number (plus Internet) making any sort of contribution to the Central Overhead. The average remaining lease length is 4 years, and a simple arithmetic assumption from this is that 15-20 will expire each year. In addition to expiries, they will have stores where it is possible to dispose with a positive Premium (eg the recent Regent St disposal) and others where the reverse premium would still make sense given the loss the store may be making.
Over 3-4 years with an aggressive retail disposal plan, one could envisage a business of different shape..with Wholesale/Licensing contributing c£20m, a much reduced store estate which at least washes its face, Internet £1m-£2m and a much reduced Overhead for the reduced scale business of (say) £5m. That business would potentially be making PBT of £16m - £17m and in theory be worth 4-5 times its current market cap.
It is an obvious plan, and FCCN are moving slowly towards it, but at nowhere near the pace they should be, given the cash burn. They seem to dispose around 10 stores a year, and then add a few new ones in. I suspect that Marks is the blocker, FCCN feeling like "his baby" and perhaps being reluctant to dispose of enough stores fast enough
Significant value here, underneath the headline numbers.
Hope you get better soon, Paul. I hope you do manage a 32Red (LON:TTR) review - the market has gradually responded positively to yesterday's update and volumes are well up.
Any views on the Netplay offer at 9p as a shareholder I am disgusted it's recommended by the board