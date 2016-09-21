Small Cap Value Report (20 Jan 2017) - BJU, CCT, CBG, BON
Happy Friday,
Today I'm looking at Brainjuicer (LON:BJU), Character (LON:CCT) and Close Brothers (LON:CBG).
Paul, who is on his day off but can't stay away, will be covering MySale (LON:MYSL) and Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON).
Paul also made a couple of late updates to yesterday's report.
That report now includes all of ST Ives (LON:SIV), Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE), Portmeirion (LON:PMP), Mission Marketing (LON:TMMG).
Best regards
Graham
Brainjuicer (LON:BJU)
Share price: 675p (+13%)
No. shares: 12.2m
Market cap: £82m
It feels like just the other day that I last covered a trading update from Brainjuicer. Indeed, I covered it in the Dec 9 report; the shares rallied 7% that day when the company announced that results would be "above current market forecasts".
Amazingly, the shares are up by a further 27% since then.
But this is a "juicy" statement:
For the 12
month period, Gross Profit, our main top line indicator, increased by
some 27% to approximately £25.6m, driven primarily by continued strong
progress by our US business and an encouraging recovery in Continental
Europe.
Besides improving fundamentals, the share price rise also reflects an effective short-GBP position:
Excluding the impact of exchange rate movements the increase in Gross Profit was some 15%.
For me, the best thing about this update is the success in the Ad Test/Brand Tracking services. As I've pointed out before, and as the company reiterates today, these are "comparatively high margin and scalable quantitative services". Well, their contribution rose by 80%, to make up 39% of the company's total gross profit.
Back in September, I thought we were in store for a pre-tax profit here of c. £5.5 million, which I revised to c. £6 million in December. Today it announces that it is going to achieve c. £6.2 million.
In December, I forecast that cash at year-end would be "possibly in excess of…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Good morning Graham, first i would just like to add that i think you and Paul do a superb job covering the small/medium caps and any other news of interest so much so that it has become a part of my daily ritual checking in. And has been so for the last 3 years so thumbs up from me. Also i rarely ask for a share that intrests me to be covered as im more then happy to DMOR however i would very much like to hear your (or other readers) take on SYNT Synthomer. Market cap around 1.4B so not a small cap and i understand if you do not want to cover it here. The company dropped a cracking statement this morning stating a 'significantly ahead' ptp beat of £120M. Market consensus was for around 98M so this looks quite good to me.
I have never traded SYNT as i always prefered ELM (similar company) but i have had it on a watchlist for years and today it makes a new high.
Kind regards
Damien.
In reply to Damien84, post #1
Hi Damien,
Many thanks for the kind words, I'm glad you enjoy these reports!
Honestly, I haven't looked at SYNT before, so I'd be afraid to make a comment which would destroy value rather than add value.
But thanks for bringing it to me attention - I can put it on the list of stocks which I will need to study at some point (unfortunately, this list is rather long, but everything gets covered eventually).
Maybe someone else can offer thoughts here.
Regards
Graham
Character (LON:CCT) I'm really not surprised, 2 directors were selling in December. I would be more confident if the directors were buying.
I have held CCT since they were 55p through good and bad. Not one that I plan on selling. As I was waiting in traffic this morning I just started to wonder if they might make a juicy morsel for a US based predator. Probably not
Hi Paul and Graham. No worries if you have't got the time but I'd be grateful if you could have a look at software small cap Elecosoft (LON:ELCO). The trading statement mentioned pre-tax profit to be 'significantly' ahead of expectation. It's up 23% as I write. Thanks
Hi Paul
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON)
"... and I generally worry about the survival prospects for retailers who have not managed to crack selling online as well as in physical stores"
The detail in today's retail sales data for December (https://www.ons.gov.uk/businessindustryandtrade/retailindustry/bulletins/retailsales/dec2016) adds still more weight to this view and your previous commentary about the plight of the high-street. Small retailers of Textile, clothing and footwear stores had a 13.9% fall, whereas online for the same segment had a 13.9% increase.
Anyone got any ideas why Victoria (LON:VCP) is up today?
Joe
In reply to Herbie47 re Character.....is it also significant that in their RNS dated 1 December they stated "current trading is commensurate with the company achieving the Board's profit expectation"?..... no mention of the lower sales in the four months to December referred to today. Might this have lowered the share price prior to them selling their shares?
I held Character but sold this morning aggrieved.
In reply to Damien (post 1) re Synthomer, I was pleased with the update, some 23% over consensus forecast. The outlook for 2107 is moderately optimistic.
If after tax profit is about £100mn, and anout 340 mn shares in issue, the eps comes out around 30, giving a historic P/E of 14. There is a fair amout of debt plus a significant pensions deficit, so maybe fairly valued? However I am happy to hold as the company has tended to under promise and over achieve, and may buy more on a dip.
Richard
I was recently checking Purplebricks terms for post payment of fees (trying to figure out how they ensure payment) & apparently the fee is owed to Close Brothers. So I suppose Purplebricks offload that risk ?
In reply to jonesjeff, post #10
Yea, invoice factoring is a large part of the Close Brothers business.
They are in fact a bank, but a merchant bank rather than a high street retail one.
Graham,
It is vital to cover Financials because of Brexit.
(Employment, Euro-clear, Volumes, US firms using London as base, Property firms letting office space to them.)
Paul looks at it now and again anyway; e.g. CNKS, PMR
Hopefully this post will find echoes.
Despite 'Big Bang' (1986), there is still too much 'landed gentry' mentality among the 'chaps' in the City to my mind, especially when it comes to sharing information.
Technological platforms in North America are more more friendly to the P.I. through limit order duration (30-60 days) and commission rates (no stamp duty).
Nevertheless London is better placed in the time zone and closer to Europe and the Middle East. There is also a vast pool of talent.
So what happens politically over the next few years will have a huge effect on the performance of the sector. Any imput from someone who feels familiar with the sector can only benefit Stockopedia subscribers.
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #6
I agree with the general view that online sales growth is very important to share values both in terms of bottom line earnings and especially the p/e multiplier (i.e. No online growth story equates to a low market rating). However, I wonder for Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) if there may be a case for suggesting that their target customer demographic (ladies of a certain age with an eye for value) might be less susceptible to online offerings both in terms of having less access and less interest in online goods preferring to see and feel goods before buying and maybe enjoying the high street shopping experience with friends to a quick snatch via a phone app. My gut feel is based on the mere observation of my teenage daughters' predilection for Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) online compared to my elders sisters' enjoyment of a good Saturday afternoon high street rummage.
Best,
Gus.
In reply to Michael Billingham, post #8
Re: Character (CCT)
The best sales for a toy company should be the months leading up to Christmas. So why are sales down on last year? The RNS gives no explanation unless they have put up prices to cover import costs and suffered as a result. I almost sold after the December RNS but gave them the benefit of the doubt. This is one of the behavioural quirks that Ed Croft talks about. I assess shares I own more favourably than shares I don't own. Having made the decision to buy I find it difficult to change my mind. I need to keep reminding myself of Paul's motto - when the facts change, I change my mind.
I sold this morning. There are enough really good investments out there. No need to hold on in the hope that my optimism becomes justified.
In reply to aflash, post #12
Great comment, aflash, I'll do my best!