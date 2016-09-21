Small Cap Value Report (20 Jan 2017) - BJU, CCT, CBG, BON





Happy Friday,

Today I'm looking at Brainjuicer (LON:BJU), Character (LON:CCT) and Close Brothers (LON:CBG).

Paul, who is on his day off but can't stay away, will be covering MySale (LON:MYSL) and Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON).

Paul also made a couple of late updates to yesterday's report.

That report now includes all of ST Ives (LON:SIV), Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE), Portmeirion (LON:PMP), Mission Marketing (LON:TMMG).



Brainjuicer (LON:BJU)

Share price: 675p (+13%)

No. shares: 12.2m

Market cap: £82m



Trading Update



It feels like just the other day that I last covered a trading update from Brainjuicer. Indeed, I covered it in the Dec 9 report; the shares rallied 7% that day when the company announced that results would be "above current market forecasts".

Amazingly, the shares are up by a further 27% since then.

But this is a "juicy" statement:

For the 12 month period, Gross Profit, our main top line indicator, increased by some 27% to approximately £25.6m, driven primarily by continued strong progress by our US business and an encouraging recovery in Continental Europe.



Besides improving fundamentals, the share price rise also reflects an effective short-GBP position:



Excluding the impact of exchange rate movements the increase in Gross Profit was some 15%.

For me, the best thing about this update is the success in the Ad Test/Brand Tracking services. As I've pointed out before, and as the company reiterates today, these are "comparatively high margin and scalable quantitative services". Well, their contribution rose by 80%, to make up 39% of the company's total gross profit.



Back in September, I thought we were in store for a pre-tax profit here of c. £5.5 million, which I revised to c. £6 million in December. Today it announces that it is going to achieve c. £6.2 million.



In December, I forecast that cash at year-end would be "possibly in excess of…