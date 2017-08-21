Small Cap Value Report (21 Aug) - DX., HEAD, SPSY

Morning folks,
I'm planning to look at Headlam (LON:HEAD), Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) and DX (Group) (LON:DX.) today.
Graham
DX (Group) (LON:DX.)
- Share price: 8.65p (-9%)
- No. of shares: 200.5 million
- Market cap: £17 million
Resumption of trading in DX Shares
Lots of drama on the open here as this logistics/parcel distribution outfit finally returned to trading.
The shares had been suspended since March, leaving shareholders to chew over dribs and drabs of news from the company as it negotiated the terms of a potential reverse takeover with John Menzies.
In a July trading update, covered here, trading was reportedly in line with expectations, and the bank was supportive of the £19 million net debt position. The CEO and the CFO simultaneously stepped down from their positions after presiding over huge percentage declines in the share price.
That brings us up to last week, when the John Menzies deal fell through (link) over a failure to agree terms, leaving DX to work on its business transformation alone:
This approach has the support of both DX's major shareholder and its bankers, with discussions on new financing options for DX already underway.
The "major shareholder" in this case is Gatemore, who were previously shareholder activists in French Connection (LON:FCCN) (looks like they've sold up and moved on from that now).
"New financing options": does this mean an equity raise? Maybe the bank is supportive in the short-term, but needs DX to raise more capital for it to remain supportive? That's pure speculation on my part, but is how I'd interpret that paragraph.
With the takeover not happening, the shares are back trading. They plunged >30% on the open but are only c. 10% lower now.
Full-year results "will include the aborted costs of the Transaction and certain other expected non-recurring exceptional items, principally a non-cash goodwill impairment".
Lots of red ink then. More losses on the way.
I probably shouldn't spend any more time on this, because in my opinion this is uninvestable, and is only worth gambling money at this stage.
If you are Gatemore, you can at least get high-quality information from the Board and can…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
DX (Group) plc is engaged in the provision of parcels, mail and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company's segments include parcels and freight, mail and packets, and logistics. The parcels and freight segment offers services, such as DX 1-Man, engaged in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight items; DX Courier, which provides next day parcel services, and DX 2-Man, which offers a business to consumer home delivery solution for heavier and bulkier items. The mail and packets segment comprises services DX Exchange, a business to business (B2B) mail service providing its customers with collection and delivery times; DX Secure, which provides security, and DX Mail, a mail service offering downstream access for smaller volume users. The logistics segment includes the provision of customer-liveried vehicles and uniformed personnel, such as fleet management solutions and integration with customer's business operations. more »
Headlam Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the marketing, supply and distribution of a range of floorcovering products. The Company's operations are focused on providing customers, principally independent floorcovering retailers and contractors, with a range of floorcovering products supported by a next day delivery service. The Company operates through 56 operating segments in the United Kingdom and five operating segments in Continental Europe. Each operating segment is a trading operation aligned to the sales, marketing, supply and distribution of floorcovering products. The Company's activities and facilities are located throughout the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Its business in France operates from approximately two distribution centers and over 20 service centers, and the businesses in Switzerland and the Netherlands each operate from a single distribution center. more »
Spectra Systems Corporation provides technology-based security solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Authentication Systems Group, which captures the hardware, software and materials related to banknote, tax stamp and other high value goods; Secure Software Transactions Group, which provides an internal control system (ICS) software offering to the lottery and gaming industries, and Banknote Cleaning Group, which captures the technology related to cleaning soiled banknotes. ICS provides tools for fraud detection, money laundering, match fixing and statistical analysis. The Company develops and sells integrated optical systems across a spectrum of markets, including currency manufacturing and cleaning, branded products, industrial logistics and other highly sensitive documents. The Company's solutions include engineered materials, sensors and quality control equipment. The Company's materials are available in several forms, including particles, threads, inks and coatings. more »
18 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Graham
When you look at Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) please also consider the "restricted" version of the same stock Spectra Systems (LON:SPSC) . Same dividend, it seems. Lower price. Dreadful spread ...
Solid results from Headlam. A well managed business, albeit cyclical. Will be interested in your views Graham.
Graham: here's an explanation of the two share classes that I found on ADVFN
Spectra Systems Corporation has two lines of Common Shares which trade on AIM, Restricted (SPSC) and Unrestricted (SPSY), and the aggregate market capitalisation of the Company is Â£9.89 million. these shares are now common stock available to trade. Only 691k left so another part of the tidy up will soon be completed.It has no bearing on the m'cap of SPSY as far as i'm aware. Here's an old piece of news.
Shares Not in Public Hands In the terms of the AIM Rules published February 2010 and insofar as it is aware, at 10 December 2013, 12.69% of the Companyâ€™s AIM securities were not in public hands. Restrictions on Transfer of AIM Securities 4,640,894 Ordinary Shares (AIM:SPSC) trade with the following restriction: The newly issued common shares, $.01 par value per share, of the Company ("Common Shares") which were issued pursuant to an exemption from registration under Regulation S promulgated under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act") and certain previously issued Common Shares which were issued pursuant to an alternative exemption from registration promulgated under the US Securities Act are restricted securities as defined in Rule 144 of the US Securities Act and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred except pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The remaining 40,610,476 Ordinary Shares (AIM:SPSY) trade without transfer restrictions.
If you can make sense of that, I'd be grateful. It appears that the "restriction" doesn't interfere with free trading of Spectra Systems (LON:SPSC) on Aim, but makes the SPSC price lower and the yield a couple of percent higher than SPSY.
I still own a few DX [groan].All that I will say is that it would be nice if Stocko could get their information feed working on this one,given that I have paid my sub.
I would be interested in any views on Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV). They are a video game developer and publisher that is up 15% today on an RNS announcement of a new game based on Jurassic Park to launch next year. Tencent took a 9% stake in them at the end of July.
I hold, and video games and e-sports is an area I am looking to add to.
Re DX (Group) (LON:DX.) the west London solicitors who handle business matters for me will no longer accept documents from DX from next month. If enough other solicitors do the same, the network effect will be lost to DX.
In reply to biloseli, post #6
Hi, can you tell us why the solicitors have changed their policy?
In reply to FREng, post #3
Hi FREng, it's a US company so I'm guessing they felt the need to issue some US-registered shares for whatever reason at some point in the past. And that leaves them having to deal with the US legal system for these shares.
There aren't too many of them outstanding so I'm not too worried about them.
Cheers
Graham
A bit more Spectra background information here:
http://www.pci-mag.com/contractors/brand-protection-and-anti-counterfeiting/spectra-systems-corporation/
In reply to Graham N, post #7
I don't know, Graham, sorry. I noticed it in their standard email footer in an email I received last week. I'll let you know if I find out more.
In reply to Graham N, post #7
Ten years ago virtually all lawyers used DX. They had a network of deposit locations and you would send someone down to empty your incoming box and drop things off in the outgoing. The locations in central London had a constant stream of people walking between law firms and the DX with boxes of stuff on trolleys - probably 90% of correspondence between solicitors went via DX. Postage costs were a significant overhead and the DX was cheaper than the post.
Now we all use e-mail, electronic datasites, memory sticks etc and my yearly post bag now is probably about the same size as my daily post bag ten years ago. Lawyers just don't need the DX any more in the same way that they used to. DX have tried to develop their services but there are lots of alternatives and the competition is consistently developing as well. I also doubt that they are well served by a legal services industry that is consolidating and is itself under pricing pressure.
I've not looked at their accounts or what DX say about themselves, but the above is based on my experience as a lawyer for the last 15 or so years.
Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) CEO takes excessive pay. $502k (£390k) last FY. Pre-tax was £840k after years of losses. Also a history of overoptimism.
There's hasn't been an AGM in 6 (IIRC) years - always postponed due to lack of quorum.
Uninvestable for me.
Graham makes the point on Headlam that with
"£50 million in net funds, after subtracting the value of the debt. There are large committed bank facilities, too. Such a large value of net funds probably means that the "fair" PE ratio should be reduced!
The cash swings for Retailers can be significant, both intra-month and across the year..and many Retailers are canny enough to choose a Year-End Date at a point in the yearly cycle where cash looks strongest! I have recently read a Broker Note on Headlam which suggested the average cash balance across the year is closer to zero.
In reply to alan000@yahoo.com, post #13
Cheers alan, yes, that could be the case. At least the ordinary & special divis give some comfort that surplus cash is being generated over and above what they strictly need for operations.
I just took a look at Headlams website to see what theyre about, could see nothing about the product or anything customer focused its entirely about investor relations.
It looks like they operate under 60 different brand names, but after over 10 mins of searching I havent found a single one
I'm a little uncomfortable with a company which is so investor focused instead of customer focused, reminds me of 'mission marketing'
In reply to ambrosia, post #15
I think that's because 'Headlam' is the holding company rather than a floor-covering brand that their customers would recognise.
There's a company directory link on the Headlam website that reveals all of the subsidiary companies, each with it's own customer facing website:
http://www.headlam.com/company...
In reply to ambrosia, post #15
I agree it's strange. If you Google "Headlam group subsidiaries" you get a long list though.
In reply to ambrosia, post #15
Their customers are the independent flooring retailers. I.e. The specialist shop in your town where you get traditional service typically. Those customers are used to dealing direct with a local wholesale distributor of floor coverings. So, as Headlam (LON:HEAD) have expanded by acquisitions and consolidating this wholesale distributor channel they have generally made the decision to preserve the local distributors brand name and identity and personalised service. So, they are aiming to achieve a customer relationship that blends the best of the local personal service from a respected local/regional distributor and brand with the purchasing, warehousing, and stock management efficiency of a national corporate.
In other words they do not want to be Headlam to their customers generally. They want to be A.N.Other & Son family floor coverings distributor. Thus their corporate website is deliberately not a customer website as such.
But if you click on the "Company Businesses Directory" tab on their website you can see all the local brands that they trade under, who have their own website.