Small Cap Value Report (21 Dec 2016) - PTD, CBUY, AVS, WATR, WSG
Good afternoon!
This year certainly seems to be drawing to a close with a flourish - the SMXX benchmark which I follow is hitting new all time highs. This does seem surprising, given all the uncertainty over Brexit, and various other problematic geopolitical issues globally.
There are only 3 or 4 trading updates I'm going to comment on today, so this report should be finished by about 3pm.
Pittards (LON:PTD)
Share price: 78.3p (down 10.3% today)
No. shares: 13.9m
Market cap: £10.9m
Situation in Ethiopia and trading update- the title of this RNS sounds ominous, and the 10.3% share price confirms that, before I've even read it.
Problems in Ethopia have affected production;
Although the state of emergency is still in place, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has lifted its advisory travel restriction.
Operations at the Company's tannery in East Shewa were affected by the disruption; some production was lost and levels have not yet returned to the levels pre-disruption.
The effect has to some extent been mitigated by undertaking production in the UK but there will nevertheless be an impact on the results for the second half of the year.
So it's an H2 profit warning, and presumably a full year warning too.
Demand is depressed too;
The prolonged depressed demand for leather has culminated in disappointing sales volumes in the last few months of the year. Together with the disruption in Ethiopia, the overall performance for the full year ending 31 December 2016 is likely to be lower than our expectations at the time of the half year results.
Yes, there we are - it is a full year warning, but no indication is given of how much lower profits are expected to be.
What are they doing to remedy things?
The new management team is now in place and further progress has been made in the second half to simplify the Group to better position it for growth.
Valuation - it's difficult to value on a PER basis, as it looks as if this year is likely to be minimal profit.
There is a large discount to NTAV, but that's because the company has extremely inefficient, high levels of inventories.
My opinion - I do sometimes wonder why I bother following this company, as it seems to continuously disappoint.
A few years ago this business was nicely profitable. So I would need to better understand why…
Paul, Westminster must remain on yr barge pole list. They remain dramatically unprofitable, and bleed cash. The fundraising was the TWENTIETH in six years, totally £21m, all wasted. The last fundraising with Darwin death spiral financing drove the price down from 35p to 5p. They dangle the prospect of contracts, but the East Africa MOU was signed five years ago. The MiddlemEast contract had an MOU at the start of the year, then a "Letter of Understanding" (whatever that is) in July, but still no contract. The ferry has started with a replacement boat ( the first has not been heard of for six months) and is irrelevant. On this newest Darwin financing the shares fell from 25p to 12p and there is no reason for the bounce today. This is a gravy train for the four ( think it is still four) Fowler family members
WATR is the sort of company I like. It is small but profitable. It provides a valuable service to customers. Its earnings are hugely biased away from sterling. It is expanding both in it's leak detection field, and now waste-water services following the takeover of small UK company NRW. Not for widows or orphans maybe, but it is not like many blue-sky companies with new products to get to market. I hold.
The Westminster update mysterious bit about "certain anticipated post contract spend" made me smile, as it gave me a cartoon like vision of two men with a brown envelope scratching their heads about having nothing to fill it with!