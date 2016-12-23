Small Cap Value Report (23 Dec 2016) - RCN, NGR, NETD

Good morning again! Paul might not find it necessary to write today, as news is likely to be quiet.
As is customary before Christmas, the LSE closes this afternoon at 12:30.
Redcentric (LON:RCN)Share price: 84.25p (+1.5%)
No. shares: 147.2m
Market cap: £124m
Interim Results to 30 September 2016
This technology services provider has been at the centre of an accounting misstatement issue, as discussed by Paul here.
I also recommend this article by Mark Bentley at ShareSoc.
Today's H1 2017 results are quite positive on the operational side:
The financials are a lot more mixed, however.
Accounting problems tend to affect public valuations in a dramatic way. This is largely to do with questions around integrity but also because they make the act of valuation itself far more complicated.
For example, today's announcement includes restated H1 2016 figures, which need to be compared with the original figures as published here.
Here's a selection from today's results:
- Revenue up 2.0% to £53.0m (H1 FY16 restated: £51.9m)
- Adjusted EBITDA* up 16.6% to £9.1m (H1 FY16 restated: £7.8m)
- Statutory profit before tax £0.3m (H1 FY16 restated: £2.5m loss)
- Net debt £34.4m (31 March 2016 restated: £37.8m)
And here are the effects of the restatements for the year ended March 2016:
- Revenue restated at £103.3m vs £109.5m (reduction of £6.2m)
- Adjusted EBITDA* restated at £13.0m vs £25.8m (reduction of £12.8m)
- Statutory operating loss restated at £4.4m vs a profit of £8.4m (reduction of £12.8m)
- Statutory loss after tax restated at £5.2m vs a profit of £5.2m (reduction of £10.4m)
For me, these changes make it impossible to value the company in a sensible way. We can think about applying an earnings multiple to a £5.2 million profit, but we can't do the same for a £5.2 million loss!
To give credit where credit is due: despite the disastrous nature of recent events here, the company seems to have dealt with it in a very professional way. A forensic review is underway, a new CFO has been appointed, and the latest interim results have been produced, along with restated numbers, in a reasonable timeframe.
An explanation of what happened:
A number of accounting policies and practices, specifically those in respect of cost accrual, cost deferment and revenue recognition had been incorrectly applied and other accounting errors and misstatements had been made. To date there has been…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
I thought I would look to see who the Redcentric (LON:RCN) auditors were. It was PWC.
http://www.redcentricplc.com/media/2181/redcentric_report_accounts_2015.pdf
It occurs to me that maybe Learning Technologies (LON:LTG) could be one company interested in buying NetDimensions Holdings (LON:NETD) .it might be a nice match although you have to wonder what premium over today's price they might be willing to pay.
Whoever they are talking to seemed to become interested when the NETD price was 40p so you have to imagine that they would be unlikely to want to pay more than 80p now?
Just speculating but it does fit the LTG strategy.
Nice overview of Redcentric Graham. Very clear overview of a pretty messy picture...
Merry Christmas - re Redcentric - perhaps people have just assumed that the bad news is already in the share price following the recent falls.Perhaps the analysts are already away on holiday !
Many thanks and a very Merry Christmas to Paul and Graham! What started off as a terrible year for me (-19% in June) has been turned into a marginally profitable one, and I can hopefully maintain my 18 year record of never having a down year. I owe a big thanks to these reports for that!
PS. Excellent, balanced summary of Redcentric Graham!
In reply to JohnEustace, post #1
On Redcentric
How could elementary accounting mistakes be made year after year without the auditors noticing? May not be theft but it certainly smells of manipulation.
The FD has been replaced by an internal candidate. He is part of the problem! Either he must have known of the problems or he is incompetent. The company needs a new board before I will even consider an investment.
In reply to Lennart, post #13
I was genuinely surprised to see PWC had signed off the previous Redcentric accounts without reservations. I really would have expected them to pick up these issues. I imagine they will be the ones driving the recovery to try to salvage some reputation from the debacle.
That being said, the issue of "significant stretching" of supplier payments to hit a year end net debt position exists in many companies that I know of. Perhaps it's a grey area that people are pushing too far and the debt positions should be stated as an average over the year and not a year end snapshot.
I see NetDimensions Holdings (LON:NETD) has offices around the world with a base in Grand Cayman and AGMs held in Hong Kong - not my cuppa tea. Pays dividends although it makes a loss (forecast to turn in 2017). It does look like it could be a young rocket though . . . .