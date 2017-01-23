Small Cap Value Report (23 Jan 2017) - FLO, STHR, PPB, PHTM, BMS
Good morning!
Today, I'm planning to look at Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO), SThree (LON:STHR) and Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB), and anything else that seems worth covering. Paul is traveling at the moment.
When he returns to London, Paul will be meeting MySale (LON:MYSL), and I am also planning to cover their trading update from last Friday, later today.
Regards
Graham
Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)
Share price: 124,6p (-7%)
No. shares: 43m
Market cap: £54m
Trading, Acquisition, Strategy & Notice of Results
There's a disconnect between the tone of this announcement (positive) and the share price reaction (negative), because I think the profit guidance is actually a miss against market expectations.
Somewhat strangely, the company says that it is planning a 5% increase, which is "in line with current market expectations" - but it doesn't say that the profit guidance is below market expectations!
Against difficult trading conditions the Group has delivered a solid performance.
Group revenue was c.19.9% up on 2015 at approximately c.£53.7 million (c.19.3% in constant currency)
The GBP devaluation looks to be culpable:
"...some margin contraction was experienced in H2 while prices were managed upwards on products sourced in Euro and USD and sold in GBP markets.
Checking last year's annual report, I see that Benelux revenue was c. €5 million, versus £30 million in UK revenues. And the underlying operating result from Benelux was less than 10% of the UK result. I'm not sure how this has changed since then, but there is a lot of GBP exposure here.
Significant investment in central and sales resources aimed at optimising cross channel opportunities, and future acquisition integration programme underpinning long term growth.
As a result of these investments and the gross margin contraction in H2, the Board expects underlying* PBT will be in the range £7.0m to £7.2m.
According to the forecasts available to me, £7.6 million was the consensus forecast here. So it's a miss.
The company also announces the acquisition of a Shropshire-based hydraulic equipment distributor for total consideration (including debt assumed) of £2.65 million. There are said to be "several acquisition and product opportunities being actively pursued".
My opinion: More important than the valuation here, for me, is whether I…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Flowtech Fluidpower plc is a United Kingdom-based distributor of technical fluid power products. The Company operates through two divisions: Flowtechnology, which is geographically split into Flowtechnology UK (FTUK) and Flowtechnology Benelux (FTB), and Power Motion Control (PMC). FTUK and FTB focus on supplying distributors and resellers of industrial maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) products, primarily serving urgent orders rather than bulk offerings. The PMC division is engaged in the design and assembly of engineering components and hydraulic systems, which are managed by component supply along with a service and repair function. Its business is focused on its distribution offering in over three categories: Pneumatics (products that enable the use of gases to provide mechanical motion), Hydraulics (products that enable the use of fluids to provide mechanical motion) and Industrial (products and accessories that act as conduits for gases and liquids). more »
SThree plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in specialist staffing business. The Company is engaged in providing permanent and contract specialist services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland, Continental Europe, Americas, and Asia Pacific & Middle East. It provides services to Information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, energy, engineering and life sciences, other sectors. It focuses on the science, technical, engineering, mathematics (STEM) recruitment across the United Kingdom and Ireland, Continental Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Its brands include Computer Futures, Newington International, JP Gray, Enterprise Partners, Huxley, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group, among others. Its subsidiaries include SThree Management Services Limited, which is engaged in providing management services, and SThree IP Limited and SThree Finance Limited, which are engaged in providing support services, among others. more »
Paddy Power Betfair plc, formerly Paddy Power plc, is an Ireland-based public online betting and gaming company. The Company operates through Online (ex Australia), Online Australia, UK Retail, Irish Retail, and Telephone segments. The Company offers sports betting and gaming, which include gaming machines, games, casino, bingo and poker, and business-to-business (B2B) services. The Company's Online (ex Australia) services are delivered primarily through the Internet, telephone through the public telephony system, and UK Retail and Irish Retail through licensed bookmaking shop estates. Its Online Australia segment provides sports betting services to Australian customers using primarily the Internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system. Its UK Retail segment has retail outlets in Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Its Irish Retail segment has retail outlets in the Republic of Ireland. It has presence in the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and across the world. more »
25 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Netdimensions (NETD) up c.20% today on no news. Paul commented on SCVR 23/12/16. Take over speculation!?!?
I'd be interested in your thoughts on Braemar profit warning
http://www.investegate.co.uk/braemar-shipping--bms-/rns/trading-update/201701230700077730U/
Structural or cyclical?
In reply to Graham N, post #4
Thanks Graham.
The link was in reply to Andrea in the first post but I'm definitely more than happy to hear your take on it all.
The company have released an RNS stating trading is inline and they feel "accepting photos from mobile phones for official documents is incompatible with developing security requirements."
The cynic in me say's 'they would say that' but the SP has record approx. 50%.
It's just a matter of deciding if this is new news that affects the investment case, or is it just a case of old news hitting a wider market and people panic selling!?
In reply to Weasel, post #8
It feels to me like the market sentiment has shifted for now at least and people are taking profits at the first sign of an issue.
It's now from Friday but I'd love to hear thoughts on MySale (LON:MYSL) update - although I appreciate you may want to leave this one to Paul as he has followed it closely.
In reply to brucepackard, post #7
Top marks to them for including a profit estimate range ("£3.0 to £3.5 million") rather than the "results for the year ending 28 February 2017 will be materially lower than 2016" in the RNS last summer.
If you take the mid-point of their profit estimate, that would lead to full-year EPS of around 10p which is more than 50% down on last year. However, the shares have only fallen 38% since that first profit warning back in August (before which they were trading at 406p), including the 14%ish fall today.
In my view these have got further to fall before they recover, even if the company's problems are only cyclical. The RNS also trumpets cost savings and "management actions", and I would want some comfort that these won't have a long-term impact on their ability to profit from any recovery when it does come along.
On the bull side, the company's balance sheet is rock solid, and "resetting" the dividend now means it could start to creep up again as and when conditions improve. I get the impression management know what they're doing as well, so it is an investable company for me. I would just want to see some signs of recovery before I dipped my toe in the water.
Thanks for the comments on Braemar. Interesting "value stock" or "value trap" I think?
Long term the shares are back to their 1998 levels...
So the company hasn't benefited from the growth in global trade over the past couple of decades.
Concerning PHTM my inclination is to agree with Graham, as logic suggests that Governments will err on the side of caution and increased security regarding the integrity of important documents such as passports, given the proliferation of international terrorism.
Graham, I think other countries have already gone down that route, I'm reading about Germany and Ireland.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-2929980/Travellers-submit-SELFIES-use-new-international-passport-cards-trout-pouts-belfies-not-recommended.html
The US is not happy about number of fake passports and has warned 5 EU countries to clamp down on it, I can see this becoming more of an issue.
In reply to jonno, post #13
Concerning PHTM my inclination is to agree with Graham, as logic suggests that Governments will err on the side of caution and increased security regarding the integrity of important documents such as passports, given the proliferation of international terrorism.
Though given that they have recently relaxed the rules I'd think that may be an optimistic view. Do PHTM have any business that is not heavily dependent on photo booths? What else does anyone use them for in the age of the selfie? The only time I've ever had anything to do with PHTM has been for passport photos and similar. It looks quite likely I'll never use them again.
If this really works itself through I can't see PHTM having much chance of surviving in current form at all.
Peter
Re Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM), people are assuming that a photo booth is more secure than the system that the Home Office has rolled out, but I think not. On the contrary Photo Me will have to upgrade their systems to match the security offered by the new Home Office system if they are to remain accepted and even then the home taken photo will erode their market share as it is free for the technologically literate to use.
Also biometrics will be implemented instead of passports by the sounds of it. Fingerprints. Retina scanners. Boat recognition etc. People will still need a passport I think though? No position
Regarding PHTM I have to agree with peterg. It looks like a business where there is an effectively free and far more convenient alternative. If I am right the value of the business falls to nearly zero bar any dividends they can pay out in the next 5 years.
True the government may require a certain standard of photo but if so both
a. PHTM will need significant upgrades to security and the fact these machines seem to be often in run down and scabby ends of stations would be somewhat worrying, would they need to replace almost their whole current stock of machines, would they need to install security cameras outside the machines? and
b. suddenly this area becomes much more attractive to potential competition; I do not believe PHTM has any particular patents on photo machines and if there were to be a government required type they cannot exactly patent it can they (At least not without government price restrictions which the current government will not want)?
All in all this would need to be a seriously cheap proposition for me to get interested; print newspaper level cheap.
With gambling companies like Paddy Power/Betfair there is always a risk from govts.Ironically although Trump has made his money in gambling his VP is a Born Again Christian and the Republican Religious Right are the clowns who in 2006 banned Americans from gambling online and as such the share prices of all gambling companies who allowed Americans to gamble were hammered .Betfair were rightly cautious before 2006 but that was with a different management and before they became an IPO .
At this moment there are people in the UK regulation industry worried about the way that gambling companies are maximising short profit by banning any regular winning smalltime punter.I`ve been a regular small time punter for 25 years and have had 6 online betting accounts closed in the last 2 years. in the previous 23 years none
3 that have closed my account are listed on the stockmarket:Bwin.Gvc (Sportingbet) ,Ladbrokes
There used to be a view by the bookmakers that allowing small time winning punters was a smart long term policy.
If the word can get around that one cannot win with a bookmaker why bet with them?
In reply to danielbird193, post #11
I'm not so sure the Braemar balance sheet is rock solid. The biggest asset is £77m of goodwill, followed by £60.5m of receivables (compared to six monthly revenue of £70m so it is taking over five months to get paid on average).
There's not much debt, but the stockreport says it had negative free cashflow in 2014 and 2015. 2016 better but free cashflow not quite enough to cover the dividend. Also there's a (admittedly smallish) pension deficit. So burning cash and the balance sheet doesn't give it much staying power?
Re Paddy Power , really hate these stories about bookmakers suffering from the punters winning. It should not matter who wins or loses if their "book" has been constructed based on the weight of money wagered. I wrote an article on this about William Hill claiming the same - see https://sharesoc.wordpress.com/2017/01/10/how-bookmakers-lose-money-william-hill/ . It's just nonsense in my view, unless they are betting against their clients, which they should not be doing. Comparing bookmakers to insurance companies is inappropriate.
In reply to Roger Lawson, post #21
I suppose the unspoken subtext is that those punters are likely to plough most of that money back in the near-future.
In reply to Roger Lawson, post #21
You've obviously not been a bookie rog. Margins are wafer thin. Yes books balance but that's only for individual races / events it's the accumulators that can't be balanced and this is the majority of where losses occur. Bookies can't lay off everything. If you make a book at 120% round but everyone backs the winner it don't matter what your percentage is! Take a look at the bookies who went to the wall when frankie got 7 up. With all the offers (money back second, money back if thistlecrack wins the King George etc then it's impossible to balance books sometimes. Long term of course the bookies will always win ( well not from me ;-)) but short term there will always be these stories you hate. Long may it continue.
Surely the issue for PP was that they paid out on a Hillary win early. Ended up as very expensive "free" publicity.
In reply to Hot Socks, post #20
In shipbroking business, much of the revenue is fixed "forward", for example the brokers conclude a time charter but the revenues are a commission on charter hire paid monthly for the duration of the charter, which may be years. Very seldom are commissions paid up front. In the case of shipbuilding contracts or shipsale transactions, the commission is usually paid only upon successful delivery of the vessel, which again may be months or years ahead. As a result you have to adjust your evaluation of receivables in the case of a company which derives a significant proportion of its income from shipbroking.
B2V