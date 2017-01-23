Small Cap Value Report (23 Jan 2017) - FLO, STHR, PPB, PHTM, BMS, MYSL





Good morning!

Today, I'm planning to look at Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO), SThree (LON:STHR) and Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB), and anything else that seems worth covering. Paul is traveling at the moment.

When he returns to London, Paul will be meeting MySale (LON:MYSL), and I am also planning to cover their trading update from last Friday, later today.



Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)



Share price: 124,6p (-7%)

No. shares: 43m

Market cap: £54m



Trading, Acquisition, Strategy & Notice of Results



There's a disconnect between the tone of this announcement (positive) and the share price reaction (negative), because I think the profit guidance is actually a miss against market expectations.

Somewhat strangely, the company says that it is planning a 5% dividend increase, which is "in line with current market expectations" - but it doesn't say that the profit guidance is below market expectations!

Against difficult trading conditions the Group has delivered a solid performance.



Group revenue was c.19.9% up on 2015 at approximately c.£53.7 million (c.19.3% in constant currency)

The GBP devaluation looks to be culpable:



"...some margin contraction was experienced in H2 while prices were managed upwards on products sourced in Euro and USD and sold in GBP markets.

Checking last year's annual report, I see that Benelux revenue was c. €5 million, versus £30 million in UK revenues. And the underlying operating result from Benelux was less than 10% of the UK result. I'm not sure how this has changed since then, but there is a lot of GBP exposure here.



Significant investment in central and sales resources aimed at optimising cross channel opportunities, and future acquisition integration programme underpinning long term growth.

As a result of these investments and the gross margin contraction in H2, the Board expects underlying* PBT will be in the range £7.0m to £7.2m.

According to the forecasts available to me, £7.6 million was the consensus forecast here. So it's a miss.

The company also announces the acquisition of a Shropshire-based hydraulic equipment distributor for total consideration (including debt assumed) of £2.65 million. There are said to be "several acquisition and product opportunities being actively pursued".



