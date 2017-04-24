Small Cap Value Report (24 April 2017) - FISH, GOAL

Good morning,
The FTSE is up by nearly 2% this morning and the euro has surged following the first round of French presidential voting, won by the centrist and ex-banker Emmanuel Macron.
As a rule, I never react to events such as this. Some people can make a living out of reacting to political and macro events and I wish them well. For someone who is analysing individual stocks, however, it seems like a dangerous temptation to increase transaction costs and to get distracted from what matters most - the success or failure of individual companies.
It's worth keeping an eye on currencies, of course, but perhaps not a good idea to accidentally become a currency speculator!
Graham
Fishing Republic (LON:FISH)
Share price: 46.5p (+4.5%)
No. shares: 37.8m
Market cap: £17.5m
This stock has divided opinion a little bit.
Today's results suggest to me that my mildly optimistic outlook may have been justified - the company is continuing to make progress on a number of fronts. The results are in line with expectations.
Key points:
- 5 new stores in 2016 (taking total to 12), 3 new stores in Q1 2017, and another 3 soon.
- Total sales up 41% to £5.8 million.
- Like-for-like store sales grew by 16%.
- Online sales decreased, as planned. But own website sales increased to £660k.
- PBT £400k, and no exceptional items this year (pre-exceptional PBT £300k in the prior year).
Outlook sounds good:
The main fishing season, which typically begins in the second quarter of the year, has started well, helped by the recent warm weather, and the Board looks forward to reporting on further progress in due course.
Inventories: Paul has been unhappy with the high level of inventories, which increased further to £4.3 million at year-end.
Using the H1 report, I deduce that Cost of Sales was £1.8 million in H2 (this seems a lot more relevant than using a full-year number, given the store growth).
Annualising £1.8 million to £3.6 million would again leave us with the conclusion that inventories are being held for more than a year.
I agree that it's a bit unsettling, but would again counter with the argument that decent returns might still be achieved, depending on margins.
Fishing Republic's gross margin has increased in 2016 to 47.6%. Unfortunately, this has not yet translated into operating margin growth, which sits at 7.2%.
My opinion
I don't consider this…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Fishing Republic plc is a fishing tackle retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company's principal activities are the retailing, production and wholesaling of fishing equipment. The Company operates through the segment, being that of the retail of fishing tackle and equipment. It operates from a chain of retail outlets principally located in the North of England and online. It caters for various types of the anglers, such as coarse, carp, game and sea fishing, and supplies a range of products, including brands. It also offers consumables, such as bait, lines and hooks; clothing, and luggage products. The Company's product offerings include a range of own-brand ranges, such as Klobba for clothing and Theseus for carp fishing products. Its stores are located in Barnsley, Doncaster, Hull, Manchester, Rotherham, Sheffield and Sunderland. Its subsidiaries include Fishing Republic Trading Limited and Fishing Republic Retail Limited, which are engaged in the retail of fishing equipment. more »
Goals Soccer Centres plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the operation of outdoor soccer centers. The Company operates in the United Kingdom and United States, and operates in the operation of soccer centers segment. The Company offers 5-a-side soccer centers across approximately 50 centers in the United Kingdom and one in Los Angeles, the United States. The Company's centers are in locations, including Aberdeen, Beckenham North, Beckenham South, Chingford , Coventry, Sheffield, Norwich, Sunderland, Teeside, Bexleyheath, Birmingham (Perry Barr), Birmingham (Star City), Black Country (Wolverhampton), Kingston (Tolworth), Bradford, Bristol North, Bristol South, Glasgow South, Wimbledon, Plymouth and Heathrow, among others. The Company's subsidiary includes Goals Soccer Centres Inc, which is engaged in the trading business. more »
6 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Not so sure this business has so much room to expand, demographically, long-term, as young people turn vegetarian, and older people have to keep working rather than retiring. Interested to hear other arguments but it doesn't sound like a G4M.
PS I know Paul holds WAND Graham but do you have any opinions on its move to cash flow positivity this morning?
In reply to runthejoules, post #2
Hi, Paul is writing up something on WAND at the moment. Cheers
Re. Fishing Republic (LON:FISH) There are a number of worrying indicators about this company that makes it to me uninvestable.
As you pointed out diluted eps is actually down from 1.36 to 0.96, but before dilution it is still down from 1.36 to 0.99
Cash flows are negative. FCF is -£1.8m
PE is a staggering 47. Now that would not be so bad if eps growth was really good, north of 60 say. But actually pre-exceptionals eps growth was negative.
Operating margin is around 7% and ROCE around 6%
no position long or sort
It'll be good to get your views on Computacenter (LON:CCC).
While much remains to be done to complete the year, we believe that the Group's performance for 2017 as a whole will exceed current market expectations1 due to buoyant market conditions for new investments in technology, particularly seen by our German business
Hi Graham - I might be a bit late with this request but I am a holder of Jimmy Choo (LON:CHOO) am I am wondering what you think of the news that they are up for sale? I know you don't offer advise but I am trying to work out if it's worth holding out for a potential sale or taking advantage of today's 10% pop and moving on.....